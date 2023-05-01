Massive May Day Protest: Tens of Thousands of Workers to Take to the Streets in Historic Demonstration

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 1 Mei 2023, 09:14 WIB
illustration. Tens of Thousands of Workers to Take to the Streets to Celebrate May Day.
illustration. Tens of Thousands of Workers to Take to the Streets to Celebrate May Day. /Antara/Rosa Panggabean

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The President of the Confederation of All Indonesian Workers Union (KSPI), Andi Gani Nena Wea, has announced that 50,000 workers will participate in a demonstration to mark National Labor Day at Istora Senayan on Monday, May 1, 2023.

"We will convene at the Horse Statue (Patung Kuda) at 11:00 am and then take a bus to Istora Senayan at 1:30 pm," explained Andi Gani Nena Wea in Central Jakarta on April 30, 2023.

Andi Gani has reported that approximately 40,000 workers will assemble inside Istora Senayan, while tens of thousands more will gather outside the area.

"And there will be 50 federations of workers' unions, and the three largest labor unions: KSPI Sai’d Iqbal, KSPSI Andi Gani Nena Wea, and KSPI Elly Rosita Silaban. The three largest labor unions will be out in full force tomorrow on May Day," he added.

Baca Juga: Ganjar Pranowo Diminta Fokus Selesaikan Permasalahan di Jawa Tengah

In preparation for the National Labor Day commemoration, the Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian National Police, Inspector General Sandi Nugroho, announced that thousands of security personnel will be deployed to ensure safety.

Inspector General Sandi Nugroho outlined that security will be focused on four areas during the May Day commemoration: the jurisdiction of the Jakarta Metro Police, West Java Regional Police, Central Java Regional Police, and East Java Regional Police.

In the jurisdiction of the Jakarta Metro Police, a total of 4,216 joint personnel will be deployed to secure May Day. This includes 3,318 from the Indonesian National Police, 690 from the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI), and 208 from the Jakarta Provincial Government.

Baca Juga: Geser Arsenal, Pep Guardiola Ungkap Senjata Mematikan Manchester City

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Berikut Daftar Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina Per 1 Mei 2023, Mengalami Penurunan Dibanding Bulan Lalu

Berikut Daftar Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina Per 1 Mei 2023, Mengalami Penurunan Dibanding Bulan Lalu

1 Mei 2023, 10:20 WIB
Megawati Kantongi 10 Nama Cawapres Pendamping Ganjar Pranowo: Nanti Mengerucut Sendiri oleh Pikiran Saya

Megawati Kantongi 10 Nama Cawapres Pendamping Ganjar Pranowo: Nanti Mengerucut Sendiri oleh Pikiran Saya

1 Mei 2023, 10:09 WIB
Ucapkan Selamat Hari Buruh, Jokowi: Bersama Para Pekerja, Kita Memajukan Bangsa

Ucapkan Selamat Hari Buruh, Jokowi: Bersama Para Pekerja, Kita Memajukan Bangsa

1 Mei 2023, 10:07 WIB
Polri Minta Warga Hindari Sejumlah Titik di Jakarta Saat Hari Buruh 2023

Polri Minta Warga Hindari Sejumlah Titik di Jakarta Saat Hari Buruh 2023

1 Mei 2023, 09:40 WIB
Momentum Hari Buruh, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena Berpesan: Buruh Harus Terlindungi dan Sejahtera

Momentum Hari Buruh, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena Berpesan: Buruh Harus Terlindungi dan Sejahtera

1 Mei 2023, 09:18 WIB
7 Tuntutan Demo Hari Buruh 2023: Cabut UU Ciptaker hingga Tolak Upah Murah

7 Tuntutan Demo Hari Buruh 2023: Cabut UU Ciptaker hingga Tolak Upah Murah

1 Mei 2023, 09:17 WIB
Massive May Day Protest: Tens of Thousands of Workers to Take to the Streets in Historic Demonstration

Massive May Day Protest: Tens of Thousands of Workers to Take to the Streets in Historic Demonstration

