MotoGP Le Mans Prancis, 5 Pebalap Ducati Menerabas 10 Besar akan jadi Ancaman Serius Yamaha

View this post on Instagram

It was a strong qualifying for the Ducati Team at sunny Le Mans for the #FrenchGP???????? @petrux9, 3rd, qualifies on the front row of the grid for tomorrow's race, while @andreadovizioso, 6th, will start the ninth GP for the 2020 season from Row 2! #ForzaDucati Don't miss the @motogp race tomorrow at 1 PM (GMT +2.00). Keep yourself updated on all the action by following @ducaticorse