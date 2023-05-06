Nigerian Citizen's Brutal Rampage in Jakarta Leaves 2 Elderly Women Hospitalized

- 6 Mei 2023, 15:05 WIB
Ilustrasi korban penganiayaan. /Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – An incident occurred on May 5, 2023, in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta where a Nigerian citizen went on a rampage and assaulted an elderly woman who lived in the apartment complex. The Nigerian citizen was arrested and handled by the authorities.

The Head of Immigration Office Class I at the Immigration Checkpoint (TPI) in Jakarta handed over the case to the police as it falls under the category of a general crime.

"This is currently being handled by the police as it falls under the category of a general crime," said Qris Pratama.

The police reported that the perpetrator indiscriminately attacked two grandmothers. One of the grandmothers was kicked and punched, while the other was stabbed when she tried to break up the altercation. The police arrested the perpetrator and found a sharp weapon in his possession.

Chief Police of Kelapa Gading, Kompol Vokky Sagala, confirmed that the perpetrator blindly attacked two grandmothers in the 20th-floor hallway of the apartment complex.

"Yes, that's right, the Nigerian citizen went berserk and assaulted the grandmothers, with one person even being kicked and punched," said Vokky, explaining the incident of the assault.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for intensive care. The incident was recorded on CCTV and uploaded to the Instagram account @info_kelapa_gading, showing the bloody aftermath of the attack in the hallway of the apartment complex. Another post showed the perpetrator being apprehended by security personnel and the police.

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

