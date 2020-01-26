Mantan Pembalap MotoGP Ngamuk di Instagram, Tuding Marquez dan Rossi Juara 'Settingan'

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Sempat lama menghilang, nama Anthony West kembali muncul di ranah netizen di dunia.
Alih-alih karena prestasi, mantan pembalap MotoGP asal Amerika Serikat ini menuding bahwa federasi balap internasional, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) curang.
Dia juga mengatakan bahwa pembalap Marc Marquez dan Valentino Rossi merupakan juara hasil 'settingan' FIM di ajang MotoGP.
Hal ini diketahui berawal dari postingan yang dia unggah di instagramnya @antwest13 pada Sabtu, 25 Januari 2020.
I quit. I’m done. These corrupt people are out of control and out to destroy me. I raced in Brazil a championship That was a NOT FIM affiliated. Now they invent there own rules like they have control over me racing there. They already stopped me from racing there by going to Kawasaki japan and making them stop my sponsorship in Brazil. I hate life as it is and I was trying to do my best to come back broke. Kicked out of home from my dad. I have no money. And can’t get a decent job as all I have done in my life was waste my time racing motorcycles. What a loser I am! Here is some advice to everyone dont think you will ever make it racing by working hard. If you want win. Pay for it $ They let Marc Marquez win a Moto2 championship buy cheating with his ecu. When Tom luthi’s team went to complain they said keep quite Spain needs a new champion. You have to accept 2nd place or less. Or you won’t be racing here again next year. They let Rossi win all his 500cc championship by giving him special tires made for the tracks they were on. They used the helicopters tires in from the factory only for Rossi. So he could win races. Everything you see is fake and controlled. Don’t believe anything you see. They control who wins races and who doesn’t. I’m so fucking angry ???? I have a 100 other story’s like this. I give up. I planned on coming back racing in September but I can’t take this shit from FIM anymore. It’s destroyed my life to the point I wish I was dead. I hate life. Fuck you again FIM. @fimlive #fim #fuckfim @fim_oceania
Dalam postingan tersebut, terdapat sebuah foto yang menunjukan bahwa Anthony West dibekukan dari aktivitas balap hingga waktu yang tidak ditentukan.
Ini diakibatkan pada pelanggaran yang dia buat saat dia dikenai sanksi tes anti-doping yang gagal ia lewati.
