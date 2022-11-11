Lirik Lagu Imagine the Swan - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 04:29 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu The Zombies berjudul Imagine the Swan berikut.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu The Zombies berjudul Imagine the Swan berikut. /Pixabay/Tumisu

Lirik Lagu Imagine the Swan - The Zombies

Well, I have a picture in color of you
And it's there in my room to remind me of you
So it was with surprise that I saw you today
And I did not recognize you, girl, what more can I say?

For the colors are gone
You've become kind of gray
And you're not like the swan
That I knew yesterday

Now the pictures are wrong
You've become kind of gray
I imagine the swan
That you were yesterday

The sadness that I felt was hard on my eyes
And the truth on my face was hard to disguise
So I let you walk by, I turned out of your way
And I tried to close my eyes and let the sadness fall away

For the colors are gone
You've become kind of gray
And you're not like the swan
That I knew yesterday

Now the pictures are wrong
You've become kind of gray
I imagine the swan
That you were yesterday

Credit

Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
Tahun: 1969
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Rod Argent & Chris White

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Tidak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB Gratis dari Pemerintah

Tidak Perlu Beli, Simak Cara Dapat STB Gratis dari Pemerintah

5 November 2022, 16:12 WIB
Aplikasi Sinyal TV Digital, Cara Cek Jangkauan Sinyal Siaran Digital lewat HP

Aplikasi Sinyal TV Digital, Cara Cek Jangkauan Sinyal Siaran Digital lewat HP

2 November 2022, 14:18 WIB
Waspada! Hacker Minta Uang Teman atas Nama Anda, Jangan Lakukan Ini Saat Main WhatsApp

Waspada! Hacker Minta Uang Teman atas Nama Anda, Jangan Lakukan Ini Saat Main WhatsApp

26 September 2022, 10:03 WIB
Kisruh Data Pribadi, Prancis Tertarik Biayai Salah Satu Proyek Keamanan Siber di Indonesia

Kisruh Data Pribadi, Prancis Tertarik Biayai Salah Satu Proyek Keamanan Siber di Indonesia

21 September 2022, 17:13 WIB
6 Akun Tiktok yang Bahas Seputar Skripsi, Mahasiswa Semester Akhir Wajib Tahu!

6 Akun Tiktok yang Bahas Seputar Skripsi, Mahasiswa Semester Akhir Wajib Tahu!

16 September 2022, 18:13 WIB
Viral 1,3 Miliar Data Diduga Bocor, Cepat Lakukan 4 Langkah Ini untuk Antisipasinya!

Viral 1,3 Miliar Data Diduga Bocor, Cepat Lakukan 4 Langkah Ini untuk Antisipasinya!

3 September 2022, 11:44 WIB
Mengenal Penipuan Panggilan Telepon Luar Negeri dan Cara Menghindarinya

Mengenal Penipuan Panggilan Telepon Luar Negeri dan Cara Menghindarinya

3 September 2022, 11:31 WIB
Pakai Situs Ini untuk Cek Data Nomor SIM Kamu, Aman atau Tidak?

Pakai Situs Ini untuk Cek Data Nomor SIM Kamu, Aman atau Tidak?

3 September 2022, 11:30 WIB
Heboh Kebocoran Data, Ini Cara Cek Keamanan Nomormu!

Heboh Kebocoran Data, Ini Cara Cek Keamanan Nomormu!

3 September 2022, 11:01 WIB
Dugaan Kebocoran Data di Indonesia Buat Netizen Serbu Kominfo, Naikkan Hashtag #BlokirKominfo: Malah Ngeblokir

Dugaan Kebocoran Data di Indonesia Buat Netizen Serbu Kominfo, Naikkan Hashtag #BlokirKominfo: Malah Ngeblokir

22 Agustus 2022, 08:53 WIB

Terpopuler

1

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 TERBARU, untuk Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
2

13 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Facebook, Instagram, dan Twitter
3

15 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
4

BCL Diduga Hamil Anak Ariel NOAH, Pakar Mikro Ekspresi Ungkap Kecurigaan
5

15 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok Dipasang untuk Status di Media Sosial
6

12 Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 Terbaru dan Gratis, Cocok Dijadikan Status di Media Sosial
7

Kumpulan Quotes Tokoh Bangsa, Cocok untuk Peringati Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022
8

Rizky Billar Soal Lesti Kejora Hamil Anak Kedua: Jahitan Belum Kering
9

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WA, FB, IG, dan TikTok
10

3 Contoh Puisi Hari Pahlawan yang Membakar Semangat, Cocok Dibacakan pada 10 November 2022

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Imam dan Khotib Sholat Jumat Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya Jumat, 11 November 2022 Ada Di 23 Lokasi

Jadwal Imam dan Khotib Sholat Jumat Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya Jumat, 11 November 2022 Ada Di 23 Lokasi

11 November 2022, 05:09 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Cancer: Jumat 11 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Cancer: Jumat 11 November 2022

11 November 2022, 05:08 WIB

Zona Banten

Prediksi Empoli vs Cremonese di Serie A, Berita Tim, Kemungkinan Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Empoli vs Cremonese di Serie A, Berita Tim, Kemungkinan Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

11 November 2022, 05:08 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Rumah Kebangsaan Cipayung, Ruang Diskusi Lintas Profesi

