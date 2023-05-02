Indonesia's Dark History of Human Rights Violations: Government Refuses Apology for 12 Brutal Cases

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 2 Mei 2023, 18:46 WIB
Bendera Indonesia.
Bendera Indonesia. /Pixabay/mufidpwt

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The history of Indonesia is marked by several serious Human Rights Violations (HRV). There are at least 12 cases of serious HRV, including the 1965-1966 Incident, the Mystery Shooting Incident (Petrus) 1982-1985, the Talangsari Lampung Incident 1989, the Rumoh Geudong and Pos Sattis Aceh Incident 1989, the Forced Disappearance Incident 1997-1988, and the May 1998 Riot Incident.

Furthermore, there were the Trisakti and Semanggi I-II Incident 1998-1999, the Murder of the Sorcerer Incident 1998-1999, the Simpang KAA Incident in Aceh 1999, the Wasior Incident in Papua 2001-2002, the Wamena Incident in Papua 2003, and the Jambo Keupok Incident in Aceh 2003.

However, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD has stated that the Indonesian government will not apologize to the public regarding the 12 serious HRV cases.

According to Mahfud MD, the decision not to apologize is included in the recommendation of the Non-Judicial Settlement Team for Serious HRV during a meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Jakarta on May 2, 2023.

Baca Juga: Pemerintah Akui 12 Peristiwa Pelanggaran HAM Berat tapi Tolak Minta Maaf

"In the non-judicial settlement recommendation, there is no apology from the government to the public regarding those incidents," Mahfud MD said.

However, Mahfud MD stated that the Indonesian government acknowledges that the 12 serious HRV incidents did occur and resulted in victims.

"But the government acknowledges that those incidents did happen, and the government regrets their occurrence," Mahfud MD explained in a press statement.

Regarding this acknowledgement, President Jokowi issued Presidential Instruction (Inpres) Number 2 of 2023 on the Implementation of Non-Judicial Settlement Recommendations for Human Rights Violations (PPHAM).

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Kasus Penembakan di Kantor MUI: Sebelum Terjadinya Insiden, Enam Surat Dikirimkan oleh Warga Lampung

Kasus Penembakan di Kantor MUI: Sebelum Terjadinya Insiden, Enam Surat Dikirimkan oleh Warga Lampung

2 Mei 2023, 19:20 WIB
Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Ternyata Residivis, Pernah Rusak Kantor DPRD Lampung

Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Ternyata Residivis, Pernah Rusak Kantor DPRD Lampung

2 Mei 2023, 19:15 WIB
Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat Pernah Rusak Kantor DPRD Provinsi Lampung

Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat Pernah Rusak Kantor DPRD Provinsi Lampung

2 Mei 2023, 19:10 WIB
Kantor MUI Terima 6 Surat Ancaman Sejak 2022 Sebelum Insiden Penembakan

Kantor MUI Terima 6 Surat Ancaman Sejak 2022 Sebelum Insiden Penembakan

2 Mei 2023, 19:00 WIB
Indonesia's Dark History of Human Rights Violations: Government Refuses Apology for 12 Brutal Cases

Indonesia's Dark History of Human Rights Violations: Government Refuses Apology for 12 Brutal Cases

2 Mei 2023, 18:46 WIB
7 Kostum Nyentrik di Met Gala 2023, Lil Nas X Si 'Manusia Silver' Curi Perhatian

7 Kostum Nyentrik di Met Gala 2023, Lil Nas X Si 'Manusia Silver' Curi Perhatian

2 Mei 2023, 18:36 WIB
Dirut PT Waskita Karya Jadi Tersangka Korupsi, Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir Hormati Proses Hukum

Dirut PT Waskita Karya Jadi Tersangka Korupsi, Menteri BUMN Erick Thohir Hormati Proses Hukum

2 Mei 2023, 18:28 WIB
MUI: Lampung Jadi Tempat Pelarian Teroris

MUI: Lampung Jadi Tempat Pelarian Teroris

2 Mei 2023, 18:26 WIB
Bisnis Ilegal Merusak Moral Bangsa, MUI Tarakan Minta Polisi Bersihkan Backingannya

Bisnis Ilegal Merusak Moral Bangsa, MUI Tarakan Minta Polisi Bersihkan Backingannya

