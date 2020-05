Statistik Persib: Dari Klub-klub Eropa, Nick Kuipers Lebih Memilih Maung Bandung

View this post on Instagram

After some bad luck, we have picked up ourselves again and take 4 points home after 2 difficult away matches. Let’s finish the season with 2 fantastic home matches and 6 points. See you all Monday in our home ???????????? GOPERSI86O ???????????????? #playwithheart #bandung #persibbandung #persib #indonesia #proud #dreams #sepakbola #sepakbolaindonesia #football #liga #futsal