Daftar Lengkap 76 Shortcut Keyboard, Sebaiknya Simpan atau Print

Yusuf Wijanarko
- 21 Agustus 2021, 13:37 WIB
Ilustrasi keyboard.
Ilustrasi keyboard. /Pixabay/Daniel Agrelo

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Saat menggunakan komputer serta laptop, terkadang kita dihadapkan pada situasi yang menuntut penyelesaian pekerjaan secara cepat. Saat itulah shortcut keyboard menjadi solusi meringkas pekerjaan.

Sebagian besar shortcut keyboard di berbagai program atau aplikasi menggunakan tombol Ctlr yang diikuti menekan tombol lainnya.

Berikut ini daftar shortcut keyboard yang bisa membuat pekerjaan di komputer atau laptop lebih mudah. Ada baiknya mencetak daftar shortcut keyboard ini dan menempakannya di ruang kerja.

1. Ctrl + A - Select All
2. Ctrl + B – Bold
3. Ctrl + C – Copy
4. Ctrl + D – Fill
5. Ctrl + F – Find
6. Ctrl + G - Bold
7. Ctrl + H - Replace
8. Ctrl + I - Italic
9. Ctrl + K - Insert a hyperlink
10. Ctrl + N - New workbook
11. Ctrl + O - Open
12. Ctrl + P - Print
13. Ctrl + R - Nothing right
14. Ctrl + S - Save
15. Ctrl + U - Underlined
16. Ctrl + V - Paste
17. Ctrl W - Close
18. Ctrl + X - Cut
19. Ctrl + Y - Repeat
20. Ctrl + Z - Cancel
21. F1 - Help
22. F2 - Edition
23. F3 - Paste the name
24. F4 - Repeat the last action
25. F4 - When entering a formula, switch between absolute / relative references
26. F5 - Go to
27. F6 - Next Pane
28. F7 - Spell Check
29. F8 - Extension of the mode
30. F9 - Recalculate all workbooks
31. F10 - Activate Menubar
32. F11 - New graph
33. F12 - Save As
34. Ctrl +: - Insert the current time
35. Ctrl +; - Insert the current date
36. Ctrl + "- Copy the value of the cell above
37. Ctrl + '- Copy the formula from the cell above
38. Shift - Offset Adjustment for Additional Functions in the Excel Menu
39. Shift + F1 - What is it?
40. Shift + F2 - Edit cell comment
41. Shift + F3 - Paste the function into the formula
42. Shift + F4 - Search Next
43. Shift + F5 - Find
44. Shift + F6 - Previous Panel
45. Shift + F8 - Add to the selection
46. Shift + F9 - Calculate the active worksheet
47. Shift + F10 - Popup menu display
48. Shift + F11 - New spreadsheet
49. Shift + F12 - Save
50. Ctrl + F3 - Set name
51. Ctrl + F4 - Close
52. Ctrl + F5 - XL, size of the restore window
53. Ctrl + F6 - Next Workbook Window
54. Shift + Ctrl + F6 - Previous Workbook Window
55. Ctrl + F7 - Move window
56. Ctrl + F8 - Resize Window
57. Ctrl + F9 - Minimize the workbook
58. Ctrl + F10 - Maximize or Restore Window
59. Ctrl + F11 - Inset 4.0 Macro sheet
60. Ctrl + F1 - Open File
61. Alt + F1 - Insert a graph
62. Alt + F2 - Save As
63. Alt + F4 - Output
64. Alt + F8 - Macro dialog
65. Alt + F11 - Visual Basic Editor
66. Ctrl + Shift + F3 - Create a name using the names of row and column labels
67. Ctrl + Shift + F6 - Previous Window
68. Ctrl + Shift + F12 - Printing
69. Alt + Shift + F1 - New spreadsheet
70. Alt + Shift + F2 - Save
71. Alt + = - AutoSum
72. Ctrl + `- Toggle value / display of the formula
73. Ctrl + Shift + A - Insert the argument names in the formula
74. Alt + down arrow - automatic view list
75. Alt + '- Format Style Dialog
76. Windows key+D: Show Desktop***

