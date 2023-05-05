Jokowi Takes Action on Lampung's Infrastructure Issues Following Viral TikTok Video

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 5 Mei 2023, 17:08 WIB
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Lampung province on Friday, May 5th, 2023.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Lampung province on Friday, May 5th, 2023. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Sekretariat Presiden

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The severely damaged infrastructure of provincial roads in Lampung, Indonesia has come under the spotlight after a TikToker named Awbimax exposed the poor handling of the damaged roads in the province.

The TikToker's criticism has prompted many residents of Lampung to speak out about the dangerous condition of several roads. As a result of the social media outcry, Indonesian netizens have collectively raised concerns about various infrastructure issues in Lampung province.

In response to the public outcry, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has finally taken action by visiting the area to directly assess the situation. Jokowi visited Lampung province on Friday, May 5th, 2023. The President and his entourage landed at Radin Inten II International Airport in South Lampung Regency at approximately 08:05 a.m. local time.

Upon arrival at the airport, the President was welcomed by the Governor of Lampung, Arinal Djunaidi, Commander of the Sriwijaya II Regional Military Command, Major General TNI Hilman Hadi, Lampung Regional Police Chief, Police Inspector General Helmy Santika, Commander of the Lampung Naval Base (Kolonel Laut (P) Mohammad Nizarudin), and Commander of BNY Air Force Base (Letkol Pnb. Yosi Hadi Wiyanto). From the airport, the President will first visit Natar Market in South Lampung Regency.

Baca Juga: Megawati Soekarnoputri Slams Arrogant Indonesian Police Amidst Mounting Legal Woes

Afterwards, the President will inspect several road segments in Lampung province using a car.

In his statement at the Sarinah shopping center in Jakarta on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, the President stated that the development of road infrastructure is crucial as it will support the mobility of goods and people.

"When the roads are damaged, especially production roads, it will disrupt the flow of commodities, the mobility of people, and the cost of logistics will increase, so the goods cannot compete with other provinces, regions, or countries," explained the President.

Baca Juga: Papua Official Arrested for Supplying Weapons to KKB

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: presidenri.go.id

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Ma’ruf Amin Sarankan yang Muda Jadi Cawapres pada Pemilu 2024: Lebih Segar

Ma’ruf Amin Sarankan yang Muda Jadi Cawapres pada Pemilu 2024: Lebih Segar

5 Mei 2023, 17:35 WIB
Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung, WNA Asal Australia Tak Bisa Masuk Indonesia Lagi

Ludahi Imam Masjid di Bandung, WNA Asal Australia Tak Bisa Masuk Indonesia Lagi

5 Mei 2023, 17:33 WIB
Indonesia Takes Action to Evacuate 20 Citizens Trapped in Human Trafficking in Myanmar

Indonesia Takes Action to Evacuate 20 Citizens Trapped in Human Trafficking in Myanmar

5 Mei 2023, 17:24 WIB
Hasil Autopsi Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI, Dokter Forensik: Meninggal karena Serangan Jantung

Hasil Autopsi Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI, Dokter Forensik: Meninggal karena Serangan Jantung

5 Mei 2023, 17:11 WIB
Rafael Alun Trisambodo Kembali Diperiksa KPK Soal Hartanya, Satu Notarisnya Jadi Saksi

Rafael Alun Trisambodo Kembali Diperiksa KPK Soal Hartanya, Satu Notarisnya Jadi Saksi

5 Mei 2023, 17:09 WIB
20 WNI Masih Disekap, Pekerjaan Rumah Pemerintah Indonesia Belum Selesai

20 WNI Masih Disekap, Pekerjaan Rumah Pemerintah Indonesia Belum Selesai

5 Mei 2023, 17:08 WIB
Jokowi Takes Action on Lampung's Infrastructure Issues Following Viral TikTok Video

Jokowi Takes Action on Lampung's Infrastructure Issues Following Viral TikTok Video

5 Mei 2023, 17:08 WIB
Megawati Soekarnoputri Slams Arrogant Indonesian Police Amidst Mounting Legal Woes

Megawati Soekarnoputri Slams Arrogant Indonesian Police Amidst Mounting Legal Woes

5 Mei 2023, 16:52 WIB
Delegasi Rusia Kena Tinju dalam Pertemuan BSEC di Turki, Berawal dari Perampasan Bendera Ukraina

Delegasi Rusia Kena Tinju dalam Pertemuan BSEC di Turki, Berawal dari Perampasan Bendera Ukraina

5 Mei 2023, 16:49 WIB
Jokowi Janji Perbaiki Jalan Rusak di Lampung, Warga: Jangan Cuman Jalan yang Viral, tapi Seluruhnya

