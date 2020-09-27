MotoGP Catalunya: Dovizioso Ungkap Masalah Rem yang Bikin Frustrasi, Link Streaming Cek di Sini!

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Pembalap asal Spanyol, Andrea Dovizioso, harus memulai balapan MotoGP Catalunya 2020 dari posisi ke-17.
Seri MotoGP Catalunya akan digelar di Circuit de Barcelona, Catalunya, pada Minggu, 27 September 2020.
Dovizioso mengatakan, masalah rem adalah penyebab yang membuatnya hanya bisa menyelesaikan kualifikasi MotoGP Catalunya di posisi ke-17.
Baca Juga: LINK Live Streaming Trans7 MotoGP Catalunya Malam Ini: Tim Honda Positif COVID-19, Dovizioso Optimis
Baca Juga: LINK Live Streaming Trans7 MotoGP Catalunya: Pole Position Milik Franco Morbidelli, Rossi?
Baca Juga: Live Streaming MotoGP Catalunya: Andrea Dovizioso Keluhkan Soal 'Penyakit' Motor Ducati
View this post on Instagram
@andreadovizioso and @petrux9 closed Day 1 of the #CatalanGP in 15th and 22nd position respectively as the strong wind and the lack of grip affected the first day of free practices at @circuitdebcncat. Will the conditions improve for tomorrow? Follow @ducaticorse to find it out! #ForzaDucati
Komentar