Editor: Yusuf Wijanarko

Tags

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Foto Bulan 74 GB dengan Detail Menakjubkan, Gabungan 42.000 Gambar

Foto Bulan 74 GB dengan Detail Menakjubkan, Gabungan 42.000 Gambar

21 Agustus 2021, 13:51 WIB
Daftar Lengkap 76 Shortcut Keyboard, Sebaiknya Simpan atau Print

Daftar Lengkap 76 Shortcut Keyboard, Sebaiknya Simpan atau Print

21 Agustus 2021, 13:37 WIB
Vivo Indonesia Salurkan Bantuan Oxygen Concentrator bagi Pasien Covid-19 melalui Kementerian Perindustrian RI

Vivo Indonesia Salurkan Bantuan Oxygen Concentrator bagi Pasien Covid-19 melalui Kementerian Perindustrian RI

20 Agustus 2021, 18:14 WIB
Minggu Besok, Fenomena Bulan Biru akan Terangi Langit Malam Indonesia

Minggu Besok, Fenomena Bulan Biru akan Terangi Langit Malam Indonesia

20 Agustus 2021, 09:38 WIB
Stasiun Bumi Bakal Dibangun di Cikarang, Dani Ramdan: Jembatan Komunikasi Sabang-Merauke

Stasiun Bumi Bakal Dibangun di Cikarang, Dani Ramdan: Jembatan Komunikasi Sabang-Merauke

19 Agustus 2021, 23:42 WIB
Bayi Matahari Ditemukan, Berusia 600 Juta Tahun

Bayi Matahari Ditemukan, Berusia 600 Juta Tahun

18 Agustus 2021, 09:56 WIB
Google Doodle Hari Kemerdekaan Indonesia, Miliki Makna Istimewa

Google Doodle Hari Kemerdekaan Indonesia, Miliki Makna Istimewa

17 Agustus 2021, 07:20 WIB
76 Link Download Twibbon HUT Ke-76 RI, Bisa Jadi Status WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook

76 Link Download Twibbon HUT Ke-76 RI, Bisa Jadi Status WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook

17 Agustus 2021, 06:23 WIB
Arti 404: Not Found yang Ada di Mural Jokowi, Terungkap Sebuah Mitos

Arti 404: Not Found yang Ada di Mural Jokowi, Terungkap Sebuah Mitos

15 Agustus 2021, 07:25 WIB
Viral, Punya Tetangga Sekeluarga Jadi Maling, Hingga Warga Malas Melapor

Viral, Punya Tetangga Sekeluarga Jadi Maling, Hingga Warga Malas Melapor

14 Agustus 2021, 15:10 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Mural di Bogor Mendunia Diunggah Khaby Lame, Akankah Dihapus?
2

Vladimir Putin: Islam Identik Terorisme Hanyalah Permainan AS, Siapa Musuh Barat Selanjutnya?
3

Jelang Salat Jumat Pertama, Taliban Minta Para Imam Afghanistan untuk Bersatu
4

Terusik Isu Alvin Faiz Gelapkan Dana Umat dan Pakai Narkoba, Ibunda Larissa Chou: Orang Seperti Itu...
5

Sipir Wanita Berciuman dengan Narapidana di Penjara Terekam Kamera, Kalapas Langsung Pecat
6

Mantan Pesepak Bola Afghanistan Tewas Saat Kabur, Bagian Tubuhnya Ditemukan di Roda Pesawat
7

Tyna Kanna Mirdad Diisukan Selingkuh, Nana Mirdad dan Naysilla Mirdad Langsung Unfollow?
8

