Ramla Ali Donasikan 25 Persen Pendapatannya dari Bertarung untuk Gerakan George Floyd

All that work and all that pain. For that one moment when he calls your name The sacrifice, the struggle, the heartache, the fear. For those minutes inside the square circle when I can finally see clear It’s not for the clout, its not for the fame. I pray when its over I can remember my kids name They all want a piece, they all want to test. They ask each other, is she really the best The anger, the love, the respect, the disgust. Everyone in boxing will ask you to trust All the hurdles, the hiccups, the problems I face. A constant reminder, of my beautiful race I jab, I slip, I suffer each day. In the hope my African sisters don't have to pay. ????@palmheightsgc ????@sonsoll