MUI Office Shooting: Two Injured, Alleged Shooter's Letter Threatens Deadly Violence

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – The Indonesian Council of Ulama (MUI) office on Proklamasi Street, Central Jakarta, was shot at by an unknown assailant on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at approximately 10.30 am local time. The perpetrator used an airsoft gun and fired at the entrance of the MUI office, causing it to break.

According to reports, two MUI employees were injured in the shooting incident, while the suspect was later apprehended by the police but died afterward.

"The perpetrator has died," said Kombes Pol Komaruddin, the Metro Jakarta Police Chief.

Komaruddin confirmed that the perpetrator acted alone and that the police had confiscated a single airsoft pistol as evidence. He also clarified that the investigation is ongoing, with the police currently analyzing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses.

Baca Juga: Kronologi Penembakan di Kantor MUI, Pelaku Kabarnya Berdomisili di Lampung

"We're currently examining the crime scene, interviewing witnesses, and so forth," Komaruddin said.

In the meantime, Amirsyah Tambunan, the MUI Secretary-General, stated that the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

"The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined," Amirsyah Tambunan told reporters.

A Letter Purportedly Written by The Perpetrator Began Circulating Online

Following the shooting, a letter allegedly written by the shooter and addressed to the Chief of Police for Metro Jaya began circulating. The suspect is believed to have written the letter twice, with the circulating version titled "Second Oath."