Aurel Hermansyah Histeris, Kaki Atta Halilintar Patah hingga Tak Bisa Berjalan
9

Taliban Tembak Mati Polisi Afghanistan yang Jadi Musuh Bebuyutan, Paksa Berlutut dan Tutup Mata Sang Jenderal
10

Habib Bahar Dilaporkan ke Bareskrim Polri, Kuasa Hukum Ryan Jombang: Itu Bukan Perkelahian

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mantra Sukabumi

Amalan Akhir Zaman, Kata Mbah Moen Baca Amalan ini 100 Kali Agar Hidup Dimudahkan

Amalan Akhir Zaman, Kata Mbah Moen Baca Amalan ini 100 Kali Agar Hidup Dimudahkan

22 Agustus 2021, 09:25 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Resep Minuman Pop Ice Kekinian, Mudah dan Ekonomis

Resep Minuman Pop Ice Kekinian, Mudah dan Ekonomis

21 Agustus 2021, 21:15 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Tarif PCR di Indonesia 10 kali lipat dibandingkan di India, ICW temukan dua permasalahan

Tarif PCR di Indonesia 10 kali lipat dibandingkan di India, ICW temukan dua permasalahan

21 Agustus 2021, 16:24 WIB

Portal Kudus

Link Formulir Pendaftaran Shopee Food Driver: Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Depok, Bekasi

Link Formulir Pendaftaran Shopee Food Driver: Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Depok, Bekasi

21 Agustus 2021, 16:24 WIB

Media Magelang

Profil Peserta Top 5 MasterChef Indonesia Season 8, Lord Adi Semakin Hebat Bryan Harus Tersingkir

Profil Peserta Top 5 MasterChef Indonesia Season 8, Lord Adi Semakin Hebat Bryan Harus Tersingkir

21 Agustus 2021, 16:24 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Sedang Tayang, Live Streaming MasterChef Indonesia Season 8, Saksikan Atta Halilintar dan Raffi Ahmad Penentu

Sedang Tayang, Live Streaming MasterChef Indonesia Season 8, Saksikan Atta Halilintar dan Raffi Ahmad Penentu

21 Agustus 2021, 16:24 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

7 Manfaat Brokoli untuk Kesehatan Anak, Bisa Menguatkan Tulang dan Gigi pada Masa Pertumbuhan

7 Manfaat Brokoli untuk Kesehatan Anak, Bisa Menguatkan Tulang dan Gigi pada Masa Pertumbuhan

21 Agustus 2021, 16:24 WIB

Malang Terkini

Cara Mudah Download Video TikTok Tanpa Watermark Melalui Snaptik

Cara Mudah Download Video TikTok Tanpa Watermark Melalui Snaptik

21 Agustus 2021, 16:23 WIB

Purwakarta News

Bikin Bangga! Kampung Tajur Purwakarta Masuk 100 Besar Anugerah Desa Wisata Indonesia 2021

Bikin Bangga! Kampung Tajur Purwakarta Masuk 100 Besar Anugerah Desa Wisata Indonesia 2021

21 Agustus 2021, 16:23 WIB

Galamedia News

Napi Koruptor Jadi Penyuluh Anti-Korupsi, Eks Pimpinan KPK: Mati Ketawa ala Pimpinan KPK

Napi Koruptor Jadi Penyuluh Anti-Korupsi, Eks Pimpinan KPK: Mati Ketawa ala Pimpinan KPK

21 Agustus 2021, 16:23 WIB

EditorNews

Kisi-kisi Pernikahan Bobby iKON Sudah Ada Sejak Lama, Diduga dari Dokter Kandungan

Kisi-kisi Pernikahan Bobby iKON Sudah Ada Sejak Lama, Diduga dari Dokter Kandungan

