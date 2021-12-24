15 Ucapan Hari Raya Natal 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Sampaikan kepada Orang Terkasih

Kannia Nur Haida Komara
- 24 Desember 2021, 13:00 WIB
Ilustrasi ucapan Natal 2021.
Ilustrasi ucapan Natal 2021. /pexels-olya-kobruseva

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Sambut Hari Raya Natal 2021 dengan memberikan ucapan-ucapan yang harmonis untuk rekan, keluarga, dan pasanganmu.

Ucapan Hari Raya Natal biasanya diucapkan bagi yang merayakannya.

Berikut 15 ucapan Hari Raya Natal 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Good Housekeeping.

1. "Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity!"

Baca Juga: Bingung Rangkai Kata-kata? 10 Ucapan Natal Berikut Cocok untuk Jadi Caption Status Media Sosial

2. "May all that is beautiful, meaningful and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year!"

3. “Merry Christmas! Wishing you all the happiness your holiday can hold!”

4. “May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter.”

5. “I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always.”

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Goodhousekeeping.com

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

15 Ucapan Hari Raya Natal 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Sampaikan kepada Orang Terkasih

15 Ucapan Hari Raya Natal 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Sampaikan kepada Orang Terkasih

24 Desember 2021, 13:00 WIB
Boneka Mistis Kejutkan Warga saat Gali Kuburan, Warganet: Cinta di Tolak Dukun Bertindak

Boneka Mistis Kejutkan Warga saat Gali Kuburan, Warganet: Cinta di Tolak Dukun Bertindak

24 Desember 2021, 09:43 WIB
Viral Anak Kelas 4 SD Jual Gambar Di Marketplace, Laku sampai Terjual Habis

Viral Anak Kelas 4 SD Jual Gambar Di Marketplace, Laku sampai Terjual Habis

24 Desember 2021, 07:23 WIB
Spiderman Jualan Sate Viral, Aksi Kipas-Kipas Daging Tusuk di Pinggir Jalan

Spiderman Jualan Sate Viral, Aksi Kipas-Kipas Daging Tusuk di Pinggir Jalan

23 Desember 2021, 14:30 WIB
Bingung Rangkai Kata-kata? 10 Ucapan Natal Berikut Cocok untuk Jadi Caption Status Media Sosial

Bingung Rangkai Kata-kata? 10 Ucapan Natal Berikut Cocok untuk Jadi Caption Status Media Sosial

23 Desember 2021, 11:50 WIB
Bill Gates Peringatkan Varian Omicron Akan Ada Di Seluruh Negara Dunia: Menyebar Sangat Cepat

Bill Gates Peringatkan Varian Omicron Akan Ada Di Seluruh Negara Dunia: Menyebar Sangat Cepat

22 Desember 2021, 15:36 WIB
Viral Video Paduan Suara Wisuda Bernyanyi dengan Kompak, Lirik Lagu Bikin Drop Sarjana

Viral Video Paduan Suara Wisuda Bernyanyi dengan Kompak, Lirik Lagu Bikin Drop Sarjana

22 Desember 2021, 09:21 WIB
Viral Jasa Rental Pacar dengan Tarif Mulai dari Rp85.000, Admin: Sudah Legal Ya, Kak

Viral Jasa Rental Pacar dengan Tarif Mulai dari Rp85.000, Admin: Sudah Legal Ya, Kak

21 Desember 2021, 07:15 WIB
Di Tengah Kepanikan Dunia terhadap Pandemi, 10 Negara Ini Tetap Tak Tersentuh Covid-19, Mana Saja?

Di Tengah Kepanikan Dunia terhadap Pandemi, 10 Negara Ini Tetap Tak Tersentuh Covid-19, Mana Saja?

