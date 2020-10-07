MotoGP Le Mans: Membaca Laju Fabio Quartararo Balapan di Kampung Sendiri

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - MotoGP Le Mans Prancis akan digelar di Sirkuit Le Mans pada 9 -11 Oktober 2020.
MotoGP Prancis pun diprediksi akan digelar dalam keadaan basah wet race.
Jika hal itu terjadi, maka untuk pertama kalinya wet race akan terjadi di MotoGP 2020.
View this post on Instagram
News: Quartararo comes out of MotoGP Catalan clash on top Fabio Quartararo put in a dominant performance to win the Catalan GP! He has also retaken the lead of the championship ???? . Franco battled tyre wear and a small mistake meant that he finished the race fourth. . If you want to read more about today's MotoGP action just head over to our website . . . . . . . . . . . . #CatalanGP #MotoGP #PETRONASmotorsports #SepangRacingTeam #FQ20 #FM21
Kali terakhir MotoGP menggelar balapan basah ialah pada MotoGP Valencia 2018.
Pembalap Petronas SRT Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo, berpotensi naik podium di rumah sendiri saat menjalani seri ke-9 MotoGP di Sirkuit Le Mans, Prancis, 11 Oktober 2020.
Quartararo kembali ke puncak klasemen setelah menjuarai balapan dua pekan sebelumnya, MotoGP Catalunya.
Komentar