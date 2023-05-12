Lirik Lagu Better On My Own – Keisya Levronka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better On My Own – Keisya Levronka
Thinking back to times before I started noticing
Is it really selfish, I just want to be myself
You don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
I, baby won’t you let me know
Did you see her when you’re looking at me
I’m not her shadow no more
So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
we would end up
Play with fire, you get burned
It’s not that I don’t care
But this love’s beyond repair
So look at me now
I’m better on my own
I’m still hoping someday, maybe we can work it out
If you really want to figure what it’s all about
But you don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
Baby won’t you let me know
Oh did you see her when you’re looking at me
I’m not her shadow no more
And maybe in another life
It could be you and I
Cause we could try a hundred thousand times again
So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
we would end up
Play with fire, you get burned
