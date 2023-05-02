Gruesome Discovery: Decomposing Body of Woman Found Under Airport Lift in North Sumatra Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - A 38-year-old female corpse was found decomposing under a lift at Kualanamu Airport in North Sumatra Province Indonesia on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The female corpse was identified as Aisiah Sinta Dewi Hasibuan, who was reported missing since Monday, April 24, 2023.

Head of Corporate Communication at PT Angkasa Pura Aviasi, Dedi Al Subur, stated that a direct check was conducted on Monday night when the disappearance was reported.

"So, previously, on April 24, the family reported the missing family member in the afternoon or evening. They asked for Avsec's help to make an announcement that the family was looking for her," said Dedi Al Subur.

Then, Avsec escorted the family to check on the whereabouts of the victim. According to the family, the last information was that the victim was inside the lift. The family and two Avsec officers then conducted a search inside the lift.

"Both lifts were checked, but at that time, the deceased was not found and there were no clues. After that, the family conducted a search on the ground floor and then checked the CCTV footage. When they checked, Aisiah was seen in the area but she was no longer there. Then the family declared that they would go back home and wait for the victim to return on her own," he continued.

Previously, the CCTV footage showed how Aisiah Sinta Dewi Hasibuan fell when she mistakenly opened the exit door. However, the management did not check the CCTV because they deemed that there were no clues that led to the lift.

"We conducted a direct check on April 24 and we didn't find any clues. So we checked inside the lift because it was reported that she was stuck inside the lift. Oh, let's check inside the lift, when it was opened, it was empty, there was no indication that she had gone up, and the lift kept running," explained Dedi.

