Peluang Juara MotoGP 2020 Masih Terbuka, Andrea Dovizioso Lempar Handuk, Singgung Mesin Motor

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Pebalap Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso tak ingin terlalu muluk meraih gelar juara MotoGP 2020.
Padahal, peluang menjuarai MotoGP 2020 untuk Dovizioso masih terbuka lebar.
Dovizioso kini ada di posisi kelima klasemen pebalap MotoGP dengan 109 poin, selisih 28 angka dari Joan Mir di puncak.
@petrux9 secured a top ten finish today at the #AlcanizGP closing 10th after starting the race from 19th on the grid. His teammate @andreadovizioso ended in 13th place. After the 11th round of the 2020 @motogp campaign, there are still 3 Grands Prix left on the calendar! #ForzaDucati Keep yourself updated on all the action by following @ducaticorse
Dengan tiga balapan tersisa, peluang Dovizioso jadi juara dunia masih terbuka.
Tapi, Dovizioso mencoba realistis karena dengan kemampuan motornya saat ini, akan sulit untuk bersaing di barisan terdepan kala balapan berlangsung.
