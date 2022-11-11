Lirik Lagu Imagine the Swan - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Imagine the Swan - The Zombies
Well, I have a picture in color of you
And it's there in my room to remind me of you
So it was with surprise that I saw you today
And I did not recognize you, girl, what more can I say?
For the colors are gone
You've become kind of gray
And you're not like the swan
That I knew yesterday
Now the pictures are wrong
You've become kind of gray
I imagine the swan
That you were yesterday
The sadness that I felt was hard on my eyes
And the truth on my face was hard to disguise
So I let you walk by, I turned out of your way
And I tried to close my eyes and let the sadness fall away
For the colors are gone
You've become kind of gray
And you're not like the swan
That I knew yesterday
Now the pictures are wrong
You've become kind of gray
I imagine the swan
That you were yesterday
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
Tahun: 1969
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Rod Argent & Chris White
