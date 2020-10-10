'Sangat Berbahaya', Valentino Rossi Inginkan Cuaca Lebih Hangat di MotoGP Le Mans Prancis 2020

View this post on Instagram

???? @valeyellow46, #FrenchGP Combined FP1 + FP2 Result - P12: "I like the track, but today was a very tricky day. This morning was better because it was wet, so you could use wet tyres. But this afternoon with mixed conditions you had to use the slicks. You have to push, but at the same time it‘s really cold, and the track had some wet patches. But my feeling is not so bad. In the two practices I was quite fast. I had a good pace and a good feeling with the bike. Unfortunately, in the last lap I took the yellow flag, if not I would have been in P5." #MonsterYamaha #MotoGP