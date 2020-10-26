Peluang Juara MotoGP 2020 Masih Terbuka, Andrea Dovizioso Lempar Handuk, Singgung Mesin Motor

Rio Rizky Pangestu
- 26 Oktober 2020, 14:00 WIB
Pebalap Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso /instagram.com/ducati

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Pebalap Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso tak ingin terlalu muluk meraih gelar juara MotoGP 2020.

Padahal, peluang menjuarai MotoGP 2020 untuk Dovizioso masih terbuka lebar.

Dovizioso kini ada di posisi kelima klasemen pebalap MotoGP dengan 109 poin, selisih 28 angka dari Joan Mir di puncak.

Baca Juga: Raffi Ahmad Jadi Ambassador Tim Balap MotoGP Indonesia, Mandalika Racing Team

 

Dengan tiga balapan tersisa, peluang Dovizioso jadi juara dunia masih terbuka.

Tapi, Dovizioso mencoba realistis karena dengan kemampuan motornya saat ini, akan sulit untuk bersaing di barisan terdepan kala balapan berlangsung.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rizki Laelani

Sumber: Crash.net

Tags

Komentar

Artikel Rekomendasi

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Bukan Yamaha atau Honda, Ternyata Tim Ini yang Dominasi Persaingan Juara MotoGP 2020

Bukan Yamaha atau Honda, Ternyata Tim Ini yang Dominasi Persaingan Juara MotoGP 2020

26 Oktober 2020, 14:37 WIB
Peluang Juara MotoGP 2020 Masih Terbuka, Andrea Dovizioso Lempar Handuk, Singgung Mesin Motor

Peluang Juara MotoGP 2020 Masih Terbuka, Andrea Dovizioso Lempar Handuk, Singgung Mesin Motor

26 Oktober 2020, 14:00 WIB
Klasemen Sementara MotoGP 2020 Setelah GP Teruel, Joan Mir Kokoh di Puncak

Klasemen Sementara MotoGP 2020 Setelah GP Teruel, Joan Mir Kokoh di Puncak

26 Oktober 2020, 06:15 WIB
Honda Gagal Total di MotoGP Teruel 2020, Alex Marquez dan Takaaki Nakagami Crash

Honda Gagal Total di MotoGP Teruel 2020, Alex Marquez dan Takaaki Nakagami Crash

25 Oktober 2020, 21:08 WIB
Hasil MotoGP Teruel 2020 : Franco Morbidelli Juara, Joan Mir Posisi Ketiga

Hasil MotoGP Teruel 2020 : Franco Morbidelli Juara, Joan Mir Posisi Ketiga

25 Oktober 2020, 21:07 WIB
Live MotoGP Teruel Sedang Berlangsung di TV Online Trans7, Link Streaming di Sini

Live MotoGP Teruel Sedang Berlangsung di TV Online Trans7, Link Streaming di Sini

25 Oktober 2020, 18:42 WIB
4 Besar MotoGP 2020 Memanas, Ini Link Live Streaming Trans7 untuk Nonton Langsung Malam Ini

4 Besar MotoGP 2020 Memanas, Ini Link Live Streaming Trans7 untuk Nonton Langsung Malam Ini

25 Oktober 2020, 18:34 WIB

Live Streaming Trans7 Nonton MotoGP Teruel Malam Ini

25 Oktober 2020, 18:17 WIB
Jadwal Link Live Streaming Trans7 Sore Ini, Ada MotoGP Teruel: Marquez Ukur Diri, Quartararo Cerdik

Jadwal Link Live Streaming Trans7 Sore Ini, Ada MotoGP Teruel: Marquez Ukur Diri, Quartararo Cerdik

25 Oktober 2020, 17:47 WIB
Nonton MotoGP Teruel di Trans7, Ini Link Live Streaming-nya agar tak Ketinggalan

Nonton MotoGP Teruel di Trans7, Ini Link Live Streaming-nya agar tak Ketinggalan

25 Oktober 2020, 17:38 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Karantina 14 Hari di London, El Rumi: Denda Sampai Rp200 Juta Bikin Mikir 2 Kali Kalau Mau Melanggar
2

Presiden UFC Singgung Dua Jari Kaki dan Tulang Khabib Nurmagomedov Patah Sebelum Tarung
3

