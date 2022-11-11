Lirik Lagu Imagine the Swan - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine the Swan - The Zombies

Well, I have a picture in color of you

And it's there in my room to remind me of you

So it was with surprise that I saw you today

And I did not recognize you, girl, what more can I say?

For the colors are gone

You've become kind of gray

And you're not like the swan

That I knew yesterday

Now the pictures are wrong

You've become kind of gray

I imagine the swan

That you were yesterday

The sadness that I felt was hard on my eyes

And the truth on my face was hard to disguise

So I let you walk by, I turned out of your way

And I tried to close my eyes and let the sadness fall away

For the colors are gone

You've become kind of gray

And you're not like the swan

That I knew yesterday

Now the pictures are wrong

You've become kind of gray

I imagine the swan

That you were yesterday

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven

Tahun: 1969

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Rod Argent & Chris White