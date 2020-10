Jadwal Live Streaming MotoGP: Ingin Balas Dendam, Quartararo Diam-diam Pelajari Kelemahan Joan Mir

View this post on Instagram

From that smile, you would never know that Fabio crashed in FP3 and was placed on a stretcher. . What a brave and amazing performance from the Frenchman to take his 10th MotoGP pole position. . . . . . . . . . . #AragonGP #MotoGP #PETRONASmotorsports #SepangRacingTeam #FQ20