Rumah Kebangsaan Cipayung, Ruang Diskusi Lintas Profesi

11 November 2022, 05:07 WIB

Zona Priangan

Jin BTS Meraih Sukses di Jepang Lewat The Astronaut, Penjualan Album Fisik Habis dalam Waktu Singkat

Jin BTS Meraih Sukses di Jepang Lewat The Astronaut, Penjualan Album Fisik Habis dalam Waktu Singkat

11 November 2022, 05:07 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

CEK Kunci Jawaban Seni Budaya Kelas 7 Halaman 90 Uji Kompetensi Bab 6: Gerak Tari Pada Ruang, Waktu, Tenaga

CEK Kunci Jawaban Seni Budaya Kelas 7 Halaman 90 Uji Kompetensi Bab 6: Gerak Tari Pada Ruang, Waktu, Tenaga

11 November 2022, 05:06 WIB

Kabar Banten

8 Kepribadian Laki Laki Zodiak Cancer yang Paling Menonjol, Salah Satunya Penuh Ketulusan

8 Kepribadian Laki Laki Zodiak Cancer yang Paling Menonjol, Salah Satunya Penuh Ketulusan

11 November 2022, 05:06 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Gemini: Jumat 11 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Gemini: Jumat 11 November 2022

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Jumat, 11 November 2022: Saksikan Shopee 11.11 dan Film Dragon Fight

Jadwal Indosiar Jumat, 11 November 2022: Saksikan Shopee 11.11 dan Film Dragon Fight

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Rilis Treaser, Film Cek Toko Sebelah 2, Inilah Sinopsis dan Jadwal Penayangannya di Bioskop

Rilis Treaser, Film Cek Toko Sebelah 2, Inilah Sinopsis dan Jadwal Penayangannya di Bioskop

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Data Menunjukkan Sebanyak 65,6 Juta Orang Telah Menerima Vaksin Covid-19 Dosis Ketiga, Hadir Produk Lokal

Data Menunjukkan Sebanyak 65,6 Juta Orang Telah Menerima Vaksin Covid-19 Dosis Ketiga, Hadir Produk Lokal

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: GENIT, Ridhima Menggoda Vans Hingga Melakukan Hubungan Intim

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: GENIT, Ridhima Menggoda Vans Hingga Melakukan Hubungan Intim

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Mapay Bandung

10 Arti Mimpi Melihat Banjir Menurut Tafsir Ibnu Sirin, Nomor 7 Pertanda Baik dan Kelimpahan Pangan

10 Arti Mimpi Melihat Banjir Menurut Tafsir Ibnu Sirin, Nomor 7 Pertanda Baik dan Kelimpahan Pangan

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ada beragam hadiah Menarik, Tukarkan Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Jumat, 11 November 2022

Ada beragam hadiah Menarik, Tukarkan Kode Redeem Rise of Eros Jumat, 11 November 2022

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Zona Banten

Usai Jisoo, Kesehatan Jennie dan Rose BLACKPINK pun Diyakini sedang Bermasalah Gara-Gara Ini

Usai Jisoo, Kesehatan Jennie dan Rose BLACKPINK pun Diyakini sedang Bermasalah Gara-Gara Ini

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Libra Prospek di Tempat Kerja Akan Rendah

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Libra Prospek di Tempat Kerja Akan Rendah

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 11 November 2022, Klaim Skin Terbaru dan Diamond Gratis di reward.ff.garena.com

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 11 November 2022, Klaim Skin Terbaru dan Diamond Gratis di reward.ff.garena.com

11 November 2022, 05:05 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

UPDATE 4 LINK Nonton Black Panther Wakanda Forever 2022 Sub Indonesia Full Movie, Resmi Kualitas Full HD

UPDATE 4 LINK Nonton Black Panther Wakanda Forever 2022 Sub Indonesia Full Movie, Resmi Kualitas Full HD

11 November 2022, 05:04 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Taurus: Jumat 11 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Taurus: Jumat 11 November 2022

11 November 2022, 05:03 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 11 November 2022 : Sinetron Karena Aku Sayang dan Indonesian Next Big Star

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 11 November 2022 : Sinetron Karena Aku Sayang dan Indonesian Next Big Star

11 November 2022, 05:03 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Update Harga Emas Pegadaian Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Rincian Lengkap untuk Antam dan UBS

Update Harga Emas Pegadaian Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Rincian Lengkap untuk Antam dan UBS

11 November 2022, 05:03 WIB

Gowapos

Doa Untuk Keselamatan Saat Bekerja, Ini Penjelasan Ustadz Syafiq Riza Basalamah

Doa Untuk Keselamatan Saat Bekerja, Ini Penjelasan Ustadz Syafiq Riza Basalamah

11 November 2022, 05:03 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aries: Jumat 11 November 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Zodiak Aries: Jumat 11 November 2022

11 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Jumat 11 November 2022: Pisces Dapat Keuangan, Capricorn Malah Alami Kerugian, Lalu Aquarius?

Ramalan Zodiak Jumat 11 November 2022: Pisces Dapat Keuangan, Capricorn Malah Alami Kerugian, Lalu Aquarius?

11 November 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Buntut Pencabutan 49 Izin Produk Obat PT Afi Farma, 28 Karyawan Turut di Periksa

Buntut Pencabutan 49 Izin Produk Obat PT Afi Farma, 28 Karyawan Turut di Periksa

11 November 2022, 05:00 WIB