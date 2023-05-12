Lirik Lagu Better On My Own – Keisya Levronka dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Better On My Own – Keisya Levronka

Thinking back to times before I started noticing

Is it really selfish, I just want to be myself

You don't love me the way I love you

Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

I, baby won’t you let me know

Did you see her when you’re looking at me

I’m not her shadow no more

So look at you now

I take a bow

Thanks for all the lessons learned

Showing me how

we would end up

Play with fire, you get burned

It’s not that I don’t care

But this love’s beyond repair

So look at me now

I’m better on my own

I’m still hoping someday, maybe we can work it out

If you really want to figure what it’s all about

But you don't love me the way I love you

Too blind to see, it’s sad but it’s true

Baby won’t you let me know

Oh did you see her when you’re looking at me

I’m not her shadow no more

And maybe in another life

It could be you and I

Cause we could try a hundred thousand times again

So look at you now

I take a bow

Thanks for all the lessons learned

Showing me how

we would end up

Play with fire, you get burned