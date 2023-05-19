Johnny G Plate Corruption Suspect, Mahfud MD Steps In as Acting Minister of Communication and Information

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 19 Mei 2023, 14:20 WIB
President Jokowi appoints Mahfud MD as the Acting Minister of Communication and Information.
President Jokowi appoints Mahfud MD as the Acting Minister of Communication and Information. /Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Mahfud MD, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, as the Acting Minister of Communications and Information Technology (Menkominfo). This decision comes in the wake of Johnny G Plate, the former Menkominfo, being implicated as a suspect in the misappropriation of public funds.

President Jokowi explained that Mahfud MD was entrusted with the additional responsibility due to the vacant position left by Johnny G Plate after his involvement in the embezzlement case. "We respect the ongoing legal process regarding the BTS project," stated President Jokowi.

Johnny G Plate is allegedly involved in the misappropriation of public funds related to the provision of 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) and supporting infrastructure packages 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 BAKTI at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Currently, he is in custody of the Attorney General's Office (Kejagung).

Baca Juga: Indonesian Vice President Calls for Military and Police Action Against Separatist Armed Groups in Papua

President Jokowi expressed confidence in the Attorney General's Office's ability to handle the case appropriately. "I believe that the Attorney General's Office has acted professionally in handling the case," said Jokowi.

The Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) has completed the assessment of the total state losses incurred in relation to the provision of BTS 4G infrastructure and supporting infrastructure packages 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 BAKTI at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology between 2020 and 2022. The estimated state losses resulting from these actions amount to Rp32.084.143.795 trillion. Or 2,138,942.92 USD.

Apart from Johnny G Plate, several other individuals have been implicated in the case, including his brother Gregorius Alex Plate (GAP).

Baca Juga: Mayor of Bandung Yana Mulyana and Five Others Charged by KPK for Corruption

In connection with the case, Johnny G Plate is accused of receiving monthly payments of Rp500 million or 33 thousands USD from the project. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has received a refund of Rp534 million or 35,6 thousands USD from Gregorius Alex Plate (GAP), the brother of Johnny G Plate.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Kronologi Kecelakaan di Yogyakarta, Mobil Honda Jazz Ringsek Tabrakan dengan Pajero Sport

Kronologi Kecelakaan di Yogyakarta, Mobil Honda Jazz Ringsek Tabrakan dengan Pajero Sport

19 Mei 2023, 15:36 WIB
Pawai Timnas SEA Games 2023 di Jakarta Bikin Macet, Netizen: yang Mau Kerja pada Marah-marah Semua

Pawai Timnas SEA Games 2023 di Jakarta Bikin Macet, Netizen: yang Mau Kerja pada Marah-marah Semua

19 Mei 2023, 15:09 WIB
Kasus Johnny G Plate Bukan Hasil Politisasi, Mahfud MD: Ini Tidak Mengarah ke Partai, Positif Saja

Kasus Johnny G Plate Bukan Hasil Politisasi, Mahfud MD: Ini Tidak Mengarah ke Partai, Positif Saja

19 Mei 2023, 14:58 WIB
Pria Palembang Berani 2 Kali Sumpah Pocong, Bantah Cabuli Anak di Bawah Umur

Pria Palembang Berani 2 Kali Sumpah Pocong, Bantah Cabuli Anak di Bawah Umur

19 Mei 2023, 14:56 WIB
Timnas Indonesia Pawai, Pencopet Diduga Beraksi

Timnas Indonesia Pawai, Pencopet Diduga Beraksi

19 Mei 2023, 14:30 WIB
Tilang Manual Disebut Bukan Bentuk Intimidasi, Polda Metro Jaya: Langkah Terakhir Kami

Tilang Manual Disebut Bukan Bentuk Intimidasi, Polda Metro Jaya: Langkah Terakhir Kami

19 Mei 2023, 14:26 WIB
Johnny G Plate Corruption Suspect, Mahfud MD Steps In as Acting Minister of Communication and Information

Johnny G Plate Corruption Suspect, Mahfud MD Steps In as Acting Minister of Communication and Information

19 Mei 2023, 14:20 WIB
Hadiri Sidang Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), BKSAP DPR Suarakan Mitigasi Climate Change hingga Transisi E

Hadiri Sidang Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), BKSAP DPR Suarakan Mitigasi Climate Change hingga Transisi E

19 Mei 2023, 14:02 WIB
Tak Semua Polisi Bisa Lakukan Tilang Manual, Polda Jabar: Harus Lolos Sertifikasi Tilang, Ada 9 Tes

Tak Semua Polisi Bisa Lakukan Tilang Manual, Polda Jabar: Harus Lolos Sertifikasi Tilang, Ada 9 Tes

