Gruesome Discovery: Decomposing Body of Woman Found Under Airport Lift in North Sumatra Indonesia

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 2 Mei 2023, 14:41 WIB
Kualanamu Internasional Airport in North Sumatra Province Indonesia.
Kualanamu Internasional Airport in North Sumatra Province Indonesia. /Antara/AP II

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - A 38-year-old female corpse was found decomposing under a lift at Kualanamu Airport in North Sumatra Province Indonesia on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The female corpse was identified as Aisiah Sinta Dewi Hasibuan, who was reported missing since Monday, April 24, 2023.

Head of Corporate Communication at PT Angkasa Pura Aviasi, Dedi Al Subur, stated that a direct check was conducted on Monday night when the disappearance was reported.

"So, previously, on April 24, the family reported the missing family member in the afternoon or evening. They asked for Avsec's help to make an announcement that the family was looking for her," said Dedi Al Subur.

Then, Avsec escorted the family to check on the whereabouts of the victim. According to the family, the last information was that the victim was inside the lift. The family and two Avsec officers then conducted a search inside the lift.

Baca Juga: Bongkar Istilah Paket Rp18 Juta di dalam Lapas, Tio Pakusadewo: Napi Bisa Bebas Ketemu Siapa pun

"Both lifts were checked, but at that time, the deceased was not found and there were no clues. After that, the family conducted a search on the ground floor and then checked the CCTV footage. When they checked, Aisiah was seen in the area but she was no longer there. Then the family declared that they would go back home and wait for the victim to return on her own," he continued.

Previously, the CCTV footage showed how Aisiah Sinta Dewi Hasibuan fell when she mistakenly opened the exit door. However, the management did not check the CCTV because they deemed that there were no clues that led to the lift.

"We conducted a direct check on April 24 and we didn't find any clues. So we checked inside the lift because it was reported that she was stuck inside the lift. Oh, let's check inside the lift, when it was opened, it was empty, there was no indication that she had gone up, and the lift kept running," explained Dedi.

Baca Juga: Update Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat: Pelaku Tewas, Muncul Surat Diduga dari Pelaku

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Jalan Rusak di Lampung Mendadak Diperbaiki Jelang Kunjungan Jokowi, Basuki: Gak Mungkin, dari Mana Uangnya

Jalan Rusak di Lampung Mendadak Diperbaiki Jelang Kunjungan Jokowi, Basuki: Gak Mungkin, dari Mana Uangnya

2 Mei 2023, 15:00 WIB
Ada Serikat Buruh Dukung Capres, Benny K Harman: Loyo di Depan Penguasa

Ada Serikat Buruh Dukung Capres, Benny K Harman: Loyo di Depan Penguasa

2 Mei 2023, 14:58 WIB
Kronologi Penembakan di Kantor MUI, Pelaku Kabarnya Berdomisili di Lampung

Kronologi Penembakan di Kantor MUI, Pelaku Kabarnya Berdomisili di Lampung

2 Mei 2023, 14:50 WIB
Gruesome Discovery: Decomposing Body of Woman Found Under Airport Lift in North Sumatra Indonesia

Gruesome Discovery: Decomposing Body of Woman Found Under Airport Lift in North Sumatra Indonesia

2 Mei 2023, 14:41 WIB
Permintaan Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI ke Polisi: Penjarakan Saya Seumur Hidup atau Tembak Mati

Permintaan Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI ke Polisi: Penjarakan Saya Seumur Hidup atau Tembak Mati

2 Mei 2023, 14:35 WIB
Bongkar Istilah Paket Rp18 Juta di dalam Lapas, Tio Pakusadewo: Napi Bisa Bebas Ketemu Siapa pun

Bongkar Istilah Paket Rp18 Juta di dalam Lapas, Tio Pakusadewo: Napi Bisa Bebas Ketemu Siapa pun

2 Mei 2023, 14:24 WIB
Update Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat: Pelaku Tewas, Muncul Surat Diduga dari Pelaku

Update Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat: Pelaku Tewas, Muncul Surat Diduga dari Pelaku

2 Mei 2023, 14:23 WIB
Kapolda Metro Ungkap Identitas Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat dari Lampung

Kapolda Metro Ungkap Identitas Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat dari Lampung

2 Mei 2023, 14:23 WIB
Kantor MUI Pusat Ditembaki OTK, Pemuda Muhammadiyah Minta Polisi Segera Usut Tuntas

Kantor MUI Pusat Ditembaki OTK, Pemuda Muhammadiyah Minta Polisi Segera Usut Tuntas

