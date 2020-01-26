Minggu, 26 Januari 2020

Mantan Pembalap MotoGP Ngamuk di Instagram, Tuding Marquez dan Rossi Juara 'Settingan'

Alza Ahdira
- 26 Januari 2020, 17:21 WIB
MANTAN pembalap MotoGP, Anthony West mengamuk di Instagram, tuding FIM menghancurkan hidupnya serta Marc Marquez dan Valentino Rossi curang /instagram.com/@antwest13

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Sempat lama menghilang, nama Anthony West kembali muncul di ranah netizen di dunia.

Alih-alih karena prestasi, mantan pembalap MotoGP asal Amerika Serikat ini menuding bahwa federasi balap internasional, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) curang.

Dia juga mengatakan bahwa pembalap Marc Marquez dan Valentino Rossi merupakan juara hasil 'settingan' FIM di ajang MotoGP.

Baca Juga: Ducati Rilis Tim Balap MotoGP 2020, Motor Didominasi Warna Merah dan Hitam

Hal ini diketahui berawal dari postingan yang dia unggah di instagramnya @antwest13 pada Sabtu, 25 Januari 2020.

instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7tD2KvHGvY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12">
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 

I quit. I’m done. These corrupt people are out of control and out to destroy me. I raced in Brazil a championship That was a NOT FIM affiliated. Now they invent there own rules like they have control over me racing there. They already stopped me from racing there by going to Kawasaki japan and making them stop my sponsorship in Brazil. I hate life as it is and I was trying to do my best to come back broke. Kicked out of home from my dad. I have no money. And can’t get a decent job as all I have done in my life was waste my time racing motorcycles. What a loser I am! Here is some advice to everyone dont think you will ever make it racing by working hard. If you want win. Pay for it $ They let Marc Marquez win a Moto2 championship buy cheating with his ecu. When Tom luthi’s team went to complain they said keep quite Spain needs a new champion. You have to accept 2nd place or less. Or you won’t be racing here again next year. They let Rossi win all his 500cc championship by giving him special tires made for the tracks they were on. They used the helicopters tires in from the factory only for Rossi. So he could win races. Everything you see is fake and controlled. Don’t believe anything you see. They control who wins races and who doesn’t. I’m so fucking angry ???? I have a 100 other story’s like this. I give up. I planned on coming back racing in September but I can’t take this shit from FIM anymore. It’s destroyed my life to the point I wish I was dead. I hate life. Fuck you again FIM. @fimlive #fim #fuckfim @fim_oceania

A post shared by Anthony west (@antwest13) on

 

Dalam postingan tersebut, terdapat sebuah foto yang menunjukan bahwa Anthony West dibekukan dari aktivitas balap hingga waktu yang tidak ditentukan.

Ini diakibatkan pada pelanggaran yang dia buat saat dia dikenai sanksi tes anti-doping yang gagal ia lewati.

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Alza Ahdira

Artikel Terkait

Tags

Komentar

Terkini

Pembalap Reli Dakar Meninggal akibat Kecelakaan, Kali Kedua dalam Ajang Tahun 2020

Pembalap Reli Dakar Meninggal akibat Kecelakaan, Kali Kedua dalam Ajang Tahun 2020

26 Januari 2020, 19:26 WIB
Profil Anthony West, Mantan Pembalap MotoGP Kontroversial yang Sering Kena Kasus Doping

Profil Anthony West, Mantan Pembalap MotoGP Kontroversial yang Sering Kena Kasus Doping

26 Januari 2020, 19:08 WIB
Mantan Pembalap MotoGP Ngamuk di Instagram, Tuding Marquez dan Rossi Juara 'Settingan'

Mantan Pembalap MotoGP Ngamuk di Instagram, Tuding Marquez dan Rossi Juara 'Settingan'

26 Januari 2020, 17:21 WIB
Ducati Rilis Tim Balap MotoGP 2020, Motor Didominasi Warna Merah dan Hitam

Ducati Rilis Tim Balap MotoGP 2020, Motor Didominasi Warna Merah dan Hitam

26 Januari 2020, 17:03 WIB
Kalender Peluncuran Tim MotoGP 2020, Tim Ducati Jadi yang Pertama

Kalender Peluncuran Tim MotoGP 2020, Tim Ducati Jadi yang Pertama

26 Januari 2020, 17:03 WIB
Kalender MotoGP 2020 Resmi Dirilis, Muncul Sirkuit KymiRing dan Pergeseran jadwal di Buriram

Kalender MotoGP 2020 Resmi Dirilis, Muncul Sirkuit KymiRing dan Pergeseran jadwal di Buriram

26 Januari 2020, 15:38 WIB
Kembali Balapan Usai Operasi Bahu, Takaaki Nakagami: Aku Senang Sekali Bisa Berkendara Kembali