19 Mei 2023, 14:01 WIB
Aksi Kocak Bhikkhu dari Thailand, Ajak Anak Kecil Ikut Ritual Thudong

Aksi Kocak Bhikkhu dari Thailand, Ajak Anak Kecil Ikut Ritual Thudong

19 Mei 2023, 14:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Sosok Sumardji yang Dikeroyok Ofisial Thailand, Pernah Ribut dengan Pelatih Persib
2

Prediksi Skor Newcastle vs Brighton di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
3

Kronologi Keributan hingga Adu Jotos Indonesia U22 vs Thailand Versi Indra Sjafri
4

Prediksi Skor Man City vs Real Madrid di Liga Champions: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
5

Desta Sebut Natasha Rizki Penyelamat: Gue Hampir Terjerumus ke Lembah Hitam yang Paling Dalam
6

Federasi Sepak Bola Thailand Buat Pernyataan Soal Kericuhan di Final SEA Games 2023, Berikut 5 Poinnya
7

Prediksi Skor Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma di Liga Europa: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up

8

Profil dan Akun Instagram Wasit Qasim Matar Ali Al Hatmi yang Jadi Sorotan pada Final SEA Games 2023
9

Dahlia Poland Sebut Suaminya Berselingkuh Pakai Cara Cerdik: Main Bersih, Tapi Masih Ketahuan
10

Prediksi Skor dan Susunan Pemain Sevilla vs Juventus pada Semifinal Leg 2 Liga Europa

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

40 Contoh Soal PAT PAI Kelas 7 Semester 2 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 TA 2022 2023

40 Contoh Soal PAT PAI Kelas 7 Semester 2 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 TA 2022 2023

19 Mei 2023, 15:43 WIB

Zona Banten

Diduga Jadi Pengedar Tembakau Sintetis, Pemuda di Pandeglang Banten Ditangkap Polisi

Diduga Jadi Pengedar Tembakau Sintetis, Pemuda di Pandeglang Banten Ditangkap Polisi

19 Mei 2023, 15:42 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Deretan Film Terbaik Gege Elisa yang Patut Ditonton Kembali, Pernah Main Bareng CJR Juga!

Deretan Film Terbaik Gege Elisa yang Patut Ditonton Kembali, Pernah Main Bareng CJR Juga!

19 Mei 2023, 15:42 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Kabar PPPK Terkini: Mulai Verifikasi Berkas, Pembuatan Rekening, dan Penyampaian Dirjen GTK, Simak..

Kabar PPPK Terkini: Mulai Verifikasi Berkas, Pembuatan Rekening, dan Penyampaian Dirjen GTK, Simak..

19 Mei 2023, 15:41 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

24 Mei: Guru Semua Jenjang Diundang Kemdikbud Ikut Agenda Penting Ini. Perubahan yang Baru Diresmikan...

24 Mei: Guru Semua Jenjang Diundang Kemdikbud Ikut Agenda Penting Ini. Perubahan yang Baru Diresmikan...

19 Mei 2023, 15:41 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Kumpulan Quotes Hari Kebangkitan Nasional 2023 Lengkap yang Kekinian Cocok untuk Caption Medsos

Kumpulan Quotes Hari Kebangkitan Nasional 2023 Lengkap yang Kekinian Cocok untuk Caption Medsos

19 Mei 2023, 15:41 WIB

Pikiran Aceh

Usai Operasi di RSUZA, Akhirul Wadhan Akan di Bawa ke Jakarta, Biaya Ditanggung Pihak Ini

Usai Operasi di RSUZA, Akhirul Wadhan Akan di Bawa ke Jakarta, Biaya Ditanggung Pihak Ini

19 Mei 2023, 15:41 WIB

Berita DIY

Tegal - Cilacap Segera Tersambung Tol, Desa Mana yang Terkena Dampak? Ini Peta Tol yang Mau Dibangun

Tegal - Cilacap Segera Tersambung Tol, Desa Mana yang Terkena Dampak? Ini Peta Tol yang Mau Dibangun

19 Mei 2023, 15:40 WIB

Utara Times

Bocoran Terbaru! Garena Free Fire Advance Server 19 Mei 2023 Bakal Bikin Kamu Terpukau

Bocoran Terbaru! Garena Free Fire Advance Server 19 Mei 2023 Bakal Bikin Kamu Terpukau

19 Mei 2023, 15:40 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Bupati Sanjaya Apresiasi Karya Atiwa-tiwa Krama Banjar Adat Koripan

Bupati Sanjaya Apresiasi Karya Atiwa-tiwa Krama Banjar Adat Koripan

19 Mei 2023, 15:40 WIB

Depok

BLT Ibu Hamil dan Balita Sudah Cair? Cek Estimasi Pencairan dan Penerima di Cekbansos.kemensos.go.id

