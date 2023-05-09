Indonesian Police Dispatch Four Investigators to Myanmar and Thailand to Probe Alleged Human Trafficking

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 9 Mei 2023, 13:41 WIB
Ilustrasi human trafficking.
Ilustrasi human trafficking. /Pixabay/Sammis Reachers

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Directorate of Criminal Law Enforcement (Dittipidum) of the Indonesian National Police has dispatched four investigators to Yangon, Myanmar, and Bangkok, Thailand, to investigate alleged cases of human trafficking. The team will be accompanied by the International Relations Division (Divhubinter) of the police to handle the case involving 20 Indonesian nationals.

According to Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, the Director of General Crimes at the National Criminal Investigation Department, "Four personnel from Bareskrim have been sent." The team, led by Commissioner Pol Arya Perdana, departed on Sunday, May 7, 2023, accompanied by Commissioner Pol Audie Sonny Latuheru, the head of the International Crime Division of the International Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police.

After visiting the Indonesian Embassy in Myanmar, the investigators will proceed to the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok to examine the victims who have been evacuated.

"In particular, the examination of the victims who have been successfully evacuated and the confiscation of evidence," Puro said.

Baca Juga: Jadwal Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) SEA Games 2023, Nantikan Roster Terbaik Indonesia Berlaga

Previously, 16 Indonesian nationals who were suspected to have fallen victim to human trafficking in Myanmar were released, and now a total of 20 Indonesians have been freed. According to the Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, the 16 individuals were handed over to the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok in Maesot, Thailand, after being transported from Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Saturday night, May 6, 2023.

"Overall, they appear to be in good health," Sandi said in a written statement. Sandi explained that the quick release of the 16 Indonesians began with the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok receiving information from the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon and GASO regarding the crossing of 16 Indonesians with the help of the Myanmar Border Guard Forces (BGF).

"Thus, a total of 20 Indonesian nationals are now with the Indonesian Embassy team in Maesot, including the four who were transported by the company on the night of May 5, 2023," he added.

Sandi stated that the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok will take the Indonesians to a hotel in Maesot that has been prepared for them to rest. "For the time being, the team will not conduct any further investigation and will focus on allowing the victims to rest," he concluded. ***

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

KPK Detains Five Ex-Members of Jambi Provincial DPRD for Alleged Bribery in Budget Approval

KPK Detains Five Ex-Members of Jambi Provincial DPRD for Alleged Bribery in Budget Approval

9 Mei 2023, 14:43 WIB
Coldplay Konser di Indonesia, CAT 7 Langsung Trending di Twitter: Nontonnya Lewat Instagram Story

Coldplay Konser di Indonesia, CAT 7 Langsung Trending di Twitter: Nontonnya Lewat Instagram Story

9 Mei 2023, 14:40 WIB
Geger Kasus Mayat Dicor Semen di Tembalang Semarang, Saksi di TKP Beberkan Kronologi

Geger Kasus Mayat Dicor Semen di Tembalang Semarang, Saksi di TKP Beberkan Kronologi

9 Mei 2023, 14:30 WIB
'Senyum' Teddy Minahasa Saat Lolos dari Hukuman Mati

'Senyum' Teddy Minahasa Saat Lolos dari Hukuman Mati

9 Mei 2023, 14:26 WIB
Terduga Pelaku Pembunuhan di Tembalang Disebut Ada di Banyumas, Bawa Kabur Motor Korban

Terduga Pelaku Pembunuhan di Tembalang Disebut Ada di Banyumas, Bawa Kabur Motor Korban

9 Mei 2023, 14:18 WIB
Viral Emak-emak Relawan Ganjar Pranowo Bingung Ditanya Prestasi Jagoannya

Viral Emak-emak Relawan Ganjar Pranowo Bingung Ditanya Prestasi Jagoannya

9 Mei 2023, 13:54 WIB
Aksi Segerombolan Sapi Bikin Heboh di Bekasi: Berteduh di Minimarket, Nekat Naik Tumpukan Galon

Aksi Segerombolan Sapi Bikin Heboh di Bekasi: Berteduh di Minimarket, Nekat Naik Tumpukan Galon

9 Mei 2023, 13:52 WIB
Viral Wartawan Cecar Kadinkes Lampung Reihana dengan Pertanyaan Nyeleneh: Rambutnya Enggak Tinggi lagi Bu?

Viral Wartawan Cecar Kadinkes Lampung Reihana dengan Pertanyaan Nyeleneh: Rambutnya Enggak Tinggi lagi Bu?