2 Mei 2023, 18:20 WIB
Pemerintah Akui 12 Peristiwa Pelanggaran HAM Berat tapi Tolak Minta Maaf

Pemerintah Akui 12 Peristiwa Pelanggaran HAM Berat tapi Tolak Minta Maaf

2 Mei 2023, 18:13 WIB

Terpopuler

1

4 Link Live Streaming MotoGP Spanyol 2023, Nonton Balapan Langsung di Trans7 Gratis!
2

Prediksi Skor Leicester vs Everton di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up

3

Prediksi Skor Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Sevilla vs Girona di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
5

Link Streaming MotoGP Jerez 2023, Siaran Langsung Trans7
6

Link Live Streaming Trans7, Nonton Siaran Langsung MotoGP Spanyol 2023
7

Sedang Berlangsung MotoGP Spanyol 2023, Berikut Link Live Streaming Trans 7
8

30 Link Twibbon Hari Pendidikan Nasional 2 Mei 2023, Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial
9

Spoiler dan Link Nonton Doctor Cha Episode 6, Perselingkuhan Profesor Seo Terungkap
10

Daftar Pemain Persib Bandung yang Dipertahankan untuk Kompetisi Musim 2023-2024

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cerdik Indonesia

5 Kasus Kebakaran Terbesar yang Pernah Terjadi di Indonesia, Tewaskan Banyak Korban dan Rugi Miliaran Rupiah!

5 Kasus Kebakaran Terbesar yang Pernah Terjadi di Indonesia, Tewaskan Banyak Korban dan Rugi Miliaran Rupiah!

2 Mei 2023, 19:49 WIB

Garut

Di Hari Pendidikan Nasional, Syakur Beberkan Dua Permasalahan Besar Pendidikan di Kabupaten Garut

Di Hari Pendidikan Nasional, Syakur Beberkan Dua Permasalahan Besar Pendidikan di Kabupaten Garut

2 Mei 2023, 19:48 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Menkumham RI Yasonna Sampaikan 3 Pesan, Ini Kata Kalapas Tasikmalaya

Menkumham RI Yasonna Sampaikan 3 Pesan, Ini Kata Kalapas Tasikmalaya

2 Mei 2023, 19:47 WIB

Berita KBB

Sinopsis Imlie ANTV Rabu, 3 April 2023: Malini Ingin Ikuti Acara Keluarga Tripathi, Imlie Khawatir dengan Bayi

Sinopsis Imlie ANTV Rabu, 3 April 2023: Malini Ingin Ikuti Acara Keluarga Tripathi, Imlie Khawatir dengan Bayi

2 Mei 2023, 19:47 WIB

Galamedia News

5 Peluang Usaha Baru yang Tidak akan Pernah Mati Tergerus Zaman, Simak Daftar  Bisnisnya Berikut

5 Peluang Usaha Baru yang Tidak akan Pernah Mati Tergerus Zaman, Simak Daftar  Bisnisnya Berikut

2 Mei 2023, 19:47 WIB

Lamongan Today

Real Girl Viral, Aplikasi Pocket Girl Bisa Unlock All Action, Ini Link Downloadnya

Real Girl Viral, Aplikasi Pocket Girl Bisa Unlock All Action, Ini Link Downloadnya

2 Mei 2023, 19:47 WIB

Jurnal Sumbawa

Ramalan Shio dan Peruntungan Shio Hari Ini Rabu 3 Mei 2023, Shio Macan Membandingkan Diri Dengan Orang Lain

Ramalan Shio dan Peruntungan Shio Hari Ini Rabu 3 Mei 2023, Shio Macan Membandingkan Diri Dengan Orang Lain

2 Mei 2023, 19:47 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

SIAP-SIAP! Pemerintah Beri Bonus Luar Biasa Buat PNS Guru Selain Gaji Bulanan, Apa Saja yang Diberikan?

SIAP-SIAP! Pemerintah Beri Bonus Luar Biasa Buat PNS Guru Selain Gaji Bulanan, Apa Saja yang Diberikan?

