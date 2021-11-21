15 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Menyentuh Hati dan Penuh Makna

Muhamad Gilang Priyatna
- 21 November 2021, 21:20 WIB
Ilustrasi guru - 15 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Menyentuh Hati dan Penuh Makna
Ilustrasi guru - 15 Ucapan Hari Guru Nasional 2021 dalam Bahasa Inggris, Menyentuh Hati dan Penuh Makna /Pixabay/Sasin Tipchai

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Hari Guru Nasional diperingati pada 25 November setiap tahunnya. 

Hari Guru Nasional merupakan perayaan untuk menghormati dan menghargai jasa guru. 

Oleh karena itu, tak lengkap rasanya memperingati Hari Guru Nasional tanpa ucapan. 

Dilansir Pikiran-Rakyat.com dari Times of India, berikut 14 ucapan Hari Guru Nasional dalam Bahasa Inggris:

  1. Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for everything you taught me.

Baca Juga: Perjuangkan Nasib Buruh, Ganjar Kaji Penetapan UMP Ganda

  1. Parents give us life and a teacher teaches us how to live it. Thank you for being that guiding light in my life. Happy Teacher’s Day!
  2. I feel so blessed to have a teacher like you who not only pushes me towards achieving my goal but also supports me in every step. Happy Teacher’s Day!
  3. The best teachers ignite the spark within you to find the answers to the question yourself. Thank you for igniting that spake in me!

Baca Juga: Apresiasi Nasabah, BRI Bawa Nasabah Affluent Hadiri World Superbike Championship

  1. Thank you for challenging me to be the best version of myself. Happy Teacher's Day!
  2. You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. Happy Teachers' Day!
  3. Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring. Wishing you a Happy Teachers' Day!
  4. I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Without your guidance, I wouldn't have achieved anything in life!

Baca Juga: Jawab Hak Asuh Gala Sky dari Kacamata Fiqih, Ustazah Lulung Ungkap Siapa yang Lebih Berwenang

  1. You have always been an excellent mentor who knew how to motivate your students. Happy Teacher’s Day!
  2. Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring. Wishing you a Happy Teachers' Day!
  3. Thank you, my teacher, for all that you gave. I am grateful to be your student.  
  4. You are my mentor of life. I am immensely honoured to have someone like you lead me on the right path in life. Happy Teachers' Day!

Baca Juga: Kenapa Fasilitas Kantor Seperti Laptop dan Ponsel Tidak Dikenakan Pajak? Menkeu Sri Mulyani Beri Jawaban

  1. Teachers like you are the reason why ordinary students like us dream of doing extraordinary things. Happy Teachers Day to you! 
  2. It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom.
  3. Being a teacher is a tough job, thanks for being available whenever we had a problem. Happy teachers’ day!***

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Kasus Penyelewengan Dana BOS Jadi Perhatian, Isu Penting yang Harus Diatasi Bersama

Kasus Penyelewengan Dana BOS Jadi Perhatian, Isu Penting yang Harus Diatasi Bersama

21 November 2021, 19:00 WIB
Nadiem Makarim Ditemui Guru Honorer, Diberi Masukan Soal Seleksi Guru ASN PPPK

Nadiem Makarim Ditemui Guru Honorer, Diberi Masukan Soal Seleksi Guru ASN PPPK

18 November 2021, 13:01 WIB
Heboh Aduan Praktik Manasik Haji di PAUD dengan Biaya Rp650.000, Terungkap Faktanya

Heboh Aduan Praktik Manasik Haji di PAUD dengan Biaya Rp650.000, Terungkap Faktanya

18 November 2021, 07:54 WIB
Pintek, Fintech Legal Berikan Solusi Pendanaan UKM Pendidikan!

Pintek, Fintech Legal Berikan Solusi Pendanaan UKM Pendidikan!

16 November 2021, 10:28 WIB
Permendikbudristek Nomor 30 Tahun 2021 Jangan Dijadikan Mainan Politik, Tsamara Amany: Tega Sekali

Permendikbudristek Nomor 30 Tahun 2021 Jangan Dijadikan Mainan Politik, Tsamara Amany: Tega Sekali

15 November 2021, 15:50 WIB
Universitas di Bandung Siapkan Aturan Turunan Permendikbudristek No. 30 Tahun 2021

Universitas di Bandung Siapkan Aturan Turunan Permendikbudristek No. 30 Tahun 2021

15 November 2021, 12:49 WIB
Solusi Mudah Pendanaan untuk UKM Pendidikan dalam Pengadaan Barang di Sekolah!

Solusi Mudah Pendanaan untuk UKM Pendidikan dalam Pengadaan Barang di Sekolah!