Anak 11 Tahun di Majalengka Melahirkan, Hasil Tes DNA Ungkap Identitas Pelaku Pencabulan
4

BMKG: Gempa 5,9 Magnitudo Guncang Pangandaran Minggu Pagi
5

Palestina Gelar Salat Gaib, Tanda Belasungkawa atas Kepergian Pimpinan Gontor KH. Abdullah Syukri
6

Demi Menangkan Pemilu Presiden AS, Donald Trump Berbohong Soal Situasi Covid-19
7

Alih-alih Minta Maaf Usai Dikecam Netizen, Ade Londok Malah Klarifikasi Hubungannya dengan Selebgram
8

Sugi Nur Alias Gus Nur Ditangkap, Jadi Makmum Salat di Kantor Bareskrim Polri
9

Demi Nonton Khabib Nurmagomedov Bareng Kekasih Bule, Salmafina Sunan Rela Tak Tidur Sampai Pagi
10

Kisah Eks Pengungsi Timor Leste, Lebih Pilih di Indonesia Meski Status WN Masih Belum Jelas

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Bekasi

Siasati Kondisi Saat Ini, Disdikpora Kota Sabang Suarakan Semangat Sumpah Pemuda dengan Cara Ini

Siasati Kondisi Saat Ini, Disdikpora Kota Sabang Suarakan Semangat Sumpah Pemuda dengan Cara Ini

26 Oktober 2020, 15:24 WIB

Jaksel News

Komentar Renald Ramadhan Muncul di Unggahan Dianda Sabrina, Sudah Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba?

Komentar Renald Ramadhan Muncul di Unggahan Dianda Sabrina, Sudah Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba?

26 Oktober 2020, 15:23 WIB

Jaksel News

5 Alasan Wajib Nonton Drama Korea ‘Start Up’

5 Alasan Wajib Nonton Drama Korea ‘Start Up’

26 Oktober 2020, 15:23 WIB

Klik Seleb

Resmi Pacaran Azriel Hermansyah dan Sarah Menzel Sama-Sama Egois, Anang Berikan Nasihat Cinta

Resmi Pacaran Azriel Hermansyah dan Sarah Menzel Sama-Sama Egois, Anang Berikan Nasihat Cinta

26 Oktober 2020, 15:23 WIB

Cianjur

Militer Rusia dan Tiongkok Diisyaratkan Vladimir Putin Dapat Bergabung, Jadi Lebih Kuat Daripada AS

Militer Rusia dan Tiongkok Diisyaratkan Vladimir Putin Dapat Bergabung, Jadi Lebih Kuat Daripada AS

26 Oktober 2020, 15:22 WIB

Lingkar Kediri

Jokowi Lantik 12 Duta Besar RI untuk Negara Sahabat, Berikut Daftar Nama yang Dilantik

Jokowi Lantik 12 Duta Besar RI untuk Negara Sahabat, Berikut Daftar Nama yang Dilantik

26 Oktober 2020, 15:22 WIB

Bagikan Berita

Bintang Emon Kritik Pemerintah Dengan Cara Cerdas, Rocky Gerung: Emon Layak Jadi Staff Ahli KSP

Bintang Emon Kritik Pemerintah Dengan Cara Cerdas, Rocky Gerung: Emon Layak Jadi Staff Ahli KSP

26 Oktober 2020, 15:21 WIB

Rembang Bicara

Kenang Satu Dekade Erupsi Merapi, Netizen Bagikan Pengalaman Menakutkan

Kenang Satu Dekade Erupsi Merapi, Netizen Bagikan Pengalaman Menakutkan

26 Oktober 2020, 15:21 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Polda Kalbar Turunkan 800 Polantas di Operasi Zebra Kapuas 2020

Polda Kalbar Turunkan 800 Polantas di Operasi Zebra Kapuas 2020

26 Oktober 2020, 15:21 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Dilantik Sebagai Dubes LBBP RI di Bosnia dan Herzegovina, Inilah Profil Roem Kono Putra Wakil Rakyat

Dilantik Sebagai Dubes LBBP RI di Bosnia dan Herzegovina, Inilah Profil Roem Kono Putra Wakil Rakyat

26 Oktober 2020, 15:21 WIB

Klik Seleb

Meggy Wulandari Tak Asing Dengar Nama Vegi Figianti, Kenal Sama Istri Baru Kiwil?

