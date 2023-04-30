Lirik Lagu Electric Rattlesnake - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Electric Rattlesnake - Overkill
Just can't win for losing
Stare them in the eye
An ego made for bruising
A heart that you can't buy
Patience is a virtue
Let's set out to sin
I'm all worked up in the desert heat
Here I go again
Never seem to smile
Find me in the dirt
Your lovable reptile
Yeah, for what it's worth
Poison to your happiness
Poison to this song
Come on down, come on down
To the ground, so we can sing along
Plug me in, yeah
Now, set me free
I got a two fang grip
That you should see
All wrapped up down
Round your leg
Let me loose, I'm a powder keg
I love you
More than you can take
Make no mistake
Electric rattlesnake
More than you can take
A two fang break
Electric rattlesnake
All curled up, make no mistake
Two fang deep, got skin to break
Plug me in, got to shake and bake
Electric rattlesnake
More than you can take
No mistake
Electric rattlesnake, electric rattlesnake
I'm your satisfaction
Give your skin a glow
The number one attraction
Apples packed to go
Come on down the garden, original sin
Got a two fang bite in the overnight
Here I go again