15 November 2021, 10:47 WIB
Kampus Tak Jalankan Permendikbudristek Nomor 30? Siap-siap Akreditasi Diturunkan

Kampus Tak Jalankan Permendikbudristek Nomor 30? Siap-siap Akreditasi Diturunkan

14 November 2021, 16:17 WIB
Diduga Buntut Perkara Pilkades, 2 Siswa SD di Tapanuli Tanggung 'Hukuman' Tak Masuk Akal

Diduga Buntut Perkara Pilkades, 2 Siswa SD di Tapanuli Tanggung 'Hukuman' Tak Masuk Akal

14 November 2021, 09:55 WIB
Rilis 6 Fatwa Soal Pendidikan di Masa Pandemi, MUI Ingatkan Jangan Ada Lagi Klaster Baru

Rilis 6 Fatwa Soal Pendidikan di Masa Pandemi, MUI Ingatkan Jangan Ada Lagi Klaster Baru

12 November 2021, 16:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Berbeda dengan Ayah Bibi, Ayah Vanessa Angel Minta Warisan Putrinya Dipisahkan: Dia Punya Adik
2

Soal Masa Lalu Vanessa Angel, Ayah Bibi Beri Pengakuan Mengejutkan hingga Pernah Membuat Kecewa sang Anak
3

Vanessa Angel Dikabarkan Sempat Siuman, Ayah Bibi Ardiansyah Bongkar Kesaksian Joddy di Hari Kecelakaan
4

Ustazah Lulung Singgung Pernikahan Ria Ricis dan Teuku Ryan: Jangan Cuma Heboh di Awal
5

Ayah Vanessa Angel Dituding Gila Harta, Pernyataan Doddy Sudrajat Mendadak Jadi Sorotan
6

Dugaan Orang Selama Ini Salah, Ayah Ungkap Alasan Tidak Restui Hubungan Bibi Ardiansyah dan Vanessa Angel
7

Gara-gara Luna Maya Jadi Ketua RT, Banyak Warga Mendadak Minta Pindah, Ada Apa?
8

Tak Tega Lihat Lesti Kejora Alami Body Shaming oleh Suami Sendiri, Ibunda Rizky Billar Naik Pitam
9

Setelah Menantu Hendropriyono Jadi Panglima TNI, Giliran Mantu Luhut yang Diisukan Jadi Pangkostrad
10

Dituding Pansos, Rommi Akui 'Dibayar' Rohimah, Mantan Istri Kiwil: Nggak Mau Gue

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Pekanbaru

Akhir Pekan 3 Shio Penuh Berkah, Ketiban Duit Segepok

Akhir Pekan 3 Shio Penuh Berkah, Ketiban Duit Segepok

7 Oktober 2021, 12:25 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Gelar Aksi Kepedulian, Bank Sampoerna dan KSP Sahabat Mitra Sejati Bagikan Sembako

Gelar Aksi Kepedulian, Bank Sampoerna dan KSP Sahabat Mitra Sejati Bagikan Sembako

27 September 2021, 21:21 WIB

Portal Jember

5 Tips Mudah Memeram Buah Alpukat agar Cepat Matang dengan Sempurna

5 Tips Mudah Memeram Buah Alpukat agar Cepat Matang dengan Sempurna

27 September 2021, 21:21 WIB

Berita KBB

Kelakuan Chef Arnold Buat Deddy Corbuzier Ingin Berkata Kasar, Apa yang Dilakukan Juri MasterChef Itu?

Kelakuan Chef Arnold Buat Deddy Corbuzier Ingin Berkata Kasar, Apa yang Dilakukan Juri MasterChef Itu?

27 September 2021, 21:21 WIB

Galamedia News

Adu Eksis Vaksin Nusantara vs Vaksin Merah Putih di Tengah Kontroversi, Mana Paling Populer?

Adu Eksis Vaksin Nusantara vs Vaksin Merah Putih di Tengah Kontroversi, Mana Paling Populer?

27 September 2021, 21:21 WIB

Jombang Update

Hasil Pertandingan Piala Sudirman Indonesia vs Kanada, Fajar/Rian Libas Nyl Yakura/Bagalur Rajanna Sankeerth

Hasil Pertandingan Piala Sudirman Indonesia vs Kanada, Fajar/Rian Libas Nyl Yakura/Bagalur Rajanna Sankeerth

27 September 2021, 21:21 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Shalat untuk Banten dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 28 September 2021

Jadwal Shalat untuk Banten dan Sekitarnya, Selasa 28 September 2021

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Sragen Update

Benarkah Tukul Arwana Dioperasi? Begini Kondisi Terkini Tukul Arwana Pasca Operasi

Benarkah Tukul Arwana Dioperasi? Begini Kondisi Terkini Tukul Arwana Pasca Operasi

