Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 dalam Bahasa Inggris

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Bersamaan dengan perayaan Tahun Baru 2023, kebiasaan untuk memberikan ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 pun sudah jadi rutinitas yang sering dilakukan.

Oleh karena itu, ucapan yang menarik dapat menciptakan momen penting sebagai peringatan Tahun Baru 2023 yang tak akan terlupakan.

Berikut 10 ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 dalam Bahasa Inggris yang telah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum dari berbagai sumber.

10 Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru 2023 dalam Bahasa Inggris

1. "Happy New Year wishes to my dearest friend. All I treasure is our friendship and wish you find the coming year as wonderful as our friendship.’"

2. “The stars are many, but the moon is the one, friends are many but dearest is the one, whom I wish as the brand new year arrives tonight! Wish you a Happy new year!’’

3. “May the gift of friendship sparkle in your heart the whole year through let this magic of closeness spread among your loved ones, happy new year my friend!’’

4. “Thank you for holding on to me when things get hard and I get tired of life. May Lord bless our bond and you – forever and always. Have a great holiday. Happy New Year.’’