MotoGP Le Mans: Membaca Laju Fabio Quartararo Balapan di Kampung Sendiri

News: Quartararo comes out of MotoGP Catalan clash on top Fabio Quartararo put in a dominant performance to win the Catalan GP! He has also retaken the lead of the championship ???? . Franco battled tyre wear and a small mistake meant that he finished the race fourth . If you want to read more about today's MotoGP action just head over to our website