Peluang Juara MotoGP 2020 Masih Terbuka, Andrea Dovizioso Lempar Handuk, Singgung Mesin Motor

@petrux9 secured a top ten finish today at the #AlcanizGP closing 10th after starting the race from 19th on the grid. His teammate @andreadovizioso ended in 13th place. After the 11th round of the 2020 @motogp campaign, there are still 3 Grands Prix left on the calendar! #ForzaDucati Keep yourself updated on all the action by following @ducaticorse