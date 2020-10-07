MotoGP Le Mans: Membaca Laju Fabio Quartararo Balapan di Kampung Sendiri

Rizki Laelani
- 7 Oktober 2020, 08:40 WIB
Pebalap Petronas SRT Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo /instagram.com/sepangracingteam

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - MotoGP Le Mans Prancis akan digelar di Sirkuit Le Mans pada 9 -11 Oktober 2020.

MotoGP Prancis pun diprediksi akan digelar dalam keadaan basah wet race.

Jika hal itu terjadi, maka untuk pertama kalinya wet race akan terjadi di MotoGP 2020.

 

Kali terakhir MotoGP menggelar balapan basah ialah pada MotoGP Valencia 2018.

Pembalap Petronas SRT Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo, berpotensi naik podium di rumah sendiri saat menjalani seri ke-9 MotoGP di Sirkuit Le Mans, Prancis, 11 Oktober 2020.

Quartararo kembali ke puncak klasemen setelah menjuarai balapan dua pekan sebelumnya, MotoGP Catalunya.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rizki Laelani

Tags

Komentar

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Balapan MotoGP 2020 di Portimao Hari ini, 4 Pebalap Absen Teramasuk Fabio Quartararo

Balapan MotoGP 2020 di Portimao Hari ini, 4 Pebalap Absen Teramasuk Fabio Quartararo

7 Oktober 2020, 10:40 WIB
Jadwal MotoGP 2020: Hari ini, Valentino Rossi dan Dani Pedrosa Cs Jajal Trek Portimao di Portugal

Jadwal MotoGP 2020: Hari ini, Valentino Rossi dan Dani Pedrosa Cs Jajal Trek Portimao di Portugal

7 Oktober 2020, 09:20 WIB
MotoGP 2020: Menguji Daya Cengkeram Ban Basah di Sirkuit Le Mans

MotoGP 2020: Menguji Daya Cengkeram Ban Basah di Sirkuit Le Mans

7 Oktober 2020, 09:00 WIB
MotoGP Le Mans: Membaca Laju Fabio Quartararo Balapan di Kampung Sendiri

MotoGP Le Mans: Membaca Laju Fabio Quartararo Balapan di Kampung Sendiri

7 Oktober 2020, 08:40 WIB
Marc Marquez Sebut Semua Tim Alami Fase Sulit di MotoGP 2020

Marc Marquez Sebut Semua Tim Alami Fase Sulit di MotoGP 2020

7 Oktober 2020, 06:26 WIB
Balapan Basah Diprediksi akan Terjadi di MotoGP Le Mans Prancis

Balapan Basah Diprediksi akan Terjadi di MotoGP Le Mans Prancis

6 Oktober 2020, 19:00 WIB
Fabio Quartararo Heran Sendiri Bisa Duduki Puncak Klasemen MotoGP 2020

Fabio Quartararo Heran Sendiri Bisa Duduki Puncak Klasemen MotoGP 2020

6 Oktober 2020, 18:40 WIB
Jelang MotoGP Le Mans 2020, Melihat Kemungkinan Turunnya Marc Marquez dalam Balapan

Jelang MotoGP Le Mans 2020, Melihat Kemungkinan Turunnya Marc Marquez dalam Balapan

6 Oktober 2020, 11:40 WIB
Sempat Disebut 'Rajanya Main Kotor', Valentino Rossi akan Reuni dengan Pedrosa dan Lorenzo

Sempat Disebut 'Rajanya Main Kotor', Valentino Rossi akan Reuni dengan Pedrosa dan Lorenzo

5 Oktober 2020, 20:13 WIB
Akan Satu Tim dengan Vinales di MotoGP 2021, Fabio Quartararo Singgung Persaingan Gelar Musim Ini

Akan Satu Tim dengan Vinales di MotoGP 2021, Fabio Quartararo Singgung Persaingan Gelar Musim Ini

5 Oktober 2020, 18:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Viral Penolak Omnibus Law Dimatikan Mikrofonnya, Andi Arief Sindir Puan Maharani: Dulu Kau Menangis
2