20 Desember 2021, 21:13 WIB
Tajir Melintir, Elon Musk Mengaku Akan Bayar Pajak Sebesar Rp158 Triliun di Tahun 2021

Tajir Melintir, Elon Musk Mengaku Akan Bayar Pajak Sebesar Rp158 Triliun di Tahun 2021

20 Desember 2021, 14:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Viral Video Penampakan Wanita Berkerudung Merah di Lokasi Pengungsian Gunung Semeru, Perekam: Ya Allah Tolong
2

Perut Aurel Hermansyah Dielus Mertua, Istri Atta Meleleh Digombali Halilintar Anofial Asmid
3

Malam-malam Bertemu Thoriq Halilintar, Haji Faisal Bongkar Sikap Calon Kekasih Fuji: Laki-laki Itu yang Dicari
4

Tangis Geni Faruk Pecah Saat Pertama Kali Bertemu Aurel Hermansyah dan Atta Halilintar: Ditandai Salju Pertama
5

Tangis Doddy Sudrajat Pecah di Hadapan Pengacara Sunan Kalijaga, Ayah Vanessa Angel Mengadu?
6

Anang Hermansyah Terserang 'Culture Shock' Tahu Perangai Keluarga Atta Halilintar: Ketemunya Saja Gini
7

Barang Pemberiannya Ditolak Fuji karena Tak 'Selevel', Ria Ricis: Konsekuensi!
8

Air Mata Doddy Sudrajat Buat Luluh, Sunan Kalijaga Singgung Soal Kebohongan, Ada Apa?
9

40 Link Twibbon Hari Ibu Terbaru, Cocok untuk Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
10

Keluarga Bibi Ardiansyah Buat Syukuran Rumah Baru Gala, Doddy Sudrajat Baper Tak Diundang?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita DIY

Susunan Pengurus PBNU 2021 - 2026 Di Bawah Ketua Gus Yahya Cholil Staquf, KH Miftachul Akhyar Jadi Rais Aam

Susunan Pengurus PBNU 2021 - 2026 Di Bawah Ketua Gus Yahya Cholil Staquf, KH Miftachul Akhyar Jadi Rais Aam

24 Desember 2021, 13:38 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Libur Nataru, Volume Armada dan Penumpang Bus di Terminal Minak Koncar Lumajang Masih Landai

Libur Nataru, Volume Armada dan Penumpang Bus di Terminal Minak Koncar Lumajang Masih Landai

24 Desember 2021, 13:38 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Dari Marsinah Hingga Munir, Berikut 9 Kasus Pembunuhan yang Belum Terungkap di Indonesia

Dari Marsinah Hingga Munir, Berikut 9 Kasus Pembunuhan yang Belum Terungkap di Indonesia

24 Desember 2021, 13:38 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Reaksi RM BTS saat Tahu Lagu Dynamite Diputar di TV

Reaksi RM BTS saat Tahu Lagu Dynamite Diputar di TV

24 Desember 2021, 13:38 WIB

Utara Times

Resmi Menjabat Ketua PBNU Periode 2021-2026, Ini Profil Singkat dan Kiprah Cholil Yahya Tsaquf

Resmi Menjabat Ketua PBNU Periode 2021-2026, Ini Profil Singkat dan Kiprah Cholil Yahya Tsaquf

24 Desember 2021, 13:38 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Mimpi Buruk Mama Rosa Terbukti? Andin Tinggalkan Al Bawa Reyna Comeback ke Nino: Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini

Mimpi Buruk Mama Rosa Terbukti? Andin Tinggalkan Al Bawa Reyna Comeback ke Nino: Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 24 Desember 2021: Ikatan Cinta - Konser Natal

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 24 Desember 2021: Ikatan Cinta - Konser Natal

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Denpasar Update

Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Hari Natal 2021 Menyentuh Hati Cocok Dishare ke Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter

Kumpulan Ucapan Selamat Hari Natal 2021 Menyentuh Hati Cocok Dishare ke Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

EditorNews

Deddy Corbuzier Singgung Soal Peran Anya Geraldine di Serial Layangan Putus

Deddy Corbuzier Singgung Soal Peran Anya Geraldine di Serial Layangan Putus

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Profil KH Dimyati Rois, Anggota Ahlul Halli Wal Aqdi Terpilih pada Muktamar NU ke 34 di Lampung

Profil KH Dimyati Rois, Anggota Ahlul Halli Wal Aqdi Terpilih pada Muktamar NU ke 34 di Lampung

