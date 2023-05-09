Indonesian Police Dispatch Four Investigators to Myanmar and Thailand to Probe Alleged Human Trafficking

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Directorate of Criminal Law Enforcement (Dittipidum) of the Indonesian National Police has dispatched four investigators to Yangon, Myanmar, and Bangkok, Thailand, to investigate alleged cases of human trafficking. The team will be accompanied by the International Relations Division (Divhubinter) of the police to handle the case involving 20 Indonesian nationals.

According to Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, the Director of General Crimes at the National Criminal Investigation Department, "Four personnel from Bareskrim have been sent." The team, led by Commissioner Pol Arya Perdana, departed on Sunday, May 7, 2023, accompanied by Commissioner Pol Audie Sonny Latuheru, the head of the International Crime Division of the International Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police.

After visiting the Indonesian Embassy in Myanmar, the investigators will proceed to the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok to examine the victims who have been evacuated.

"In particular, the examination of the victims who have been successfully evacuated and the confiscation of evidence," Puro said.

Previously, 16 Indonesian nationals who were suspected to have fallen victim to human trafficking in Myanmar were released, and now a total of 20 Indonesians have been freed. According to the Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, the 16 individuals were handed over to the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok in Maesot, Thailand, after being transported from Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Saturday night, May 6, 2023.

"Overall, they appear to be in good health," Sandi said in a written statement. Sandi explained that the quick release of the 16 Indonesians began with the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok receiving information from the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon and GASO regarding the crossing of 16 Indonesians with the help of the Myanmar Border Guard Forces (BGF).

"Thus, a total of 20 Indonesian nationals are now with the Indonesian Embassy team in Maesot, including the four who were transported by the company on the night of May 5, 2023," he added.

Sandi stated that the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok will take the Indonesians to a hotel in Maesot that has been prepared for them to rest. "For the time being, the team will not conduct any further investigation and will focus on allowing the victims to rest," he concluded. ***