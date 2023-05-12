Lirik Lagu Better On My Own – Keisya Levronka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
12 Mei 2023, 21:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Better On My Own – Keisya Levronka.
Lirik Lagu Better On My Own – Keisya Levronka. /Spotify/Keisya Levronka

Lirik Lagu Better On My OwnKeisya Levronka

Thinking back to times before I started noticing
Is it really selfish, I just want to be myself
You don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
I, baby won’t you let me know

Did you see her when you’re looking at me
I’m not her shadow no more

So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
we would end up
Play with fire, you get burned

It’s not that I don’t care
But this love’s beyond repair
So look at me now
I’m better on my own

I’m still hoping someday, maybe we can work it out
If you really want to figure what it’s all about
But you don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true
Baby won’t you let me know

Oh did you see her when you’re looking at me
I’m not her shadow no more

And maybe in another life
It could be you and I
Cause we could try a hundred thousand times again

So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
we would end up
Play with fire, you get burned

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: YouTube Keisya Levronka Channel

