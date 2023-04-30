Lirik Lagu Electric Rattlesnake - Overkill dan Fakta di Baliknya

Electric Rattlesnake - Overkill

Just can't win for losing

Stare them in the eye

An ego made for bruising

A heart that you can't buy

Patience is a virtue

Let's set out to sin

I'm all worked up in the desert heat

Here I go again

Never seem to smile

Find me in the dirt

Your lovable reptile

Yeah, for what it's worth

Poison to your happiness

Poison to this song

Come on down, come on down

To the ground, so we can sing along

Plug me in, yeah

Now, set me free

I got a two fang grip

That you should see

All wrapped up down

Round your leg

Let me loose, I'm a powder keg

I love you

More than you can take

Make no mistake

Electric rattlesnake

More than you can take

A two fang break

Electric rattlesnake

All curled up, make no mistake

Two fang deep, got skin to break

Plug me in, got to shake and bake

Electric rattlesnake

More than you can take

No mistake

Electric rattlesnake, electric rattlesnake

I'm your satisfaction

Give your skin a glow

The number one attraction

Apples packed to go

Come on down the garden, original sin

Got a two fang bite in the overnight

Here I go again