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Klik Mataram

BMKG Mencatat Ada 535 Kejadian Gempa Bumi di Wilayah NTB

BMKG Mencatat Ada 535 Kejadian Gempa Bumi di Wilayah NTB

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Arah Kata

Simak! Damri Indonesia Hadirkan Rute Baru Jakarta-Banyuwangi

Simak! Damri Indonesia Hadirkan Rute Baru Jakarta-Banyuwangi

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Serang News

Persija Resmi Lepas Yann Motta, Here We Go Makan Konate di Skuad Macan Kemayoran

Persija Resmi Lepas Yann Motta, Here We Go Makan Konate di Skuad Macan Kemayoran

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Ponorogo Terkini

Persib Tetap Full 30 Pemain di Liga 1 Seri 4, Tak Dilepas Meski Banyak Klub Melirik

Persib Tetap Full 30 Pemain di Liga 1 Seri 4, Tak Dilepas Meski Banyak Klub Melirik

24 Desember 2021, 13:37 WIB

Semarangku

20 Ucapan Selamat Hari Natal 2021 atau Nataru, Cocok Diberikan kepada Teman, Pacar dan Keluarga

20 Ucapan Selamat Hari Natal 2021 atau Nataru, Cocok Diberikan kepada Teman, Pacar dan Keluarga

24 Desember 2021, 13:36 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

LINK Nonton Streaming Now We Are Breaking Up Episode 12,13 Sampai Ending, Perjuangan Cinta yang Tak Mudah

LINK Nonton Streaming Now We Are Breaking Up Episode 12,13 Sampai Ending, Perjuangan Cinta yang Tak Mudah

24 Desember 2021, 13:36 WIB

Bekasi

Fuji Dituduh Dekati Thariq Halilintar demi Uang, Denny Darko: Apakah Memang Perasaannya Ini Tulus?

Fuji Dituduh Dekati Thariq Halilintar demi Uang, Denny Darko: Apakah Memang Perasaannya Ini Tulus?

24 Desember 2021, 13:36 WIB

Jurnal Palopo

Tes Psikologi: Temukan Kepribadian Tersembunyi Anda dari Salah Satu Gambar

Tes Psikologi: Temukan Kepribadian Tersembunyi Anda dari Salah Satu Gambar

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB

Potensi Badung

Bali United Tak Perpanjang Kontrak Melvin Platje, Merapat ke Persib Bandung atau PSIS?

Bali United Tak Perpanjang Kontrak Melvin Platje, Merapat ke Persib Bandung atau PSIS?

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB

Jurnal Makassar

Lirik lagu O Holy Night, Lagu Rohani Natal Populer yang Dinyanyikan Saat Malam Natal 2021

Lirik lagu O Holy Night, Lagu Rohani Natal Populer yang Dinyanyikan Saat Malam Natal 2021

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Doddy Sudrajat Pertanyakan Aset Rekening ATM Milik Vanessa Angel ke Haji Faisal, Sunan Kalijaga: Kembalikan

Doddy Sudrajat Pertanyakan Aset Rekening ATM Milik Vanessa Angel ke Haji Faisal, Sunan Kalijaga: Kembalikan

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Ini Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon II Ciledug, Jumat, 24 Desember 2021

Ini Lokasi SAMSAT Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon II Ciledug, Jumat, 24 Desember 2021

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB

Portal Jember

Baca Dzikir Ini Setelah Sholat Fardhu, Dosa Sebanyak Buih di Lautan Diampuni Ungkap Ustadz Khalid Basalamah

Baca Dzikir Ini Setelah Sholat Fardhu, Dosa Sebanyak Buih di Lautan Diampuni Ungkap Ustadz Khalid Basalamah

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Biodata KH Miftachul Akhyar Rais Aam PBNU Terpilih 2021-2026 Lengkap Usia, Pendidikan dan Perjalanan Karir

Biodata KH Miftachul Akhyar Rais Aam PBNU Terpilih 2021-2026 Lengkap Usia, Pendidikan dan Perjalanan Karir

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB

Tasikmalaya

30 Link Twibbon Selamat Hari Natal ‘Merry Christmas’ 25 Desember 2021, Download Gratis di Sini!

30 Link Twibbon Selamat Hari Natal ‘Merry Christmas’ 25 Desember 2021, Download Gratis di Sini!

24 Desember 2021, 13:35 WIB
X