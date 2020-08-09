SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Live Streaming Trans7 MotoGP di Brno, Rossi Tertantang Start Urutan 10

Rizki Laelani
- 9 Agustus 2020, 18:38 WIB
Pebalap Yamaha, Valentino Rossi di lintasan latihan bebas Sirkuit Brono jelang seri MotoGP 2020 di Ceko. /instagram.com/motogp

 

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Saat ini sedang berlangsung live streaming MotoGP 2020 di Brno, Ceko.

Link live streaming bisa di akses di akhir artikel ini. Pebalap Yamaha, Valentino Rossi percaya diri kuda besinya punya kecepatan untuk mengantarkan ke podium pada MotoGP 2020 di Ceko.

Rossi tak begitu khawatir memulai star di barisan tengah, yakni posisi 10 di balapan seri ketiga MotoGP 2020 di Automotodrom Brno pada Minggu, 9 Agustus 2020.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 

A fifth straight pole slipped through @fabioquartararo20's fingers! ???? The championship leader suffered this crash while challenging @johannzarco's time! ???? #CzechGP ???????? #MotoGP #FQ20 #Motorsport #Motorcycle #Racing

A post shared by MotoGP (@motogp) on

loading...

 

X