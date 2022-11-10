Lirik Lagu River Lea – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everybody tells me it's 'bout time that I moved on
And I need to learn to lighten up and learn how to be young
But my heart is a valley, it's so shallow and man made
I'm scared to death if I let you in that you'll see I'm just a fake
Sometimes I feel lonely in the arms of your touch
But I know that's just me, 'cause nothing ever is enough
When I was a child I grew up by the River Lea
There was something in the water, now that something's in me
Oh I can't go back, but the reeds are growing out of my fingertips
I can't go back to the river
But it's in my roots, in my veins
In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain
Oh, it's in my roots, in my veins
In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain
So I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea
Yeah, I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea
I should probably tell you now before it's way too late
That I never meant to hurt you or to lie straight to your face
Consider this my apology, I know it's years in advance
But I'd rather say it now in case I never get the chance
No, I can't go back, but the reeds are growing out of my fingertips
I can't go back to the river
But it's in my roots, in my veins
In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain
Oh, it's in my roots, in my veins
In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain
So I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea
Yeah, I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea
Artikel Pilihan