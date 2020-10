Alasan Trek Diguyur Hujan, Fabio Quartararo Gagal Ukir Sejarah di MotoGP Prancis 2020

View this post on Instagram

MIXED EMOTIONS AT LE MANS ????????!! A race day of highs and lows for @sepangracingteam ???? at the #FrenchGP !! On the plus ➕ side, Fabio increased his world championship ???? lead, KIP took a season’s best finish ???? and Jake proved he’s got race-winning pace - coming close to a historic first #Moto2 victory before a late DNF ???????? #petronasmotorsports #theenergywithin ⚡ PSRT race results #MotoGP ???? @fabioquartararo20 P9 ⏱ +16.687 ???? @frankymorbido ⏱ DNF #Moto2 ???? @jakedixon.96 ⏱ DNF ???? @xavivierge_97 ⏱ DNF #Moto3 ???? @khairulidham89 P19 ⏱ +26.189 ???? @johnmcp17 ⏱ DNF