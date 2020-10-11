Saksikan MotoGP Le Mans di Trans7, Ini Link Live Streaming yang Bisa Diakses Gratis Sore Ini

Rizki Laelani
- 11 Oktober 2020, 14:40 WIB
ksi para pebalap di seri 9 MotoGP Le Mans, Prancis 2020 ini bisa disaksikan pukul 18.00 WIB pada Minggu, 11 Oktober 2020. /instagram.com/ducati

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Bisa disaksikan MotoGP Le Mans Prancis 2020 di Trans7.

Aksi para pebalap di seri 9 MotoGP Le Mans, Prancis 2020 ini bisa disaksikan pukul 18.00 WIB pada Minggu, 11 Oktober 2020.

Sesi balapan MotoGP Le Mans ini bisa diakses melalui link live streaming Trans7 pukul 17.00 WIB di akhir artikel ini.

 

Menengok hasil kualifikasi semalam, lima pebalap Ducati menerabas ke 10 besar dan siap-siap meraih podium di ajang MotoGP Le Mans yang digelar pukul 18.00 WIB pada Mingggu, 11 Oktober.

Keseruan Ducati, Yamaha di Grand Prix Le Mans Prancis, bisa disaksikan secara gratis di Trans7 dan melalui link live streaming.

Ducati akan menjadi ancaman serius di Grand Prix Prancis pada Minggu setelah lima pebalapnya menempati posisi start sembilan besar.

