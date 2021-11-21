15 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Menyentuh Hati dan Penuh Makna

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Hari Guru Nasional diperingati pada 25 November setiap tahunnya.

Hari Guru Nasional merupakan perayaan untuk menghormati dan menghargai jasa guru.

Oleh karena itu, tak lengkap rasanya memperingati Hari Guru Nasional tanpa ucapan.

Dilansir Pikiran-Rakyat.com dari Times of India, berikut 14 ucapan Hari Guru Nasional dalam Bahasa Inggris:

Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for everything you taught me.

Parents give us life and a teacher teaches us how to live it. Thank you for being that guiding light in my life. Happy Teacher’s Day!

I feel so blessed to have a teacher like you who not only pushes me towards achieving my goal but also supports me in every step. Happy Teacher’s Day!