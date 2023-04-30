Demokrat and Golkar Leaders Meet to Discuss Political Possibilities for the 2024 Indonesia General Election

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 30 April 2023, 08:37 WIB
Ketua Umum Partai Golkar Airlangga Hartarto (kanan) bersama Ketua Umum Partai Demokrat Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (kiri) memberikan keterangan usai pertemuan di Puri Cikeas, Bogor, Jawa Barat, Sabtu (29/4/2023). Kunjungan tersebut dalam rangka silahturahmi dan membahas isu-isu kebangsaan terkini.
Ketua Umum Partai Golkar Airlangga Hartarto (kanan) bersama Ketua Umum Partai Demokrat Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (kiri) memberikan keterangan usai pertemuan di Puri Cikeas, Bogor, Jawa Barat, Sabtu (29/4/2023). Kunjungan tersebut dalam rangka silahturahmi dan membahas isu-isu kebangsaan terkini. /Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Chairman of the Partai Demokrat, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), received the Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, at Puri Cikeas, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, evening.

During the meeting, Airlangga Hartarto spent an hour with AHY and the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia. In a subsequent media briefing, AHY disclosed details of the conversation between the Chairman of Golkar and SBY.

"If I may quote the conversation inside, Pak Airlangga started with the words, "Politics is the art of possibility.' In politics and in life, everything has possibilities," AHY said.

AHY acknowledged that while there are many possibilities, both the Golkar and Demokrat respect their political positions, with the banyan tree symbol parties colliding in the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) and the Mercy symbol party forming a coalition in the Coalition for Change.

AHY further revealed that the Democratic Party has been in intense communication with NasDem and PKS over the past six months to find common ground in their vision and mission for the 2024 General Elections.

"The Coalition for Change has signed the charter; that is what applies as of today. However, I want to reiterate to all my friends that the presence of Pak Airlangga and Golkar is certainly a part of productive communication," AHY explained.

AHY and Airlangga are both hopeful that intensive communication will lead to finding solutions to the possibility of forming a strong bond between the parties.

"We hope that this communication will continue to improve, and if we are asked whether we can work together, the answer is yes." "If our goal is good and we want to make changes and improve the situation in this country, everything is possible," AHY said.

