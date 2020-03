Nick Kuipers Minta Bobotoh Bantu Persib ke Jalur Juara, Diharapkan Lakukan Hal Ini Lawan Corona

View this post on Instagram

Dear people, ???? The League's decision yesterday made us very, very sad. I can’t imagine what will happen this year if the League will be stopped. Please, let's all stay at home so that this virus can be quickly resolved and that we can continue to fight for the championship!! We have one goal and that is to continue the Liga 1 and strive for Championship!! Please stay safe ???????? #coronaout #dirumahaja #indonesia #stayathome #persibbandung #bandung #liga1 #saveliga