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Portal Pati

28 September Memperingati Hari Apa, Meriahkan Dirgahayu HUT KAI 2021 Ke 76, Pasang Twibbonnya Sekarang

28 September Memperingati Hari Apa, Meriahkan Dirgahayu HUT KAI 2021 Ke 76, Pasang Twibbonnya Sekarang

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

IndoBali News

Diduga 'Rampok' Dana Reses Rp1,58 Milyar, 18 Anggota DPRD Lotim Dilaporkan ke Kejaksaan

Diduga 'Rampok' Dana Reses Rp1,58 Milyar, 18 Anggota DPRD Lotim Dilaporkan ke Kejaksaan

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Tabanan Bali

Ramalan Zodiak 28 September 2021: Aries, Taurus dan Gemini, Investasikan Diri Anda Untuk Hal Baik

Ramalan Zodiak 28 September 2021: Aries, Taurus dan Gemini, Investasikan Diri Anda Untuk Hal Baik

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

TOPSKOR.ID

5 Manfaat Berlatih Yoga di Dalam Air, di Antaranya Membakar Lemak

5 Manfaat Berlatih Yoga di Dalam Air, di Antaranya Membakar Lemak

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Pangandaran

Bobby iKON dan Tunangannya Menyambut Kelahiran Anak Pertama

Bobby iKON dan Tunangannya Menyambut Kelahiran Anak Pertama

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Portal Pati

Gaji UMR Kabupaten Aceh Singkil 2021, UMK Kabupaten Kota Provinsi Aceh NAD Tahun 2021

Gaji UMR Kabupaten Aceh Singkil 2021, UMK Kabupaten Kota Provinsi Aceh NAD Tahun 2021

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Media Jawa Timur

Mitos dan Fakta Mandi Malam Sebabkan Berbagai Masalah Kesehatan: Paru-Paru Basah, Penuaan Dini, dan Lainnya

Mitos dan Fakta Mandi Malam Sebabkan Berbagai Masalah Kesehatan: Paru-Paru Basah, Penuaan Dini, dan Lainnya

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa, 28 September 2021: Capricorn Penuh Eksplorasi, Aquarius Mumet dan Pisces Harus Fokus

Ramalan Zodiak Selasa, 28 September 2021: Capricorn Penuh Eksplorasi, Aquarius Mumet dan Pisces Harus Fokus

27 September 2021, 21:20 WIB

Realita Riau

Pemerintah Kota Pekanbaru Berikan layanan gratis rapid tes bagi setiap Peserta CPNS dan PPPK

Pemerintah Kota Pekanbaru Berikan layanan gratis rapid tes bagi setiap Peserta CPNS dan PPPK

27 September 2021, 21:19 WIB

DeskJabar

Tukar Kode Redeem FF 28 September 2021 di reward ff garena com, Miliki DJ Alok, Flaming Wolf, Emote, Granade

Tukar Kode Redeem FF 28 September 2021 di reward ff garena com, Miliki DJ Alok, Flaming Wolf, Emote, Granade

27 September 2021, 21:19 WIB

Jurnal Garut

Raih Satu Point Saat Kontra Tira Persikabo, Kini Posisi Persib Bandung di Peringkat 3 Klasmen Sementara

Raih Satu Point Saat Kontra Tira Persikabo, Kini Posisi Persib Bandung di Peringkat 3 Klasmen Sementara

27 September 2021, 21:19 WIB

Portal Kudus

Tokoh Agama di Kabupaten Jepara Dijadikan Duta Vaksin

Tokoh Agama di Kabupaten Jepara Dijadikan Duta Vaksin

27 September 2021, 21:18 WIB

Media Blora

7 Orang Diamankan Polda Jateng Terkait Prostitusi Sesama Jenis

7 Orang Diamankan Polda Jateng Terkait Prostitusi Sesama Jenis

27 September 2021, 21:18 WIB

Portal Jogja

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer dan Gemini 28 September 2021, Cek Peruntungan Keuangan, Karir, Cinta dan Kesehatan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer dan Gemini 28 September 2021, Cek Peruntungan Keuangan, Karir, Cinta dan Kesehatan

27 September 2021, 21:18 WIB

Zona Pekanbaru

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta RCTI Selasa 28 September 2021: Dirinya Tidak Bersalah, Rendi Ingin Buktikan ke Al

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta RCTI Selasa 28 September 2021: Dirinya Tidak Bersalah, Rendi Ingin Buktikan ke Al

27 September 2021, 21:17 WIB

Warta Lombok

Sinopsis Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Rummi Menghampiri Kakaknya Memeluk Erat Sambil Mengatakan Selamat pada Raman

Sinopsis Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Rummi Menghampiri Kakaknya Memeluk Erat Sambil Mengatakan Selamat pada Raman

27 September 2021, 21:17 WIB

Jurnal Ambon

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Selasa, 28 September 2021: Perasaan Orang Lain Meninggalkan Anda

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Selasa, 28 September 2021: Perasaan Orang Lain Meninggalkan Anda

27 September 2021, 21:17 WIB
X