9 Mei 2023, 13:51 WIB
Indonesian Police Dispatch Four Investigators to Myanmar and Thailand to Probe Alleged Human Trafficking

Indonesian Police Dispatch Four Investigators to Myanmar and Thailand to Probe Alleged Human Trafficking

9 Mei 2023, 13:41 WIB
Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 4,1 Guncang Bontang Kalimantan Timur Selasa 9 Mei 2023

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 4,1 Guncang Bontang Kalimantan Timur Selasa 9 Mei 2023

9 Mei 2023, 13:39 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Beli Rumah Miliaran Rupiah, Warga Bandung Diduga Jadi Korban Penipuan Bank karena Lahannya Ternyata GSB
2

Penyebab BSI Mobile Tak Bisa Diakses Hari Ini Terungkap, Kapan Bisa Digunakan Lagi?
3

Prediksi Skor Fulham vs Leicester City di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
4

Wali Kota Tangsel: Bus Terjun ke Sungai di Guci Tegal Bawa Rombongan Warga Serpong
5

Prediksi Skor Brighton vs Everton di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Nottingham Forest vs Southampton di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview, dan Starting Line-up
7

BSI Mobile Error, Berapa Lama Maintenance System Bank Selesai? Simak Penjelasannya
8

Aplikasi BSI Mobile Tak Bisa Diakses Hari Ini, Simak Klarifikasi dari Bank Syariah Indonesia
9

Prediksi Skor Troyes vs PSG di Liga Prancis: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
10

Prediksi Skor Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg di Liga Jerman: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Galamedia News

12 Warga Jabar jadi Korban TPPO di Myanmar, Ridwan Kamil Gercep Lakukan Langkah Ini

12 Warga Jabar jadi Korban TPPO di Myanmar, Ridwan Kamil Gercep Lakukan Langkah Ini

9 Mei 2023, 14:51 WIB

Portal Sulut

7 Zodiak Paling Beruntung yang Akan Jalani Kisah Cinta Terbaik di Bulan Mei Tahun 2023

7 Zodiak Paling Beruntung yang Akan Jalani Kisah Cinta Terbaik di Bulan Mei Tahun 2023

9 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB

Harian Bogor Raya

PASANG Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Terbaru 9 Mei 2023, Edisi GI Mora dan Primogems Gratisan

PASANG Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Terbaru 9 Mei 2023, Edisi GI Mora dan Primogems Gratisan

9 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB

Depok

6 Rekomendasi Tempat Bakso Murah dan Endul di Tangerang yang Buka Setiap Hari, Catat Lokasinya Sekarang!

6 Rekomendasi Tempat Bakso Murah dan Endul di Tangerang yang Buka Setiap Hari, Catat Lokasinya Sekarang!

9 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB

Utara Times

7 Rekomendasi Rumah Makan di Kota Tegal, Aneka Menu Tersedia Lengkap

7 Rekomendasi Rumah Makan di Kota Tegal, Aneka Menu Tersedia Lengkap

9 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB

Cilacap Update

PAYAKUMBUH KAYA MENDADAK, 7 Uang Koin Seharga Emas Ini Jadi Buruan Kolektor Kota Payakumbuh, Kamu Punya?

PAYAKUMBUH KAYA MENDADAK, 7 Uang Koin Seharga Emas Ini Jadi Buruan Kolektor Kota Payakumbuh, Kamu Punya?

9 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB

Ponorogo News

Kalah dari Vietnam, Pelatih Timnas Malaysia Remehkan Timnas U-22 Indonesia, Thailand yang Terkuat di ASEAN?

Kalah dari Vietnam, Pelatih Timnas Malaysia Remehkan Timnas U-22 Indonesia, Thailand yang Terkuat di ASEAN?

9 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB

Cilacap Update

Haus Prestasi! 20 SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Pidie Jaya Ini Punya Murid Seperti Mahasiswa Gaes

Haus Prestasi! 20 SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Pidie Jaya Ini Punya Murid Seperti Mahasiswa Gaes

9 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis MAGIC 5 Hari Ini, 9 Mei 2023: Irshad Ikut Menghilang, Rahsya Tenangkan Naura yang Menangis

Sinopsis MAGIC 5 Hari Ini, 9 Mei 2023: Irshad Ikut Menghilang, Rahsya Tenangkan Naura yang Menangis

9 Mei 2023, 14:49 WIB

Berita KBB

Daftar Rating Sinetron Selasa, 9 Mei 2023, Performa Jangan Bercerai Bunda RCTI Masih Berada di 10 Besar

Daftar Rating Sinetron Selasa, 9 Mei 2023, Performa Jangan Bercerai Bunda RCTI Masih Berada di 10 Besar

