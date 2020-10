MotoGP Le Mans Prancis Dikeluhakan Maverick Vinales: Bisa Banyak Keselahan Terjadi

View this post on Instagram

???? @maverick12official, #CatalanGP Race Result - P9: "I couldn‘t pass anyone, especially in the first fifteen or sixteen laps. I‘m really disappointed because if you don‘t start from first or second, you have big problems. This weekend we made a mistake in the qualifying and we paid the price. This result after winning last week is difficult to swallow. The championship could go any way. We will see in Le Mans." #MonsterYamaha #MotoGP