2 Mei 2023, 19:47 WIB

Media Magelang

Score808, NobarTV Live Streaming Filipina vs Kamboja di SEA Games 2023 Ilegal, Nonton Resmi di iNews TV

Score808, NobarTV Live Streaming Filipina vs Kamboja di SEA Games 2023 Ilegal, Nonton Resmi di iNews TV

2 Mei 2023, 19:46 WIB

Galamedia News

Polemik Revitalisasi Pasar Banjaran, Sebagian Besar Pedagang Setuju Ada Pembangunan

Polemik Revitalisasi Pasar Banjaran, Sebagian Besar Pedagang Setuju Ada Pembangunan

2 Mei 2023, 19:46 WIB

Karanganyar News

Prediksi Skor Arsenal vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Hari Ini, Rabu 3 Mei 2023

Prediksi Skor Arsenal vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Hari Ini, Rabu 3 Mei 2023

2 Mei 2023, 19:46 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

JConnect Ramadhan Festival 2023 Catatkan Transaksi Ratusan Juta Rupiah Selama Pameran

JConnect Ramadhan Festival 2023 Catatkan Transaksi Ratusan Juta Rupiah Selama Pameran

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Jennie Debut di Met Gala 2023, Rose BLACKPINK Berikan Wejangan Ini sebagai Senior

Jennie Debut di Met Gala 2023, Rose BLACKPINK Berikan Wejangan Ini sebagai Senior

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

3 Destinasi Wisata Riau yang Lagi Hits dan Banjir Pengunjung Selama Liburan

3 Destinasi Wisata Riau yang Lagi Hits dan Banjir Pengunjung Selama Liburan

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Wali Kota Surabaya Eri Cahyadi Targetkan SSF dan Pasar Malem Tjap Toendjoengan Capai Rp15 Triliun

Wali Kota Surabaya Eri Cahyadi Targetkan SSF dan Pasar Malem Tjap Toendjoengan Capai Rp15 Triliun

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

PT Samator Indo Gas Tbk Buka lowongan Kerja untuk Lulusan D3 dan S1

PT Samator Indo Gas Tbk Buka lowongan Kerja untuk Lulusan D3 dan S1

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Ponorogo News

Bursa Transfer Liga 1 - Persija Jakarta Bakal Datangkan Pemain Asing, Setara Michael Krmencik?

Bursa Transfer Liga 1 - Persija Jakarta Bakal Datangkan Pemain Asing, Setara Michael Krmencik?

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Depok

Daftar Bansos Cair Mei 2023, Cek Nama Penerima Pakai KTP Disini, Dapatkan Dana hingga Rp750.000

Daftar Bansos Cair Mei 2023, Cek Nama Penerima Pakai KTP Disini, Dapatkan Dana hingga Rp750.000

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Kisah Teror Sang Ibu, Simak Sinopsis Film Evil Dead Rise Lengkap dengan Jadwal Tayangnya

Kisah Teror Sang Ibu, Simak Sinopsis Film Evil Dead Rise Lengkap dengan Jadwal Tayangnya

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Berita DIY

Film 12 Strong Tayang di Bioskop Trans TV Malam Ini, 2 Mei 2023: Simak Sinopsis dan Link Nonton

Film 12 Strong Tayang di Bioskop Trans TV Malam Ini, 2 Mei 2023: Simak Sinopsis dan Link Nonton

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Semarangku

Savefrom.net Download Video CapCut Tanpa Watermark Gratis dan Dijamin Cepat Caranya, Klik Link Ini

Savefrom.net Download Video CapCut Tanpa Watermark Gratis dan Dijamin Cepat Caranya, Klik Link Ini

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Portal Bangkalan

Bikin Iba! 10 Daerah dengan Jumlah Penduduk Miskin Terbanyak di Sulawesi Tengah, Palu Masuk Urutan Berapa?

Bikin Iba! 10 Daerah dengan Jumlah Penduduk Miskin Terbanyak di Sulawesi Tengah, Palu Masuk Urutan Berapa?

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Tilongkabila Bulan Mei 2023 Rute Makassar ke Labuan Bajo dan Bima Serta Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Tilongkabila Bulan Mei 2023 Rute Makassar ke Labuan Bajo dan Bima Serta Harga Tiket

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

Kabupaten Kebumen Jadi Sorotan, Ada 10 SMP di Kabupaten Kebumen yang Berhasil Raih Akreditasi A

Kabupaten Kebumen Jadi Sorotan, Ada 10 SMP di Kabupaten Kebumen yang Berhasil Raih Akreditasi A

2 Mei 2023, 19:45 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Seorang Oknum Polisi Berpakaian Preman di Morotai Diduga Cekik Wartawan Saat Meliput Tawuran

Seorang Oknum Polisi Berpakaian Preman di Morotai Diduga Cekik Wartawan Saat Meliput Tawuran

2 Mei 2023, 19:44 WIB
x