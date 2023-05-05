Indonesia Takes Action to Evacuate 20 Citizens Trapped in Human Trafficking in Myanmar

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that the government is currently working to evacuate 20 Indonesian citizens (WNI) who have become victims of human trafficking in Myanmar. According to the President, these Indonesian citizens were deceived and taken to an undesirable location.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is communicating with Myanmar to ensure the safety of our citizens there. This is a case of deception where they were taken to an undesirable location," said the President in his statement to the media at the Sarinah shopping center in Jakarta on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Furthermore, Jokowi emphasized that Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is taking various steps to ensure that these Indonesian citizens can return home as soon as possible.

"The Foreign Ministry, led by Minister Retno Marsudi, is working to evacuate them. So we are trying to bring them out of Myanmar," he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Indonesian Citizen and Legal Entity Protection at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, stated that the 20 Indonesian citizens who have become victims of human trafficking in Myanmar are not listed in the immigration records.

"We suspect that they entered through another country and crossed into Myanmar through an illegal route, which is why they are not included in Myanmar's immigration data," Judha said in his statement.

Judha further explained that his team is making various efforts to protect the Indonesian citizens currently detected in Myanmar, including sending diplomatic notes to the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

