Persib Masih Diliburkan, Pengantin Baru Ini Mengaku Betah Latihan di Rumah Ditemani Istri

View this post on Instagram

Me and wifey @elisaanovia followed @esmuellert and tried the #koalachallenge! ????????✌???? How did we do? ???? Try it at home with your partner! ???? • • Ayo guys dicoba dicoba ✌????????

A post shared by Kim Jeffrey Kurniawan (@kimkurniawan) on Apr 15, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Editor: Rizki Laelani