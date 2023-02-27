The Facts You Need to Know about the F1 Powerboat in Lake Toba

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 27 Februari 2023, 13:16 WIB
Pebalap tim Victory Erik Stark memacu kecepatannya dalam balap sesi pertama pada putaran pertama Kejuaraan Dunia Perahu Motor F1 Powerboat (F1H2O) 2023 di Danau Toba, Balige, Sumatra Utara, Minggu (26/2/2023).
Pebalap tim Victory Erik Stark memacu kecepatannya dalam balap sesi pertama pada putaran pertama Kejuaraan Dunia Perahu Motor F1 Powerboat (F1H2O) 2023 di Danau Toba, Balige, Sumatra Utara, Minggu (26/2/2023). /Antara/M Risyal Hidayat

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The F1 Powerboat World Championship held at Toba Lake, North Sumatera, Indonesia, on February 24-25, 2023. As the host nation, Indonesia has prepared everything to ensure the championship's success.

The F1 Powerboat is a world championship organized by the Union Internationale Motonautique and sponsored by the H20, hence its name, F1H20. The championship is the highest class of inshore powerboat racing, involving 279 Grand Prix in 32 countries.

Being held in Indonesia for the first time, here are some facts you might be interested in.

The scene for the championship is the infamous lake, which hides much beautiful scenery. It is one of the major tourist destinations in Indonesia. Lake Toba was the site of a supervolcano eruption estimated at VEI 8 between 69.000 and 77.000 years ago, a climate-altering event.

With an area of over 1,145 square kilometers and a depth of 450 meters, Lake Toba is actually more like an ocean. It is the largest crater lake in the world, the largest lake in Southeast Asia, and one of the deepest lakes in the world.

Indonesia’s First-Time Preparation

In order to ensure that the infrastructure, venues, accommodations, and other aspects of this international sports tourism event can be carried out as planned, many parties have done a lot of work and preparation.

For visitors, the venue of this international sports tourism event offers a grandstand with a capacity of about 2.100 seats. There is also a public viewing point on Pagoda Hill, which can accommodate up to 1.500 visitors.

In terms of infrastructure and accommodation preparation during the F1H20 event, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and Creative Industries/Tourism and Creative Economy will provide star and non-star hotels, villas and bungalows, homestays (tourist accommodation), residential housing, and camping land.

Unusual Route

