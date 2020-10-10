'Sangat Berbahaya', Valentino Rossi Inginkan Cuaca Lebih Hangat di MotoGP Le Mans Prancis 2020

Rio Rizky Pangestu
- 10 Oktober 2020, 12:20 WIB
Pembalap senior, Valentino Rossi /instagram.com/yamahamotogp

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Pembalap senior, Valentino Rossi mengharapkan cuaca yang lebih baik ketika menjalani balapan seri kesembilan MotoGP 2020 di Sirkuit Le Mans, Prancis, Minggu, 11 Oktober 2020.

Rossi mengatakan, cuaca cukup buruk selama menjalani sesi latihan bebas pada hari Jumat, 9 Oktober 2020.

"Kondisi hari ini sangat berbahaya. Sangat terbatas karena bukan hanya basah, tetapi juga sangat dingin," ungkap Rossi dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com (PR) dari Crash.

"Saat menggunakan ban slick, dengan temperatur kurang dari 20 derajat celcius di lintasan, tentu itu sangat sulit dan sangat berbahaya," sambungnya.

Terlepas dari itu, Rossi cukup puas dengan kecepatan motornya di sesi latihan bebas.

Editor: Rizki Laelani

Sumber: Crash