2 Mei 2023, 14:21 WIB
Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Meninggal, Sempat Menulis Surat Minta Keadilan

Pelaku Penembakan Kantor MUI Meninggal, Sempat Menulis Surat Minta Keadilan

2 Mei 2023, 14:16 WIB

Terpopuler

1

4 Link Live Streaming MotoGP Spanyol 2023, Nonton Balapan Langsung di Trans7 Gratis!
2

Prediksi Skor Leicester vs Everton di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up

3

Prediksi Skor Mallorca vs Athletic Bilbao di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Sevilla vs Girona di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
5

Link Streaming MotoGP Jerez 2023, Siaran Langsung Trans7
6

Link Live Streaming Trans7, Nonton Siaran Langsung MotoGP Spanyol 2023
7

Nikita Mirzani Diceraikan Suami Lewat WhatsApp
8

Sedang Berlangsung MotoGP Spanyol 2023, Berikut Link Live Streaming Trans 7
9

Spoiler dan Link Nonton Doctor Cha Episode 6, Perselingkuhan Profesor Seo Terungkap
10

30 Link Twibbon Hari Pendidikan Nasional 2 Mei 2023, Cocok Dibagikan di Media Sosial

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mata Bangka

PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah Kutuk Aksi Penembakan di Kantor MUI Pusat

PP Pemuda Muhammadiyah Kutuk Aksi Penembakan di Kantor MUI Pusat

2 Mei 2023, 15:13 WIB

Desk Jabar

Sekjen MUI: Masyarakat Jangan Terpancing Peristiwa Penembakan di Kantor MUI Jakarta

Sekjen MUI: Masyarakat Jangan Terpancing Peristiwa Penembakan di Kantor MUI Jakarta

2 Mei 2023, 15:13 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

MUI Kabupaten Bandung Kutuk Keras Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat, Umat Harus Waspada!

MUI Kabupaten Bandung Kutuk Keras Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat, Umat Harus Waspada!

2 Mei 2023, 15:12 WIB

Metro Lampung News

Profil Biodata Putri Amelia PA Istri Zulfani Pasha Pemeran Ikal Laskar Pelangi, Ini IG Instagram, Asal, TikTok

Profil Biodata Putri Amelia PA Istri Zulfani Pasha Pemeran Ikal Laskar Pelangi, Ini IG Instagram, Asal, TikTok

2 Mei 2023, 15:12 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ada Bansos Baru Cair Mei 2023, Kuota 133.600 Penerima, Cek Apakah Anda Termasuk?, Ini Cara Daftarnya

Ada Bansos Baru Cair Mei 2023, Kuota 133.600 Penerima, Cek Apakah Anda Termasuk?, Ini Cara Daftarnya

2 Mei 2023, 15:11 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

Anime Demon Slayer: Deretan Iblis dengan Kekuatan Besar yang akan Sulit untuk Dibunuh

Anime Demon Slayer: Deretan Iblis dengan Kekuatan Besar yang akan Sulit untuk Dibunuh

2 Mei 2023, 15:11 WIB

Selebritalk

Jimmy Falon Pertemukan Suga BTS  dengan Agust D  di The Tonight Show

Jimmy Falon Pertemukan Suga BTS  dengan Agust D  di The Tonight Show

2 Mei 2023, 15:11 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Cara Unlock Misi Alien GTA 5 PC, 100% Gampang Tanpa Ribet, Tinggal Ikuti Persyaratan Berikut Ini

Cara Unlock Misi Alien GTA 5 PC, 100% Gampang Tanpa Ribet, Tinggal Ikuti Persyaratan Berikut Ini

2 Mei 2023, 15:11 WIB

Bagikan Berita

Pelaku Penembakan di Kantor Pusat MUI Meninggal Dunia, Polisi Terus Selidiki Motifnya

Pelaku Penembakan di Kantor Pusat MUI Meninggal Dunia, Polisi Terus Selidiki Motifnya

2 Mei 2023, 15:11 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Wajib Masuk Daftar Tontonan! 6 Drama Korea Berikut Segera Rilis di Bulan Mei 2023

Wajib Masuk Daftar Tontonan! 6 Drama Korea Berikut Segera Rilis di Bulan Mei 2023

2 Mei 2023, 15:11 WIB

Portal Kudus

Maksud Gelombang 1 dan 2 UTBK 2023, Pahami Keuntungan Gelombang 1 atau Gelombang 2 dalam UTBK SNBT 2023