Tolak Interupsi Penentang Omnibus Law, Wakil Ketua DPR RI: Anda Tidak Usah Mengajari Kami!
3

Wasekjen Gerindra Sebut PKI Dulu Melebur ke PDIP, TNI Waspada! Buntutnya Ahmad Dhani pun Minta Maaf!
4

Akui Sudah Kuasai Isi UU Cipta Kerja dalam Sehari, Hotman Paris Diminta Bantu Kaum Buruh
5

Akui Siap Pasang Badan untuk Najwa Shihab, dr. Tirta: Penjara akan Penuh karena Orang Baperan
6

Saran BMKG Soal Potensi Tsunami Selatan Jawa: Panjat Pohon, Hutan Pantai, hingga Dengar Sirine
7

Investor Global Beri Peringatan Tegas pada Indonesia Terkait Bahaya UU Cipta Kerja
8

Nasib Riska yang Berani Tebas Leher Anggota TNI dan Bacok Tangan Polisi, hingga Pistol Menyalak
9

Tegas Nyatakan Siap Perang, Kepala Militer India: Tiongkok Tak Bisa Kalahkan Kami
10

Siapa Suami Puan Maharani? Tak Sembarangan, Ini Sosok Mantu Megawati yang Pimpin Banyak Perusahan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sportaliga

Alhamdulillah, BLT BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Tahap 5 Cair Hari Ini ke Semua Rekening

Alhamdulillah, BLT BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Tahap 5 Cair Hari Ini ke Semua Rekening

7 Oktober 2020, 12:35 WIB

Denpasar Update

Insentif Naik Jadi Rp 5 Juta, Pelatihan Kartu Prakerja Akan Dilakukan Secara Offline

Insentif Naik Jadi Rp 5 Juta, Pelatihan Kartu Prakerja Akan Dilakukan Secara Offline

7 Oktober 2020, 12:35 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Beredar Di Media Sosial Dijualnya Gedung DPR RI Di TokoPedia dan Shoppe

Beredar Di Media Sosial Dijualnya Gedung DPR RI Di TokoPedia dan Shoppe

7 Oktober 2020, 12:35 WIB

Zona Jakarta

Ditodong Pertanyaan Soal UU Cipta Kerja, Najwa Shihab: Kita Kawal Sama-sama

Ditodong Pertanyaan Soal UU Cipta Kerja, Najwa Shihab: Kita Kawal Sama-sama

7 Oktober 2020, 12:34 WIB

Media Blitar

Harga Emas Batangan Anjlok, Simak Harga Emas Antam Hari ini, Rabu 7 Oktober 2020

Harga Emas Batangan Anjlok, Simak Harga Emas Antam Hari ini, Rabu 7 Oktober 2020

7 Oktober 2020, 12:33 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Selamat, Adik Taeyon SNSD Debut Hari Ini

Selamat, Adik Taeyon SNSD Debut Hari Ini

7 Oktober 2020, 12:32 WIB

Bekasi

Malah Jadi Klaster COVID-19, Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Pusat Tutup Selama Sepuluh Hari

Malah Jadi Klaster COVID-19, Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Pusat Tutup Selama Sepuluh Hari

7 Oktober 2020, 12:32 WIB

Media Blitar

Ikuti Keseruan Tukang Ojek Pengkolan, Berikut Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini 7 Oktober 2020

Ikuti Keseruan Tukang Ojek Pengkolan, Berikut Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini 7 Oktober 2020

7 Oktober 2020, 12:32 WIB

Jakbar News

Empat Fakta Mengejutkan Soal Eddie Van Halen, Ternyata ia Berdarah Indonesia Bro!

Empat Fakta Mengejutkan Soal Eddie Van Halen, Ternyata ia Berdarah Indonesia Bro!