9 Mei 2023, 14:48 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Ada Hantu di Sekolah, Film Horor Indonesia yang Diperankan Raffi Ahmad, Tayang di ANTV Malam Ini

Sinopsis Ada Hantu di Sekolah, Film Horor Indonesia yang Diperankan Raffi Ahmad, Tayang di ANTV Malam Ini

9 Mei 2023, 14:48 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ketua DPRD Sesalkan Penggunaan Lift di GCC Tasikmalaya yang Diduga Produk Bekas

Ketua DPRD Sesalkan Penggunaan Lift di GCC Tasikmalaya yang Diduga Produk Bekas

9 Mei 2023, 14:47 WIB

Media Magelang

Berapa Harga Tiket Konser Coldplay di Indonesia Bulan November 2023? Link Beli dan Harga Tiket Nonton

Berapa Harga Tiket Konser Coldplay di Indonesia Bulan November 2023? Link Beli dan Harga Tiket Nonton

9 Mei 2023, 14:47 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini dan Besok 9-10 Mei 2023: MANTAP! Anda Dapat Bonus Tambahan dari Atasan

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini dan Besok 9-10 Mei 2023: MANTAP! Anda Dapat Bonus Tambahan dari Atasan

9 Mei 2023, 14:45 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Inilah 4 Deretan Zodiak Paling Beruntung di Sepanjang Mei 2023, Kebahagiaan Menyertai Kehidupannya

Inilah 4 Deretan Zodiak Paling Beruntung di Sepanjang Mei 2023, Kebahagiaan Menyertai Kehidupannya

9 Mei 2023, 14:45 WIB

Berita DIY

Havenu Shalom Aleichem Artinya Apa? Ini Makna Salam yang Viral Setelah Diucapkan Panji Gumilang

Havenu Shalom Aleichem Artinya Apa? Ini Makna Salam yang Viral Setelah Diucapkan Panji Gumilang

9 Mei 2023, 14:45 WIB

Tasikmalaya

LINK STREAMING My Perfect Stranger atau Run Into You Episode 4 Sub Indo!

LINK STREAMING My Perfect Stranger atau Run Into You Episode 4 Sub Indo!

9 Mei 2023, 14:45 WIB

Semarangku

Savefrom.net! Media Andalan Video CapCut Tanpa Watermark Langsung di Browser, Akses dan Ikuti Tutorial Ini!

Savefrom.net! Media Andalan Video CapCut Tanpa Watermark Langsung di Browser, Akses dan Ikuti Tutorial Ini!

9 Mei 2023, 14:45 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Dobonsolo Bulan Mei 2023 Semua Rute, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Dobonsolo Bulan Mei 2023 Semua Rute, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

9 Mei 2023, 14:45 WIB

Zona Banten

BLK Tangerang Buka 8 Jenis Pelatihan Gratis Bersertifikat, Begini Cara Daftarnya

BLK Tangerang Buka 8 Jenis Pelatihan Gratis Bersertifikat, Begini Cara Daftarnya

9 Mei 2023, 14:44 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah SMA Terfavorit di Indonesia Lulusannya Banyak Menjadi Orang Ternama, Ada di Jogja, Surakarta, Jakarta

Inilah SMA Terfavorit di Indonesia Lulusannya Banyak Menjadi Orang Ternama, Ada di Jogja, Surakarta, Jakarta

9 Mei 2023, 14:44 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Akhirnya Datang! Enric Saborit Segera Diresmikan Persib Bandung! Benarkah? Cek Faktanya

Akhirnya Datang! Enric Saborit Segera Diresmikan Persib Bandung! Benarkah? Cek Faktanya

9 Mei 2023, 14:44 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis SAYAP CINTA TERINDAH Hari Ini, 9 Mei 2023: Permintaan Maaf David Ditolak Tasya, Hubungan Dhani Putus

Sinopsis SAYAP CINTA TERINDAH Hari Ini, 9 Mei 2023: Permintaan Maaf David Ditolak Tasya, Hubungan Dhani Putus

9 Mei 2023, 14:43 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Fresh Graduate S1 Merapat! Info Loker Semarang Terbaru dari Anugerah Group, Deskripsi Lengkap Cek Di Sini!

Fresh Graduate S1 Merapat! Info Loker Semarang Terbaru dari Anugerah Group, Deskripsi Lengkap Cek Di Sini!

9 Mei 2023, 14:43 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Resep Masakan Simple Tumis Tahu Bejek Murah dan Ekonomis, Berikut Bahan Serta Cara Buatnya

Resep Masakan Simple Tumis Tahu Bejek Murah dan Ekonomis, Berikut Bahan Serta Cara Buatnya

9 Mei 2023, 14:42 WIB
x