Jokowi Janji Perbaiki Jalan Rusak di Lampung, Warga: Jangan Cuman Jalan yang Viral, tapi Seluruhnya

5 Mei 2023, 16:31 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Heboh Warga Protes Exit Tol Km 149 Gedebage Ditutup, Pemprov Jawa Barat Buka Suara
2

Prediksi Skor Girona vs Mallorca di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
3

Prediksi Skor Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
4

11 Link Twibbon Hari Bidan Internasional 2023, Tak Perlu Pakai Aplikasi Tambahan untuk Membuatnya
5

Prediksi Skor Brighton vs Manchester United di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-up
6

Klarifikasi Komika Abdur Arsyad Soal Ditangkap Polisi Usai Manggung: Nggak Ada yang Ditangkap!
7

Prediksi Skor Sevilla vs Espanyol di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
8

Anggota DPRD Sukabumi yang Baru Sudah Dilantik, Gantikan Kader PAN yang Di-PAW Gegara Kurang Setoran
9

Pembangunan Simpang Susun Tol di Warungdomba Bandung Barat Tak Kunjung Terwujud padahal Dibutuhkan Warga
10

Prediksi Skor Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid di Liga Spanyol: Preview Tim, Head to Head dan Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Sukoharjo

VIRAL! Hotman Paris Minta Polisi Selidiki Pengemudi Arogan yang Memakai Mobil Dinas dan Bertindak Kasar

VIRAL! Hotman Paris Minta Polisi Selidiki Pengemudi Arogan yang Memakai Mobil Dinas dan Bertindak Kasar

5 Mei 2023, 17:45 WIB

Zona Banten

Prediksi Angers vs AS Monaco di Ligue 1, H2H, Statistik, Susunan Pemain, Jadwal Siaran Langsung

Prediksi Angers vs AS Monaco di Ligue 1, H2H, Statistik, Susunan Pemain, Jadwal Siaran Langsung

5 Mei 2023, 17:45 WIB

Desk Jabar

Arabian Town Segera Dibangun di Empang Bogor, Syarifah: SK Nazirnya Sudah Keluar dari Badan Wakaf Indonesia

Arabian Town Segera Dibangun di Empang Bogor, Syarifah: SK Nazirnya Sudah Keluar dari Badan Wakaf Indonesia

5 Mei 2023, 17:45 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

TRIK Mode Moon Gravity di GTA 5 PC, Aktifkan lewat Kode Ini agar Main Misi Jadi Tambah Mudah

TRIK Mode Moon Gravity di GTA 5 PC, Aktifkan lewat Kode Ini agar Main Misi Jadi Tambah Mudah

5 Mei 2023, 17:45 WIB

Garut

Viral Mobil Jokowi 'Nyangkut' di Lampung Saat Cek Jalan Rusak, Netizen: Kesini Harus Pake G-Class

Viral Mobil Jokowi 'Nyangkut' di Lampung Saat Cek Jalan Rusak, Netizen: Kesini Harus Pake G-Class

5 Mei 2023, 17:43 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Ini 15 Tempat Kuliner Malam Full 24 Jam Tahun 2023 di Gunungsitoli

Ini 15 Tempat Kuliner Malam Full 24 Jam Tahun 2023 di Gunungsitoli

5 Mei 2023, 17:43 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Binjai Punya 14 Tempat Kuliner Malam Full 24 Jam Tahun 2023, Ada Pempek Mengenyangkan

Binjai Punya 14 Tempat Kuliner Malam Full 24 Jam Tahun 2023, Ada Pempek Mengenyangkan

5 Mei 2023, 17:42 WIB

Depok

8 Tempat Bakso Urat Terenak di Garut yang Buka Setiap Hari, Ini Alamatnya

8 Tempat Bakso Urat Terenak di Garut yang Buka Setiap Hari, Ini Alamatnya

5 Mei 2023, 17:42 WIB

Tasikmalaya

SIMAK! Identitas Yeon Joo Terungkap dan Kang Han Soo Kecewa, Joseon Attorney Ep 11 Akan Tayang Malam ini

SIMAK! Identitas Yeon Joo Terungkap dan Kang Han Soo Kecewa, Joseon Attorney Ep 11 Akan Tayang Malam ini

5 Mei 2023, 17:42 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

KABAR BAIK, Pelunasan Biaya Haji Diperpanjang hingga 12 Mei 2023

KABAR BAIK, Pelunasan Biaya Haji Diperpanjang hingga 12 Mei 2023

5 Mei 2023, 17:41 WIB

Kabar Banten

5 Tempat Nongkrong di Serang Banten yang Cocok Dikunjungi Saat Waktu Luang dan Akhir Pekan

5 Tempat Nongkrong di Serang Banten yang Cocok Dikunjungi Saat Waktu Luang dan Akhir Pekan

5 Mei 2023, 17:41 WIB

Metro Lampung News

IG dan Umur Tiarani Savitri Anak Mulan Jameela Profil Biodata Lengkap Nama Ayah, Pendidikan, dan Tanggal Lahir

