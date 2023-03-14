Rector Udayana University Bali Named Suspect in Corruption Scandal of Academic

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Rector of Udayana University, Prof. I Nyoman Gde Antara, has been named a suspect in a corruption case related to the Student Institution Development Fund (SPI) for new independent pathway students for the academic years 2018–2019 through 2022–2033.

"Based on the available evidence, investigators have discovered the involvement of a new suspect. Therefore, on March 8, 2023, the Bali High Prosecutors Office named one more suspect, namely Prof. Dr. INGA," said Agus Eka Sabana Putra, Head of the Public Relations Section of the Bali High Prosecutors Office in Denpasar on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Eka Sabana explained that the rector's suspect status was based on the investigation conducted by the Special Criminal Investigation Team of the Bali High Prosecutors Office since October 24, 2022.

Eka said that the rector of Udayana University is suspected of violating Article 2 paragraph (1), Article 3, Article 12 letter (e) together with Article 18 of Law No. 31 of 1999 concerning the eradication of corruption crimes, as amended by Law No. 20 of 2001, and Article 55 paragraph (1) of the KUHP (Indonesian Criminal Code).

Baca Juga: Polisi Buka Suara Soal Sosok APA 'Pembisik' Mario Dandy: Tentunya Ada Alat Bukti yang Sah

Therefore, investigators concluded that the rector of Udayana University is suspected of involvement in corruption related to the SPI fund for new independent pathway students at Udayana University from academic years 2018 to 2022.

By naming the rector as a suspect, the Bali High Prosecutors Office said that the current total number of suspects is four. The other three suspects, IKB, IMY, and NPS, were named on February 12, 2023.

Baca Juga: Dunia Pendidikan Tercoreng Buntut Kasus Korupsi Rektor Universitas Udayana, Rugikan Rp443 M

The independent pathway is the third way to enter a state university (PTN) after the National Selection Based on Achievement (SNBP) and the National Selection Based on Test (SNBT).

The Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbudristek) issued new regulations for the independent pathway to enter state universities. The independent pathway selection is a selection process for new students conducted independently by PTN. The quota for admitting students through the independent pathway is 30% of the total number of new students.