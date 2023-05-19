Johnny G Plate Corruption Suspect, Mahfud MD Steps In as Acting Minister of Communication and Information

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Mahfud MD, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, as the Acting Minister of Communications and Information Technology (Menkominfo). This decision comes in the wake of Johnny G Plate, the former Menkominfo, being implicated as a suspect in the misappropriation of public funds.

President Jokowi explained that Mahfud MD was entrusted with the additional responsibility due to the vacant position left by Johnny G Plate after his involvement in the embezzlement case. "We respect the ongoing legal process regarding the BTS project," stated President Jokowi.

Johnny G Plate is allegedly involved in the misappropriation of public funds related to the provision of 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) and supporting infrastructure packages 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 BAKTI at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Currently, he is in custody of the Attorney General's Office (Kejagung).

President Jokowi expressed confidence in the Attorney General's Office's ability to handle the case appropriately. "I believe that the Attorney General's Office has acted professionally in handling the case," said Jokowi.

The Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) has completed the assessment of the total state losses incurred in relation to the provision of BTS 4G infrastructure and supporting infrastructure packages 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 BAKTI at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology between 2020 and 2022. The estimated state losses resulting from these actions amount to Rp32.084.143.795 trillion. Or 2,138,942.92 USD.

Apart from Johnny G Plate, several other individuals have been implicated in the case, including his brother Gregorius Alex Plate (GAP).

In connection with the case, Johnny G Plate is accused of receiving monthly payments of Rp500 million or 33 thousands USD from the project. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has received a refund of Rp534 million or 35,6 thousands USD from Gregorius Alex Plate (GAP), the brother of Johnny G Plate.