IG dan Umur Tiarani Savitri Anak Mulan Jameela Profil Biodata Lengkap Nama Ayah, Pendidikan, dan Tanggal Lahir

5 Mei 2023, 17:41 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Rekomendasi Warung Kopi Tertua dan Ikonik di Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat, Ada Asiang Hingga Aming Coffee

Rekomendasi Warung Kopi Tertua dan Ikonik di Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat, Ada Asiang Hingga Aming Coffee

5 Mei 2023, 17:41 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Klub Liga Nusantara Bekasi City FC Lepas Sejumlah Pemainnya di Jeda Antar Musim

Klub Liga Nusantara Bekasi City FC Lepas Sejumlah Pemainnya di Jeda Antar Musim

5 Mei 2023, 17:41 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Berantas Korupsi di Sektor Pendidikan Belum Tuntas! Negara Rugi 27 Miliar, Apa yang Harus Dilakukan KPK?

Berantas Korupsi di Sektor Pendidikan Belum Tuntas! Negara Rugi 27 Miliar, Apa yang Harus Dilakukan KPK?

5 Mei 2023, 17:40 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Jadwal Acara Tv RCTI Hari Ini Sabtu 6 Mei 2023, Jadwal Tayang Ikatan Cinta dan Preman Pensiun S8

Jadwal Acara Tv RCTI Hari Ini Sabtu 6 Mei 2023, Jadwal Tayang Ikatan Cinta dan Preman Pensiun S8

5 Mei 2023, 17:40 WIB

Galamedia News

Rekomendasi Tempat Asik untuk Staycation Bareng Keluarga atau Pasangan di Bandung

Rekomendasi Tempat Asik untuk Staycation Bareng Keluarga atau Pasangan di Bandung

5 Mei 2023, 17:40 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Head to Head dan Prediksi Skor Liverpool vs Brentford Liga Inggris, Sabtu, 6 Mei 2023: Catat Jadwal Kickoff

Head to Head dan Prediksi Skor Liverpool vs Brentford Liga Inggris, Sabtu, 6 Mei 2023: Catat Jadwal Kickoff

5 Mei 2023, 17:40 WIB

Zona Banten

Pemprov DKI Jakarta Terbitkan Surat Edaran Mengimbau ASN dan Keluarga Agar Tak Pamer Harta

Pemprov DKI Jakarta Terbitkan Surat Edaran Mengimbau ASN dan Keluarga Agar Tak Pamer Harta

5 Mei 2023, 17:39 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Begini Penegasan Jokowi Soal Kondisi Keuangan Pemda Tidak Mampu Memperbaiki Jalan Rusak

Begini Penegasan Jokowi Soal Kondisi Keuangan Pemda Tidak Mampu Memperbaiki Jalan Rusak

5 Mei 2023, 17:39 WIB

Literasi News

Daftar Nama Pemain Sayap Cinta Terindah di RCTI: Ada Davina Karamoy, Jeff Smith, Rayn Wijaya, Sandy Pradana

Daftar Nama Pemain Sayap Cinta Terindah di RCTI: Ada Davina Karamoy, Jeff Smith, Rayn Wijaya, Sandy Pradana

5 Mei 2023, 17:39 WIB

Portal Bangkalan

Bikin Kamu Basah Kuy! 5 Kabupaten di Jawa Tengah dengan Curah Hujan Tertinggi

Bikin Kamu Basah Kuy! 5 Kabupaten di Jawa Tengah dengan Curah Hujan Tertinggi

5 Mei 2023, 17:39 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Kisah Inspiratif : Buah Keikhlasan Bersih-Bersih Masjid Rahmatullah, Membawa Suryoko ke Tanah Suci!

Kisah Inspiratif : Buah Keikhlasan Bersih-Bersih Masjid Rahmatullah, Membawa Suryoko ke Tanah Suci!

5 Mei 2023, 17:38 WIB

Oke Tanbu

Warga HST Wajib tau yang ingin dapat Cuan melimpah, Ini peluang usaha di Kabupaten Hulu Sungai Tengah

Warga HST Wajib tau yang ingin dapat Cuan melimpah, Ini peluang usaha di Kabupaten Hulu Sungai Tengah

5 Mei 2023, 17:38 WIB

Depok

Terbaru! Nama-Nama Pinjaman Online Terdaftar OJK 2023

Terbaru! Nama-Nama Pinjaman Online Terdaftar OJK 2023

5 Mei 2023, 17:38 WIB
x