Kembali Balapan Usai Operasi Bahu, Takaaki Nakagami: Aku Senang Sekali Bisa Berkendara Kembali

23 Januari 2020, 16:46 WIB
Didesak Para Pembalap, 40 Persen Aspal di Sirkuit COTA Diperbaharui

Didesak Para Pembalap, 40 Persen Aspal di Sirkuit COTA Diperbaharui

23 Januari 2020, 15:57 WIB
Publikasikan Line-Up Pembalapnya, WSSP 600 akan Diikuti Pembalap Indonesia

Publikasikan Line-Up Pembalapnya, WSSP 600 akan Diikuti Pembalap Indonesia

22 Januari 2020, 19:21 WIB
Akan Dibuka Pekan ini, WRC 2020 akan Dimulai di Lintasan Monte Carlo

Akan Dibuka Pekan ini, WRC 2020 akan Dimulai di Lintasan Monte Carlo

22 Januari 2020, 18:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Minggu Depan, WhatsApp Hentikan Total Layanan untuk Beberapa HP Android dan iPhone
2

Jual Rumah Mewah Seharga Rp 48 Miliar demi Bayar Utang Mantan Suami, Sarita Abdul Mukti: Bukan karena Cinta
3

Usai Bertemu Menteri Arab Saudi, Kuota Haji Indonesia Tahun 2020 Besar Kemungkinan Bertambah
4

Dua Dokter Meninggal Setelah Tangani Virus Corona, Korban Tewas Jadi 41 Orang
5

Cerai dari Pria Jepang, Tiwi Eks T2 Dikabarkan akan Segera Menikah Lagi
6

Ramalan Shio Naga di Tahun Baru Imlek 2020, Akan Mengalami Kesuksesan di Tahun Ini
7

Banjir di Kahatex Kabupaten Bandung, Objek Wisata di Garut Sepi saat Libur Imlek
8

DPR AS: Tidak Ada Presiden Langgar Sumpahnya secara Terang-terangan seperti Trump Sejak 1789
9

Komisi IV DPR: Hanya Negara Sampah yang Mau Dijadikan Tempat Pembuangan Sampah
10

Takluk 0-4 dari Thailand, Nova Arianto Akui Timnas Indonesia U-19 Belum Maksimal

Jawa Barat Network

Sukabumi

Rel Kereta Amblas Akibat Hujan Deras, Penumpang KA Pangrango Sukabumi-Bogor Terlantar

Rel Kereta Amblas Akibat Hujan Deras, Penumpang KA Pangrango Sukabumi-Bogor Terlantar

7 Desember 2019, 12:42 WIB

Cirebon

Gara-gara Konflik Keluarga, BPJS Putus Kerjasama RS Budi Luhur

Gara-gara Konflik Keluarga, BPJS Putus Kerjasama RS Budi Luhur

6 Desember 2019, 09:09 WIB

Cianjur

Polres Cianjur Tetapkan Pengelola Galian C yang Longsor Jadi Tersangka

Polres Cianjur Tetapkan Pengelola Galian C yang Longsor Jadi Tersangka

6 Desember 2019, 10:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Rentan Alami Kerusakan, 8 Cara Efektif untuk Cegah Rambut Rontok saat Musim Dingin

Rentan Alami Kerusakan, 8 Cara Efektif untuk Cegah Rambut Rontok saat Musim Dingin

25 Januari 2020, 13:58 WIB

Karawang

Objek Wisata Andalan Karawang Akan Dipamerkan dalam Munas PHRI 2020

Objek Wisata Andalan Karawang Akan Dipamerkan dalam Munas PHRI 2020

6 Desember 2019, 13:49 WIB

Bogor

Kartel Narkoba Internasional Dicurigai Jadi Pemasok di Kota Bogor

Kartel Narkoba Internasional Dicurigai Jadi Pemasok di Kota Bogor

6 Desember 2019, 14:25 WIB

Depok

Pantau Demam Berdarah Lewat Aplikasi Ciptaan Universitas Indonesia

Pantau Demam Berdarah Lewat Aplikasi Ciptaan Universitas Indonesia

29 November 2019, 13:25 WIB

Pangandaran

Dana Bos Tak Kunjung Cair, Beberapa Sekolah di Pangandaran Kelimpungan

Dana Bos Tak Kunjung Cair, Beberapa Sekolah di Pangandaran Kelimpungan

5 Desember 2019, 15:45 WIB

Indramayu

Posisi Panwascam di Indramayu Diminati Masyarakat

Posisi Panwascam di Indramayu Diminati Masyarakat

4 Desember 2019, 10:25 WIB

Bekasi

60 Desa di Kabupaten Bekasi Dinyatakan Kumuh

60 Desa di Kabupaten Bekasi Dinyatakan Kumuh

6 Desember 2019, 13:32 WIB
X