BLT Ibu Hamil dan Balita Sudah Cair? Cek Estimasi Pencairan dan Penerima di Cekbansos.kemensos.go.id

19 Mei 2023, 15:40 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Klarifikasi HYBE dan YG Entertainment, Isu Hubungan Asmara V BTS dan Jennie Blackpink

Klarifikasi HYBE dan YG Entertainment, Isu Hubungan Asmara V BTS dan Jennie Blackpink

19 Mei 2023, 15:39 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Makin Menegangkan! LINK NONTON Dr Romantic 3 Episode 7: Teror yang Menyebar di Rumah Sakit Doldam

Makin Menegangkan! LINK NONTON Dr Romantic 3 Episode 7: Teror yang Menyebar di Rumah Sakit Doldam

19 Mei 2023, 15:39 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Mal Pelayanan Publik di Papua Resmi Beroprasi, Menteri PANRB: Rumah Penghubung Masyarakat

Mal Pelayanan Publik di Papua Resmi Beroprasi, Menteri PANRB: Rumah Penghubung Masyarakat

19 Mei 2023, 15:38 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

D3 dan S1 Merapat! Info Loker Semarang dari Cimory Group Posisi Civil Project Engineering

D3 dan S1 Merapat! Info Loker Semarang dari Cimory Group Posisi Civil Project Engineering

19 Mei 2023, 15:38 WIB

Pembrita Bogor

Rekomendasi 15 Film Horor Netflix yang Wajib Kamu Tonton 2023

Rekomendasi 15 Film Horor Netflix yang Wajib Kamu Tonton 2023

19 Mei 2023, 15:38 WIB

Yogyaline

Fakta-fakta dari Penyegelan Perumahan Kandara Village Jogja: Robinson Nekad Abai Izin - Warga Tergiur Murah

Fakta-fakta dari Penyegelan Perumahan Kandara Village Jogja: Robinson Nekad Abai Izin - Warga Tergiur Murah

19 Mei 2023, 15:37 WIB

Info Temanggung

SELAMAT! 51 Guru Honorer di Bekasi diangkat PPPK 2023

SELAMAT! 51 Guru Honorer di Bekasi diangkat PPPK 2023

19 Mei 2023, 15:37 WIB

Media Pakuan

Sukses Gelar Wisuda, Kepala SMP dan SMAS Unggulan Ar-Rahman Sampaikan Pesan Khusus Untuk Para Wisudawan

Sukses Gelar Wisuda, Kepala SMP dan SMAS Unggulan Ar-Rahman Sampaikan Pesan Khusus Untuk Para Wisudawan

19 Mei 2023, 15:37 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Prakiraan cuaca Sulsel hari ini Jumat 19 Mei 2023: Bulukumba hingga Enrekang

Prakiraan cuaca Sulsel hari ini Jumat 19 Mei 2023: Bulukumba hingga Enrekang

19 Mei 2023, 15:37 WIB

Sumba Stori

Berikut 12 Jenis Pelanggaran yang Akan Ditilang Manual, Apa Saja? Yuk Simak...

Berikut 12 Jenis Pelanggaran yang Akan Ditilang Manual, Apa Saja? Yuk Simak...

19 Mei 2023, 15:36 WIB

Galamedia News

Resep Masakan Sayur Asem Khas Sunda Makanan Sehat dan Nikmat ala Chef Devina Hermawan

Resep Masakan Sayur Asem Khas Sunda Makanan Sehat dan Nikmat ala Chef Devina Hermawan

19 Mei 2023, 15:35 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Liga Premier: Ini Hasil yang Akan Didapat Tottenham Hotspur Hadapi Brentford Menurut Prediksi Sports Mole

Liga Premier: Ini Hasil yang Akan Didapat Tottenham Hotspur Hadapi Brentford Menurut Prediksi Sports Mole

19 Mei 2023, 15:35 WIB

Cilacap Update

Bandung Makin Mantap, Berikut 20 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Bandung Versi Kemendikbud, Muridnya Kayak Mahasiswa?

Bandung Makin Mantap, Berikut 20 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Bandung Versi Kemendikbud, Muridnya Kayak Mahasiswa?

19 Mei 2023, 15:35 WIB

Portal Magetan

Lowongan Kerja Badan Pengelola Zakat dari Bazis DKI Jakarta untuk S1-S2, Cek Syarat, dan Cara Daftarnya

Lowongan Kerja Badan Pengelola Zakat dari Bazis DKI Jakarta untuk S1-S2, Cek Syarat, dan Cara Daftarnya

19 Mei 2023, 15:35 WIB
x