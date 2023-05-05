Megawati Soekarnoputri Slams Arrogant Indonesian Police Amidst Mounting Legal Woes

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Megawati Soekarnoputri, the Chairperson of Indonesia's largest political party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), known for having a close relationship with the Police Institution, has expressed concern about several cases involving police officers, such as the cases of Ferdy Sambo and Achiruddin Hasibuan.

Megawati made these remarks during her opening speech at the Bali Future Development Orientation Seminar '100 Years of Bali New Era' 2025-2125 on Friday, May 5, 2023. She believes that the increasing number of cases involving police officers indicates the arrogance of law enforcement officials.

"Wow, the police are so arrogant now. Who was the latest one arrested? I said that I was just speaking the truth," she added.

Megawati highlighted the case of former North Sumatra Police member, Achiruddin Hasibuan, who allowed his son to commit violence against a student in his presence.

Baca Juga: Papua Official Arrested for Supplying Weapons to KKB

In addition, the former 5th President of Indonesia also mentioned the high-profile case of Ferdy Sambo, whom she described as an arrogant law enforcement official who felt untouchable by the law.

"How can I not be angry when I see Sambo and other police officers involved in legal cases? This makes four police officers so far," Megawati Soekarnoputri said.

Megawati also pointed out several other cases involving police officers, highlighting the growing arrogance of law enforcement officials in Indonesian society.

Megawati is known for her close relationship with the Indonesian National Police (Polri) because she was the one who separated the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) and the police to strengthen the functions of law enforcement officials. Therefore, she believes that police arrogance towards the public is unacceptable.