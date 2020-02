4 Perusahaan Asal Tiongkok Termasuk Xiaomi Ingin Saingi Google PlayStore

(FILES) This file picture taken on June 12, 2018 shows people walking pass a Xiaomi smartphone and technology store in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi kicked off its initial public offering on June 21, 2018 but the firm is likely to pull in about 6.1 billion USD, far less than originally expected, with investors having mixed views about its main business. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT /-