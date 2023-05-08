Indonesian Karate Coach Accuses Vietnam of Cheating at the SEA Games 2023

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
8 Mei 2023, 17:20 WIB
PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesian Karate Coach Idris Gusti has claimed that the Indonesian contingent was cheated during their match against Vietnam at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

"At a score of 3-4, Vietnam was leading, and one of our athletes, Coki (Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani), made a move. All three judges raised their flags and declared it a valid move," said Idris Gusti.

However, the score was later annulled for reasons that the Indonesian Karate Team found unacceptable. "I stepped forward to file a protest and request a protest form, but I was not allowed to do so. Instead, security pulled me away. This is despite the fact that it was in accordance with the WKF (World Karate Federation) rules that have been in place in the world of karate. So, we have been unfairly treated like this since yesterday," he added.

The outcome has put the Indonesian karate team at a disadvantage. Nonetheless, Idris still acknowledges the hard work of his athletes, who gave their all for Indonesia.

"We see that it is unfair, but the kids fought very well for the red and white flag. Thank you to the NOC, which supported us in filing a protest. From me, God willing, we will try to do better next time," said Idris.

On the other hand, Indonesian Karate Team Manager Yusran Arief has stated that they have submitted a protest to various parties, such as the WKF and the Asian Karate Federation (AKF), which will also be forwarded to the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI/NOC Indonesia).

"To be honest, the Indonesian Karate Team, especially in the men's team kata, individual men's kata, and men's team kata, felt cheated," said Yusran.

"We are writing a protest letter to the AKF and EWKF, which will also be copied to the NOC Indonesia," Yusran continued.

