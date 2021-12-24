15 Ucapan Hari Raya Natal 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Sampaikan kepada Orang Terkasih

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Sambut Hari Raya Natal 2021 dengan memberikan ucapan-ucapan yang harmonis untuk rekan, keluarga, dan pasanganmu.

Ucapan Hari Raya Natal biasanya diucapkan bagi yang merayakannya.

Berikut 15 ucapan Hari Raya Natal 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Good Housekeeping.

1. "Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity!"

2. "May all that is beautiful, meaningful and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year!"

3. “Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the happiness your holiday can hold!”

4. “May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter.”

5. “I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always.”