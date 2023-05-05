Jokowi Takes Action on Lampung's Infrastructure Issues Following Viral TikTok Video

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The severely damaged infrastructure of provincial roads in Lampung, Indonesia has come under the spotlight after a TikToker named Awbimax exposed the poor handling of the damaged roads in the province.

The TikToker's criticism has prompted many residents of Lampung to speak out about the dangerous condition of several roads. As a result of the social media outcry, Indonesian netizens have collectively raised concerns about various infrastructure issues in Lampung province.

In response to the public outcry, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has finally taken action by visiting the area to directly assess the situation. Jokowi visited Lampung province on Friday, May 5th, 2023. The President and his entourage landed at Radin Inten II International Airport in South Lampung Regency at approximately 08:05 a.m. local time.

Upon arrival at the airport, the President was welcomed by the Governor of Lampung, Arinal Djunaidi, Commander of the Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command, Major General TNI Hilman Hadi, Lampung Regional Police Chief, Police Inspector General Helmy Santika, Commander of the Lampung Naval Base (Kolonel Laut (P) Mohammad Nizarudin), and Commander of BNY Air Force Base (Letkol Pnb. Yosi Hadi Wiyanto). From the airport, the President will first visit Natar Market in South Lampung Regency.

Afterwards, the President will inspect several road segments in Lampung province using a car.

In his statement at the Sarinah shopping center in Jakarta on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, the President stated that the development of road infrastructure is crucial as it will support the mobility of goods and people.

"When the roads are damaged, especially production roads, it will disrupt the flow of commodities, the mobility of people, and the cost of logistics will increase, so the goods cannot compete with other provinces, regions, or countries," explained the President.