1 Mei 2023, 09:14 WIB
Mengenal L'internationale, Syair Semangat Kaum Buruh dalam Melawan Kekuasaan

Mengenal L'internationale, Syair Semangat Kaum Buruh dalam Melawan Kekuasaan

1 Mei 2023, 09:05 WIB
Hari Buruh 2023, Puan Maharani Singgung Kesejahteraan

Hari Buruh 2023, Puan Maharani Singgung Kesejahteraan

1 Mei 2023, 08:45 WIB
30 Ucapan Hari Buruh 2023 Cocok untuk Bakar Semangat Para Pekerja

30 Ucapan Hari Buruh 2023 Cocok untuk Bakar Semangat Para Pekerja

1 Mei 2023, 08:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

4 Link Live Streaming MotoGP Spanyol 2023, Nonton Balapan Langsung di Trans7 Gratis!
2

Link Streaming MotoGP Jerez 2023, Siaran Langsung Trans7
3

Prediksi Skor Brentford vs Nottingham Forest di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs West Ham di Liga Inggris: Preview Tim, Head to Head, hingga Starting Line-up
5

Link Live Streaming Trans7, Nonton Siaran Langsung MotoGP Spanyol 2023
6

Viral Rekaman CCTV Bandara Kualanamu Perlihatkan Wanita Jatuh dari Lift, Mayatnya Ditemukan Setelah 3 Hari
7

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs West Ham United di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
8

Prediksi Skor Torino vs Atalanta di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
9

30 Link Twibbon Hardiknas 2023 Desain Terbaru dan Unik, Usung Tema Bergerak Bersama Semarakkan Merdeka Belajar
10

Prediksi Skor Brighton vs Wolves di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Masa Sulit Teratasi! 3 Shio Tak Lagi Hidup Terpuruk, Ternyata dapat Mukjizat Rezeki Melimpah dari Dewa Langit

Masa Sulit Teratasi! 3 Shio Tak Lagi Hidup Terpuruk, Ternyata dapat Mukjizat Rezeki Melimpah dari Dewa Langit

1 Mei 2023, 10:32 WIB

Portal Sulut

Cek Pekerjaan yang Cocok DenganMu! Primbon Jawa Sebut 5 Weton Bakal Sukses Jika Bekerja di Bidang Usaha Ini

Cek Pekerjaan yang Cocok DenganMu! Primbon Jawa Sebut 5 Weton Bakal Sukses Jika Bekerja di Bidang Usaha Ini

1 Mei 2023, 10:32 WIB

Depok

Ada BPNT dan PKH yang Cair Mei 2023? Masukkan Data Berikut di Link Ini untuk Cek Penerimanya

Ada BPNT dan PKH yang Cair Mei 2023? Masukkan Data Berikut di Link Ini untuk Cek Penerimanya

1 Mei 2023, 10:32 WIB

Portal Sulut

Full Hoki di Bulan Mei, 7 Zodiak Ini Kebanjiran Rezeki! Rupanya Keberuntungan Bakal Mengguyur Mereka

Full Hoki di Bulan Mei, 7 Zodiak Ini Kebanjiran Rezeki! Rupanya Keberuntungan Bakal Mengguyur Mereka

1 Mei 2023, 10:32 WIB

Media Magelang

NONTON Sajadah Panjang Sujud dalam Doa Full Episode 1-8, Yuk Klik di Sini Saja!

NONTON Sajadah Panjang Sujud dalam Doa Full Episode 1-8, Yuk Klik di Sini Saja!

1 Mei 2023, 10:32 WIB

Portal Sulut

Khawatir Si Kecil Mogok Makan? Berikut Makanan yang Dapat Meningkatkan Nafsu Makan Anak

Khawatir Si Kecil Mogok Makan? Berikut Makanan yang Dapat Meningkatkan Nafsu Makan Anak

1 Mei 2023, 10:31 WIB

Oke Flores

Sambut ASEAN Summit 2023, Kemenparekraf Gelar Pesta Rakyat di Labuan Bajo 7 Mei 2023 Mendatang...

Sambut ASEAN Summit 2023, Kemenparekraf Gelar Pesta Rakyat di Labuan Bajo 7 Mei 2023 Mendatang...

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Spoiler Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 5: Luyen Tru Ikut Bertarung, Ha Tru VS Thuong Ngu!

Spoiler Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 5: Luyen Tru Ikut Bertarung, Ha Tru VS Thuong Ngu!

