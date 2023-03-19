All Indonesian Final in All England 2023, The Daddies Opposing Fajar-Rian

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 19 Maret 2023, 14:20 WIB
The Daddies Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan di All England 2023.
The Daddies Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan di All England 2023. /Dok. PBSI

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesia secures one badminton championship title in the men's doubles event at the All England 2023. They have sent two representatives to the All England 2023 men's doubles final. They are Mohammad Ahsan (Hendra Setiawan) and Fajar Alfian (Muhammad Rian Ardianto).

Ahsan-Hendra, nicknamed The Daddies by Indonesian badminton enthusiasts, will face their junior doubles in the fourth match of the final series on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Ahsan-Hendra are the third seeds, while Fajar-Rian are the top-seeded champions.

Ahsan-Hendra defeated the Chinese men's doubles team with a score of 21-15, 19-21, and 29-27 in a 68-minute match at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, England, on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Daddies had difficulties facing the Chinese men's doubles pair, but they managed to win the intense match.

Baca Juga: Gibran Rakabuming Bahas Utang Uang Makan Mandor Proyek Masjid Raya Sheikh Zayed

"We tried to keep attacking at critical points. We didn't know who would win; we just fought to win," said Ahsan after the match.

The daddies are striving to stay focused on winning the last ticket to the Badminton All England 2023 final.

"Although we were already ahead earlier, we still had to stay focused. The opponent is also tough and gave a very good fight, we just focused on the points," said Hendra.

Baca Juga: Alshad Ahmad Didesak Klarifikasi Usai Dituduh Hamili Mantan Pacar

With this victory, an all-Indonesian final will happen at the All England Cup in 2023. The Daddies will oppose their compatriot Fajar-Rian.

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

