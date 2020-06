Sering Nongkrong di Acara Formula E, Gadis Desa Ini Jadi Duta Besar Global PBB

View this post on Instagram

#EarthDay 2020 in lockdown gives me a chance to pause. So proud to be a global ambassador for UN Environment @unep This year the Earth has sustained nearly 8 billion of us while under incredible pressure. Planet Earth's ability to regenerate and provide healthy soils, breathable air and drinkable water is incredible but we abuse this. It's time to step up. As we emerge from this crisis, we must address the crisis in nature and climate. Who is up for a new way of living, being, dreaming, loving and thinking that puts the Earth first? I know I am. Every day needs to be Earth Day. ????