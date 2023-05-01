Massive May Day Protest: Tens of Thousands of Workers to Take to the Streets in Historic Demonstration

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The President of the Confederation of All Indonesian Workers Union (KSPI), Andi Gani Nena Wea, has announced that 50,000 workers will participate in a demonstration to mark National Labor Day at Istora Senayan on Monday, May 1, 2023.

"We will convene at the Horse Statue (Patung Kuda) at 11:00 am and then take a bus to Istora Senayan at 1:30 pm," explained Andi Gani Nena Wea in Central Jakarta on April 30, 2023.

Andi Gani has reported that approximately 40,000 workers will assemble inside Istora Senayan, while tens of thousands more will gather outside the area.

"And there will be 50 federations of workers' unions, and the three largest labor unions: KSPI Sai’d Iqbal, KSPSI Andi Gani Nena Wea, and KSPI Elly Rosita Silaban. The three largest labor unions will be out in full force tomorrow on May Day," he added.

In preparation for the National Labor Day commemoration, the Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, announced that thousands of security personnel will be deployed to ensure safety.

Inspector General Sandi Nugroho outlined that security will be focused on four areas during the May Day commemoration: the jurisdiction of the Jakarta Metro Police, West Java Regional Police, Central Java Regional Police, and East Java Regional Police.

In the jurisdiction of the Jakarta Metro Police, a total of 4,216 joint personnel will be deployed to secure May Day. This includes 3,318 from the Indonesian National Police, 690 from the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI), and 208 from the Jakarta Provincial Government.