21 Agustus 2021, 16:23 WIB

Media Pakuan

Syakir Daulay Berencana Filmkan Lagu

Syakir Daulay Berencana Filmkan Lagu "Aku Bukan Jodohnya", Zikri Ikut Komentar

21 Agustus 2021, 16:23 WIB

Kabar-Priangan.com

Bocoran Ikatan Cinta 21 Agustus 2021: Kesaksian Sumarno Menyeret Mama Sarah Menjadi Tersangka

Bocoran Ikatan Cinta 21 Agustus 2021: Kesaksian Sumarno Menyeret Mama Sarah Menjadi Tersangka

21 Agustus 2021, 16:22 WIB

PRFM News

DPRD Kota Bandung Masih Terima Laporan Penahanan Ijazah Siswa

DPRD Kota Bandung Masih Terima Laporan Penahanan Ijazah Siswa

21 Agustus 2021, 16:21 WIB

Berita DIY

Cara Tahu Alasan Tidak Lolos Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 18, Hal Ini yang Harus Dilakukan

Cara Tahu Alasan Tidak Lolos Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 18, Hal Ini yang Harus Dilakukan

21 Agustus 2021, 16:21 WIB

Ragam Indonesia

RESMI! AC Milan Pinjam Alessandro Florenzi dari AS Roma

RESMI! AC Milan Pinjam Alessandro Florenzi dari AS Roma

21 Agustus 2021, 16:21 WIB

Lingkar Madura

Dapat Surprise dari Raul Lemos dan Krisdayanti, Benarkah The Hermansyah Mulai Tergeser dari Aurel dan Atta?

Dapat Surprise dari Raul Lemos dan Krisdayanti, Benarkah The Hermansyah Mulai Tergeser dari Aurel dan Atta?

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

INFO LOKER! Universitas Gajah Mada UGM Butuh Dosen Tetap Non PNS Lulusan S2 dan S3 Terbaru Agustus 2021

INFO LOKER! Universitas Gajah Mada UGM Butuh Dosen Tetap Non PNS Lulusan S2 dan S3 Terbaru Agustus 2021

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

Kendalku

Cara Mengatasi Gagal Dapat Bantuan BSU atau BLT Subsidi Gaji, Lengkapi Persyaratan Ini

Cara Mengatasi Gagal Dapat Bantuan BSU atau BLT Subsidi Gaji, Lengkapi Persyaratan Ini

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

Jurnal Palopo

Taliban Berkuasa di Afghanistan, Perdagangan Heroin Eropa Terhambat dan Jurnalis Perempuan Dilarang

Taliban Berkuasa di Afghanistan, Perdagangan Heroin Eropa Terhambat dan Jurnalis Perempuan Dilarang

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

2 Cara Mudah Untuk Cek Penerima BSU Tahap 2 Rp1 Juta, Segera Cek ATM Kalian

2 Cara Mudah Untuk Cek Penerima BSU Tahap 2 Rp1 Juta, Segera Cek ATM Kalian

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

Media Blora

Tugas Kepala Desa, Sekretaris Desa dan Perangkat Desa Sesui Permendagri 20 Tahun 2018

Tugas Kepala Desa, Sekretaris Desa dan Perangkat Desa Sesui Permendagri 20 Tahun 2018

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

TOPSKOR.ID

Pernah Dipinjam Persija, Striker Ini Makin Subur di Singapua

Pernah Dipinjam Persija, Striker Ini Makin Subur di Singapua

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Bendera Merah Putih, Begini Tata Cara Pengibarannya dan Bagaimana Memperlakukannya dengan Benar

Bendera Merah Putih, Begini Tata Cara Pengibarannya dan Bagaimana Memperlakukannya dengan Benar

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB

Utara Times

Link Live Streaming Ikatan Cinta 21 Agustus 2021, Sinopsis: Berkat Pengacara, Nino Bisa Tes DNA dengan Reyna

Link Live Streaming Ikatan Cinta 21 Agustus 2021, Sinopsis: Berkat Pengacara, Nino Bisa Tes DNA dengan Reyna

21 Agustus 2021, 16:20 WIB
X