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini, Senin 1 Mei 2023

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini, Senin 1 Mei 2023

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban PKN Kelas 9 Halaman 120 Penerapan Jelaskan Akibat Keberagaman Masyarakat Indonesia

Kunci Jawaban PKN Kelas 9 Halaman 120 Penerapan Jelaskan Akibat Keberagaman Masyarakat Indonesia

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Berita Majalengka

Simak Ramalan Zodiak Bintang Gemini dan Cancer, Senin 1 Mei 2023

Simak Ramalan Zodiak Bintang Gemini dan Cancer, Senin 1 Mei 2023

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Switzerland Negara Memanjakan Mata Salah Satu Keindahan Pulau Didunia Bak Negeri Dongeng

Switzerland Negara Memanjakan Mata Salah Satu Keindahan Pulau Didunia Bak Negeri Dongeng

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Harga dan Spesifikasi Infinix Hot 30i Terbaru. Release Bulan Mei 2023

Harga dan Spesifikasi Infinix Hot 30i Terbaru. Release Bulan Mei 2023

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Donwload MP3 Lagu Labour dari Paris Paloma Viral, The Capillaries In My Eyes Are Bursting...

Donwload MP3 Lagu Labour dari Paris Paloma Viral, The Capillaries In My Eyes Are Bursting...

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

iOS 16.6 Diprediksi Jadi Update Build Terakhir yang Sedang Diuji oleh Apple

iOS 16.6 Diprediksi Jadi Update Build Terakhir yang Sedang Diuji oleh Apple

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Hasil Liverpool 4 - 3 Totteham Hotspur: The Reds Meningkatkan Asa Menuju Empat Besar dengan Kemenangan Tipis!

Hasil Liverpool 4 - 3 Totteham Hotspur: The Reds Meningkatkan Asa Menuju Empat Besar dengan Kemenangan Tipis!

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

PRFM News

Polisi Akui Lalu Lintas Arus Balik di Nagreg dan Cileunyi Meningkat Pada Minggu Malam Kemarin

Polisi Akui Lalu Lintas Arus Balik di Nagreg dan Cileunyi Meningkat Pada Minggu Malam Kemarin

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Jurnal Palopo

RESMI !!! Persita Tanggerang Pagari Bek Uzbekistan dan Pemain Masa Depannya

RESMI !!! Persita Tanggerang Pagari Bek Uzbekistan dan Pemain Masa Depannya

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Trailer Terbaru Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Tampilkan Seluruh Karakter Anggota Maximals

Trailer Terbaru Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Tampilkan Seluruh Karakter Anggota Maximals

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Media Pemalang

Kunci Jawaban Manfaat melakukan pemeriksaan perencanaan pembelajaran oleh kepala satuan pendidikan adalah

Kunci Jawaban Manfaat melakukan pemeriksaan perencanaan pembelajaran oleh kepala satuan pendidikan adalah

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Portal Bangkalan

Amanda Manopo Termasuk? Inilah Deretan Artis Terkenal Asal Sulawesi Tengah yang Karirnya Luar Biasa

Amanda Manopo Termasuk? Inilah Deretan Artis Terkenal Asal Sulawesi Tengah yang Karirnya Luar Biasa

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Persib Cuci Gudang? 3 Pemain Dikabarkan Langsung Out, Sudah Beri Kode di Instagram

Persib Cuci Gudang? 3 Pemain Dikabarkan Langsung Out, Sudah Beri Kode di Instagram

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

15 SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Klaten yang Menakjubkan dengan Fasilitas Pembelajaran Terbaik!

15 SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Klaten yang Menakjubkan dengan Fasilitas Pembelajaran Terbaik!

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Bagikan Berita

Ringkasan Kode Promo Shopee dan Tokopedia Hari ini Senin 1 Mei 2023: Banyak Diskon, Cashback dan Gratis Ongkir

Ringkasan Kode Promo Shopee dan Tokopedia Hari ini Senin 1 Mei 2023: Banyak Diskon, Cashback dan Gratis Ongkir

1 Mei 2023, 10:30 WIB

Sumba Stori

Unik Tradisi Cium Hidung di Sumba Simbol Kekeluargaan dan Persahabatan

Unik Tradisi Cium Hidung di Sumba Simbol Kekeluargaan dan Persahabatan

1 Mei 2023, 10:29 WIB
x