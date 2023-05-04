Papua Official Arrested for Supplying Weapons to KKB

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The local official who supplied weapons and ammunition to the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) in Papua has finally been exposed. The Cartenz Law Enforcement Task Force arrested the Head of Kenyam District, Nduga Regency, Papua Highlands, identified as MM (37), for allegedly supplying firearms and ammunition to the KKB.

The Cartenz Law Enforcement Task Force Commander, Police Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani, confirmed the arrest of MM (37), the Head of Kenyam District, on Thursday, May 4th, 2023.

"The arrest was made last April, and is still being investigated," said Commissioner Faizal.

Authorities arrested MM because they had prior indications that he was involved in assisting the KKB in the Nduga area to finance the purchase of weapons and ammunition.

Baca Juga: Indonesia's Dark History of Human Rights Violations: Government Refuses Apology for 12 Brutal Cases

The Cartenz Law Enforcement Task Force is still processing the case involving MM. Previously, the Cartenz Task Force had seized 13 firearms and 710 rounds of ammunition of various calibers from the KKB.

In addition to firearms and ammunition, 16 magazines, 136 sharp weapons, 76 mobile phones, 23 HTs, four SSB radios, cameras, and binoculars, each with seven units, SSB radios, laptops, and four units of the Morning Star flag were also seized.

Thirteen of the firearms were obtained from Nduga Regency, six were from Jayapura Regency, two were from Puncak Regency, and one was from Jayapura Regency.

Baca Juga: MUI Office Shooting: Two Injured, Alleged Shooter's Letter Threatens Deadly Violence