Meggy Wulandari Tak Asing Dengar Nama Vegi Figianti, Kenal Sama Istri Baru Kiwil?

26 Oktober 2020, 15:20 WIB

Ringtimes Banyuwangi

6 Efek Samping Berbaya Akibat Konsumsi Ekstrak Daun Salam Berlebih, Salah Satunya Asma

6 Efek Samping Berbaya Akibat Konsumsi Ekstrak Daun Salam Berlebih, Salah Satunya Asma

26 Oktober 2020, 15:20 WIB

Berita DIY

Kumpulan Ucapan Semangat Hari Sumpah Pemuda: Cocok Jadi Status WA, Instagram, dan Facebook

Kumpulan Ucapan Semangat Hari Sumpah Pemuda: Cocok Jadi Status WA, Instagram, dan Facebook

26 Oktober 2020, 15:20 WIB

Berita Bulukumba

Peduli Sesama, Klub Motor ini Salurkan Bantuan untuk Korban Kebakaran

Peduli Sesama, Klub Motor ini Salurkan Bantuan untuk Korban Kebakaran

26 Oktober 2020, 15:19 WIB

Galamedia News

28 Oktober 2020 Puncak Arus Mudik Libur Panjang Cuti Bersama Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW

28 Oktober 2020 Puncak Arus Mudik Libur Panjang Cuti Bersama Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW

26 Oktober 2020, 15:18 WIB

Bandung Raya

Tagar #SaveKomodo Jadi Trending di Twitter, Netizen Kecam Proyek Jurassic Park Indonesia

Tagar #SaveKomodo Jadi Trending di Twitter, Netizen Kecam Proyek Jurassic Park Indonesia

26 Oktober 2020, 15:18 WIB

Sepasi Media

BLACKPINK Membuat Sejarah, Lebih Dari 1 Juta Copy “The Album” Berhasil Terjual

BLACKPINK Membuat Sejarah, Lebih Dari 1 Juta Copy “The Album” Berhasil Terjual

26 Oktober 2020, 15:18 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Libur Panjang Oktober 2020, Jangan Lupakan 5 Starter Pack yang Harus Dibawa

Libur Panjang Oktober 2020, Jangan Lupakan 5 Starter Pack yang Harus Dibawa

26 Oktober 2020, 15:18 WIB

Indramayu

Pembanguna Jurassic Park Trending #SaveKomodo, Warganet: Masih Adakah yang Peduli dengan Konservasi?

Pembanguna Jurassic Park Trending #SaveKomodo, Warganet: Masih Adakah yang Peduli dengan Konservasi?

26 Oktober 2020, 15:18 WIB

Bekasi

Rapor Kinerja Joko Widodo Dapat Nilai 66 Dari Warganet di Twitter

Rapor Kinerja Joko Widodo Dapat Nilai 66 Dari Warganet di Twitter

26 Oktober 2020, 15:18 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Link Live Streaming POP Academy Indosiar, Saksikan TOP 40 Grup 10

Link Live Streaming POP Academy Indosiar, Saksikan TOP 40 Grup 10

26 Oktober 2020, 15:18 WIB

Mikrofon Id

Blackpink Lampaui Status Million Seller, Cetak Sejarah Musik Baru

Blackpink Lampaui Status Million Seller, Cetak Sejarah Musik Baru

26 Oktober 2020, 15:17 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Ini Contoh Formulir untuk Daftar BLT BPUM Rp 2,4 Juta, Bisa Download di Sini

Ini Contoh Formulir untuk Daftar BLT BPUM Rp 2,4 Juta, Bisa Download di Sini

26 Oktober 2020, 15:16 WIB

Moreschick

Wisata di Jakarta Persiapkan Prokes Libur Panjang Pekan Ini

Wisata di Jakarta Persiapkan Prokes Libur Panjang Pekan Ini

26 Oktober 2020, 15:16 WIB

Portal Jombang

Gempa bumi Terjadi di Pangandaran Hingga 4,5 M, BMKG Sebut Sumber di Dasar Laut

Gempa bumi Terjadi di Pangandaran Hingga 4,5 M, BMKG Sebut Sumber di Dasar Laut

26 Oktober 2020, 15:16 WIB
X