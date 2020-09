Gelandang Persib Kim Kurniawan Ceritakan Dampak Kehamilan Sang Istri pada Kariernya

View this post on Instagram

2020 - The Year of Love ❤️ • In January me and the Love of my Life @elisaanovia got married, now we gonna write the next chapter in building a family! ❤️ We are overwhelmed with joy and happy to announce that there soon gonna be 3 of us as Elisa is pregnant and we are expecting our baby at the end of this year. ???????? I know you gonna be the best Mama ever @elisaanovia. ☺️????❤️ • • Mohon doanya teman2 untuk kelancaran sampai lahiran di akhir tahun ini. ????????❤️ • • • Thank you @houseofphotographers for another amazing photoshoot, so happy that you are part of our amazing Lovestory. ????????❤️

loading...