7 Oktober 2020, 12:31 WIB

Rembang Bicara

Obati Kangenmu dengan Masakan Nasi Gandul Kemasan Kaleng

Obati Kangenmu dengan Masakan Nasi Gandul Kemasan Kaleng

7 Oktober 2020, 12:31 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Polresta Bandung Bekuk 6 Tersangka Curanmor

Polresta Bandung Bekuk 6 Tersangka Curanmor

7 Oktober 2020, 12:30 WIB

Ringtimes Banyuwangi

Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First dari Tate McRae dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First dari Tate McRae dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

7 Oktober 2020, 12:30 WIB

Portal Jember

Cara Merawat Daun Aglaonema Agar Mengkilap, Cukup Pakai Ekstrak Bahan Ini

Cara Merawat Daun Aglaonema Agar Mengkilap, Cukup Pakai Ekstrak Bahan Ini

7 Oktober 2020, 12:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Vaksin Covid-19 Akan Siap Akhir Tahun 2020, Pantau Terus Perkembangannya

Vaksin Covid-19 Akan Siap Akhir Tahun 2020, Pantau Terus Perkembangannya

7 Oktober 2020, 12:30 WIB

Jurnal Trip

Sedang Berlangsung, Link Live Streaming Sajian Edukatif Si Bolang, Rabu 7 Oktober 2020 di Trans 7.

Sedang Berlangsung, Link Live Streaming Sajian Edukatif Si Bolang, Rabu 7 Oktober 2020 di Trans 7.

7 Oktober 2020, 12:30 WIB

Portal Probolinggo

UU Cipta Kerja : Fadjroel Rachman Bagikan Proses Panjang Persetujuan UU Cipta Kerja

UU Cipta Kerja : Fadjroel Rachman Bagikan Proses Panjang Persetujuan UU Cipta Kerja

7 Oktober 2020, 12:29 WIB

Media Blitar

Joe Biden Tolak Debat Berikutnya bersama Trump Jika Belum Pulih dari Covid-19

Joe Biden Tolak Debat Berikutnya bersama Trump Jika Belum Pulih dari Covid-19

7 Oktober 2020, 12:29 WIB

Jurnal Garut

Baru Setengah Hari Diposting, Jawaban Najwa Shihab Banjir Dukungan Netizen

Baru Setengah Hari Diposting, Jawaban Najwa Shihab Banjir Dukungan Netizen

7 Oktober 2020, 12:28 WIB

Galamedia News

LeBron dan Anthony Davis Bawa LA Lakes Selangkah Lagi Juarai NBA ke-17

LeBron dan Anthony Davis Bawa LA Lakes Selangkah Lagi Juarai NBA ke-17

7 Oktober 2020, 12:28 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Jadwal Timnas U-19 Indonesia Laga Lanjutan akan Kembali Berlangsung 6 Pertandingan Uji Coba

Jadwal Timnas U-19 Indonesia Laga Lanjutan akan Kembali Berlangsung 6 Pertandingan Uji Coba

7 Oktober 2020, 12:28 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Facebook Berikan Bantuan Rp 12,5 Miliar untuk UKM, Simak Persyaratannya!

Facebook Berikan Bantuan Rp 12,5 Miliar untuk UKM, Simak Persyaratannya!

7 Oktober 2020, 12:28 WIB

Jurnal Presisi

Terkait Pelaporan Dirinya ke Polisi, Klarifikasi Najwa Shihab Banjir Dukungan Positif dari Warganet

Terkait Pelaporan Dirinya ke Polisi, Klarifikasi Najwa Shihab Banjir Dukungan Positif dari Warganet

7 Oktober 2020, 12:27 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Kisruh Penolakan Semakin Memanas, DPR Persilahkan Uji Materi UU Cipta Kerja di MK

Kisruh Penolakan Semakin Memanas, DPR Persilahkan Uji Materi UU Cipta Kerja di MK

7 Oktober 2020, 12:27 WIB

Rembang Bicara

Soal Kegiatan Pesantren di Masa Pandemi, Gus Yasin : Jangan Berhenti

Soal Kegiatan Pesantren di Masa Pandemi, Gus Yasin : Jangan Berhenti

7 Oktober 2020, 12:26 WIB

Fix Indonesia

Upah Per Jam di UU Omnimbus Law, Kemnaker Angkat Bicara

Upah Per Jam di UU Omnimbus Law, Kemnaker Angkat Bicara

7 Oktober 2020, 12:25 WIB
X