Baru 2 Bulan Pensiun, Jorge Lorenzo Kembali Bergabung dengan Tim Yamaha

???????? "I'm very happy with the decision to join the Yamaha Factory Test Team. I was always planning on staying involved in MotoGP and returning to the paddock, and I think this is a suitable role for me. I know the team and the M1 well. The Yamaha really suited my riding style, and it will be very interesting to 'meet up with my old bike again'. Returning to Yamaha brings with it some good memories. We secured many podiums and victories, and three titles together, so we know where our strengths lie. I want to thank Yamaha for this opportunity, because this allows me to do what I love – riding motorbikes and pushing the limit – whilst enjoying a slightly calmer lifestyle than I did in previous years. I'm very motivated to get to work and can't wait to start riding. I want to do my best for Yamaha's future, and I hope my riding experience will be helpful to Yamaha's engineers and riders to bring the title back to Yamaha." ———————————————————————— ???????? "Estoy muy contento de unirme al equipo de pruebas de Yamaha. Desde que tomé la decisión de retirarme siempre estuve planeando involucrarme en MotoGP y regresar al paddock, y creo que este es un papel que puede ser adecuado para mí. Conozco el equipo y a la M1 muy bien. La Yamaha realmente se adaptaba a mi estilo de pilotaje y será muy interesante reencontrarme con mi "vieja moto". Regresar a Yamaha me trae buenos recuerdos, conseguimos muchos podios, victorias y tres títulos juntos, así que sabemos dónde están nuestras fortalezas. Quiero agradecer a Yamaha por esta oportunidad, porque me permite hacer lo que amo: Pilotar motos y superar el límite, mientras disfruto de un estilo de vida un poco más tranquilo que en los últimos 18 años. Estoy muy motivado por empezar a trabajar y estoy impaciente por pilotar la moto. Quiero lo mejor para el futuro de Yamaha, así que espero que mi experiencia sea útil para los ingenieros y pilotos de Yamaha para devolver el título a la fábrica".