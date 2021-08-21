Daftar Lengkap 76 Shortcut Keyboard, Sebaiknya Simpan atau Print

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Saat menggunakan komputer serta laptop, terkadang kita dihadapkan pada situasi yang menuntut penyelesaian pekerjaan secara cepat. Saat itulah shortcut keyboard menjadi solusi meringkas pekerjaan.
Sebagian besar shortcut keyboard di berbagai program atau aplikasi menggunakan tombol Ctlr yang diikuti menekan tombol lainnya.
Berikut ini daftar shortcut keyboard yang bisa membuat pekerjaan di komputer atau laptop lebih mudah. Ada baiknya mencetak daftar shortcut keyboard ini dan menempakannya di ruang kerja.
1. Ctrl + A - Select All
2. Ctrl + B – Bold
3. Ctrl + C – Copy
4. Ctrl + D – Fill
5. Ctrl + F – Find
6. Ctrl + G - Bold
7. Ctrl + H - Replace
8. Ctrl + I - Italic
9. Ctrl + K - Insert a hyperlink
10. Ctrl + N - New workbook
11. Ctrl + O - Open
12. Ctrl + P - Print
13. Ctrl + R - Nothing right
14. Ctrl + S - Save
15. Ctrl + U - Underlined
16. Ctrl + V - Paste
17. Ctrl W - Close
18. Ctrl + X - Cut
19. Ctrl + Y - Repeat
20. Ctrl + Z - Cancel
21. F1 - Help
22. F2 - Edition
23. F3 - Paste the name
24. F4 - Repeat the last action
25. F4 - When entering a formula, switch between absolute / relative references
26. F5 - Go to
27. F6 - Next Pane
28. F7 - Spell Check
29. F8 - Extension of the mode
30. F9 - Recalculate all workbooks
31. F10 - Activate Menubar
32. F11 - New graph
33. F12 - Save As
34. Ctrl +: - Insert the current time
35. Ctrl +; - Insert the current date
36. Ctrl + "- Copy the value of the cell above
37. Ctrl + '- Copy the formula from the cell above
38. Shift - Offset Adjustment for Additional Functions in the Excel Menu
39. Shift + F1 - What is it?
40. Shift + F2 - Edit cell comment
41. Shift + F3 - Paste the function into the formula
42. Shift + F4 - Search Next
43. Shift + F5 - Find
44. Shift + F6 - Previous Panel
45. Shift + F8 - Add to the selection
46. Shift + F9 - Calculate the active worksheet
47. Shift + F10 - Popup menu display
48. Shift + F11 - New spreadsheet
49. Shift + F12 - Save
50. Ctrl + F3 - Set name
51. Ctrl + F4 - Close
52. Ctrl + F5 - XL, size of the restore window
53. Ctrl + F6 - Next Workbook Window
54. Shift + Ctrl + F6 - Previous Workbook Window
55. Ctrl + F7 - Move window
56. Ctrl + F8 - Resize Window
57. Ctrl + F9 - Minimize the workbook
58. Ctrl + F10 - Maximize or Restore Window
59. Ctrl + F11 - Inset 4.0 Macro sheet
60. Ctrl + F1 - Open File
61. Alt + F1 - Insert a graph
62. Alt + F2 - Save As
63. Alt + F4 - Output
64. Alt + F8 - Macro dialog
65. Alt + F11 - Visual Basic Editor
66. Ctrl + Shift + F3 - Create a name using the names of row and column labels
67. Ctrl + Shift + F6 - Previous Window
68. Ctrl + Shift + F12 - Printing
69. Alt + Shift + F1 - New spreadsheet
70. Alt + Shift + F2 - Save
71. Alt + = - AutoSum
72. Ctrl + `- Toggle value / display of the formula
73. Ctrl + Shift + A - Insert the argument names in the formula
74. Alt + down arrow - automatic view list
75. Alt + '- Format Style Dialog
76. Windows key+D: Show Desktop***