Maksud Gelombang 1 dan 2 UTBK 2023, Pahami Keuntungan Gelombang 1 atau Gelombang 2 dalam UTBK SNBT 2023

2 Mei 2023, 15:10 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Motif dan Jenis Senjata Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat, Seorang Karyawan Terkena Pantulan Peluru

Motif dan Jenis Senjata Penembakan Kantor MUI Pusat, Seorang Karyawan Terkena Pantulan Peluru

2 Mei 2023, 15:10 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Prediksi Skor Almeria vs Elche di Liga Spanyol : Statistik, Line Up dan Head to Head

Prediksi Skor Almeria vs Elche di Liga Spanyol : Statistik, Line Up dan Head to Head

2 Mei 2023, 15:10 WIB

Berita DIY

Cara Mengkonsumsi Bawang Putih Sebagai Obat Alami Penderita Asam Urat

Cara Mengkonsumsi Bawang Putih Sebagai Obat Alami Penderita Asam Urat

2 Mei 2023, 15:10 WIB

Lingkar Madura

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini 3 Mei 2023: Pekerjaanmu akan Menemui Kesuksesan Besar dalam Waktu Dekat

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini 3 Mei 2023: Pekerjaanmu akan Menemui Kesuksesan Besar dalam Waktu Dekat

2 Mei 2023, 15:10 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

TINGGAL LUSA, 250 Ribu Lebih Guru Diminta Lakukan Hal Ini. Kemdikbud Menjelaskan…

TINGGAL LUSA, 250 Ribu Lebih Guru Diminta Lakukan Hal Ini. Kemdikbud Menjelaskan…

2 Mei 2023, 15:09 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Nyoman Paul, Tersingkir Di Babak Spektakuler SHOW 11

Nyoman Paul, Tersingkir Di Babak Spektakuler SHOW 11

2 Mei 2023, 15:08 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

BERSYUKUR, Guru ASN Hingga Sertifikasi Bahagia di Bulan Juni 2023, Kabar Baik dari Kemdikbud dan Kemenkeu!

BERSYUKUR, Guru ASN Hingga Sertifikasi Bahagia di Bulan Juni 2023, Kabar Baik dari Kemdikbud dan Kemenkeu!

2 Mei 2023, 15:07 WIB

Oke Jambi

Wisata Perahu Kalimas: Menikmati Keindahan Sejarah Surabaya dari Sungai Kalimas, Harga Tiket Cuma Rp4 Ribu

Wisata Perahu Kalimas: Menikmati Keindahan Sejarah Surabaya dari Sungai Kalimas, Harga Tiket Cuma Rp4 Ribu

2 Mei 2023, 15:06 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Momen Hardiknas 2023, Kapolres Grobogan AKBP Dedy Anung Kurniawan: Pendidikan Suatu Kewajiban Manusia

Momen Hardiknas 2023, Kapolres Grobogan AKBP Dedy Anung Kurniawan: Pendidikan Suatu Kewajiban Manusia

2 Mei 2023, 15:06 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Kapolda Metro Jelaskan Tewasnya Pelaku Penembakan di Kantor MUI, Sempat Pingsan Lalu Meninggal di Puskesmas

Kapolda Metro Jelaskan Tewasnya Pelaku Penembakan di Kantor MUI, Sempat Pingsan Lalu Meninggal di Puskesmas

2 Mei 2023, 15:06 WIB

Mata Bangka

Kantor MUI Diserang OTD, Dua Staf Terluka

Kantor MUI Diserang OTD, Dua Staf Terluka

2 Mei 2023, 15:05 WIB

Jurnal Palopo

Sekolah di Kota Bogor Masuk Jam 8 Pagi, Imbas Penutupan Jalan Otista

Sekolah di Kota Bogor Masuk Jam 8 Pagi, Imbas Penutupan Jalan Otista

2 Mei 2023, 15:05 WIB

Berita Majalengka

Memperingati Hardiknas 2023, DPRD Jawa Barat Sebut Momentum Peningkatan Pendidikan

Memperingati Hardiknas 2023, DPRD Jawa Barat Sebut Momentum Peningkatan Pendidikan

2 Mei 2023, 15:05 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Ini Lho, 3 Kuliner Mojokerto yang Legendaris dan Enak, Nyesel Kalau Nggak Coba!

Ini Lho, 3 Kuliner Mojokerto yang Legendaris dan Enak, Nyesel Kalau Nggak Coba!

2 Mei 2023, 15:05 WIB
x