15 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Menyentuh Hati dan Penuh Makna

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Hari Guru Nasional diperingati pada 25 November setiap tahunnya.
Hari Guru Nasional merupakan perayaan untuk menghormati dan menghargai jasa guru.
Oleh karena itu, tak lengkap rasanya memperingati Hari Guru Nasional tanpa ucapan.
Dilansir Pikiran-Rakyat.com dari Times of India, berikut 14 ucapan Hari Guru Nasional dalam Bahasa Inggris:
- Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for everything you taught me.
- Parents give us life and a teacher teaches us how to live it. Thank you for being that guiding light in my life. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- I feel so blessed to have a teacher like you who not only pushes me towards achieving my goal but also supports me in every step. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- The best teachers ignite the spark within you to find the answers to the question yourself. Thank you for igniting that spake in me!
- Thank you for challenging me to be the best version of myself. Happy Teacher's Day!
- You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. Happy Teachers' Day!
- Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring. Wishing you a Happy Teachers' Day!
- I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Without your guidance, I wouldn't have achieved anything in life!
- You have always been an excellent mentor who knew how to motivate your students. Happy Teacher’s Day!
- Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring. Wishing you a Happy Teachers' Day!
- Thank you, my teacher, for all that you gave. I am grateful to be your student.
- You are my mentor of life. I am immensely honoured to have someone like you lead me on the right path in life. Happy Teachers' Day!
- Teachers like you are the reason why ordinary students like us dream of doing extraordinary things. Happy Teachers Day to you!
- It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.
- Being a teacher is a tough job, thanks for being available whenever we had a problem. Happy teachers’ day!***
