Daftar Lengkap 76 Shortcut Keyboard, Sebaiknya Simpan atau Print

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Saat menggunakan komputer serta laptop, terkadang kita dihadapkan pada situasi yang menuntut penyelesaian pekerjaan secara cepat. Saat itulah shortcut keyboard menjadi solusi meringkas pekerjaan.

Sebagian besar shortcut keyboard di berbagai program atau aplikasi menggunakan tombol Ctlr yang diikuti menekan tombol lainnya.

Berikut ini daftar shortcut keyboard yang bisa membuat pekerjaan di komputer atau laptop lebih mudah. Ada baiknya mencetak daftar shortcut keyboard ini dan menempakannya di ruang kerja.

1. Ctrl + A - Select All

2. Ctrl + B – Bold

3. Ctrl + C – Copy

4. Ctrl + D – Fill

5. Ctrl + F – Find

6. Ctrl + G - Bold

7. Ctrl + H - Replace

8. Ctrl + I - Italic

9. Ctrl + K - Insert a hyperlink

10. Ctrl + N - New workbook

11. Ctrl + O - Open

12. Ctrl + P - Print

13. Ctrl + R - Nothing right

14. Ctrl + S - Save

15. Ctrl + U - Underlined

16. Ctrl + V - Paste

17. Ctrl W - Close

18. Ctrl + X - Cut

19. Ctrl + Y - Repeat

20. Ctrl + Z - Cancel

21. F1 - Help

22. F2 - Edition

23. F3 - Paste the name

24. F4 - Repeat the last action

25. F4 - When entering a formula, switch between absolute / relative references

26. F5 - Go to

27. F6 - Next Pane

28. F7 - Spell Check

29. F8 - Extension of the mode

30. F9 - Recalculate all workbooks

31. F10 - Activate Menubar

32. F11 - New graph

33. F12 - Save As

34. Ctrl +: - Insert the current time

35. Ctrl +; - Insert the current date

36. Ctrl + "- Copy the value of the cell above

37. Ctrl + '- Copy the formula from the cell above

38. Shift - Offset Adjustment for Additional Functions in the Excel Menu

39. Shift + F1 - What is it?

40. Shift + F2 - Edit cell comment

41. Shift + F3 - Paste the function into the formula

42. Shift + F4 - Search Next

43. Shift + F5 - Find

44. Shift + F6 - Previous Panel

45. Shift + F8 - Add to the selection

46. Shift + F9 - Calculate the active worksheet

47. Shift + F10 - Popup menu display

48. Shift + F11 - New spreadsheet

49. Shift + F12 - Save

50. Ctrl + F3 - Set name

51. Ctrl + F4 - Close

52. Ctrl + F5 - XL, size of the restore window

53. Ctrl + F6 - Next Workbook Window

54. Shift + Ctrl + F6 - Previous Workbook Window

55. Ctrl + F7 - Move window

56. Ctrl + F8 - Resize Window

57. Ctrl + F9 - Minimize the workbook

58. Ctrl + F10 - Maximize or Restore Window

59. Ctrl + F11 - Inset 4.0 Macro sheet

60. Ctrl + F1 - Open File

61. Alt + F1 - Insert a graph

62. Alt + F2 - Save As

63. Alt + F4 - Output

64. Alt + F8 - Macro dialog

65. Alt + F11 - Visual Basic Editor

66. Ctrl + Shift + F3 - Create a name using the names of row and column labels

67. Ctrl + Shift + F6 - Previous Window

68. Ctrl + Shift + F12 - Printing

69. Alt + Shift + F1 - New spreadsheet

70. Alt + Shift + F2 - Save

71. Alt + = - AutoSum

72. Ctrl + `- Toggle value / display of the formula

73. Ctrl + Shift + A - Insert the argument names in the formula

74. Alt + down arrow - automatic view list

75. Alt + '- Format Style Dialog

76. Windows key+D: Show Desktop***