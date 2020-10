Balapan MotoGP 2020 di Portimao Hari ini, 4 Pebalap Absen Teramasuk Fabio Quartararo

View this post on Instagram

Fabio and Franco enjoyed another day of action at the Misano circuit today, and it was a pretty good one for the pair. . Fabio ended the day third, with Franco sixth. . If you'd like to read more about the day's MotoGP action, including the thoughts of the two riders, head over to our website . . . . . . . . . #EmiliaRomagnaGP #MotoGP #PETRONASmotorsports #SepangRacingTeam #FQ20 #FM21