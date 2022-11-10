Lirik Lagu River Lea – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu River Lea – Adele

Everybody tells me it's 'bout time that I moved on

And I need to learn to lighten up and learn how to be young

But my heart is a valley, it's so shallow and man made

I'm scared to death if I let you in that you'll see I'm just a fake

Sometimes I feel lonely in the arms of your touch

But I know that's just me, 'cause nothing ever is enough

When I was a child I grew up by the River Lea

There was something in the water, now that something's in me

Oh I can't go back, but the reeds are growing out of my fingertips

I can't go back to the river

But it's in my roots, in my veins

In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain

Oh, it's in my roots, in my veins

In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain

So I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea

Yeah, I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea

I should probably tell you now before it's way too late

That I never meant to hurt you or to lie straight to your face

Consider this my apology, I know it's years in advance

But I'd rather say it now in case I never get the chance

No, I can't go back, but the reeds are growing out of my fingertips

I can't go back to the river

But it's in my roots, in my veins

In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain

Oh, it's in my roots, in my veins

In my blood and I stain every heart that I use to heal the pain

So I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea

Yeah, I blame it on the River Lea, the River Lea, the River Lea