Megawati Sukarnoputri Announces Ganjar Pranowo as PDIP's Presidential Candidate

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - PDIP has officially declared their endorsement of Ganjar Pranowo as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. The announcement was made by the Chairwoman of PDIP, Megawati Sukarnoputri, at Batutulis Palace in Bogor.

"At 1.45 pm, with the utterance of Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, we have decided that Ganjar Pranowo, currently serving as the Governor of Central Java, will be appointed as a party cadre and official, to be promoted as the Indonesian presidential candidate from PDI Perjuangan," stated Megawati on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Ganjar Pranowo is considered a top contender for the presidency by PDIP based on various surveys conducted by institutions such as Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), Voxpopuli, Indikator, Political Communication Studies (CPCS), and Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC).

According to the LSI survey, which had 1.299 respondents and was conducted from March 31 to April 4, 2023, Ganjar Pranowo ranked first with 19.8 percent of the votes, followed by Prabowo Subianto with 19.3 percent, and Anies Baswedan with 18.4 percent.

Similarly, Voxpopuli's survey conducted from March 25 to 31, 2023, placed Prabowo Subianto at the top with 23.3 percent of the votes, followed closely by Ganjar Pranowo with 22.5 percent and Anies Baswedan with 18.2 percent.

The Indikator survey, which was conducted from April 8 to 13, 2023, identified Prabowo Subianto as the candidate with the most potential, with 22.2 percent of the votes. Ganjar Pranowo followed in second place with 19.8 percent, and Anies Baswedan ranked third with 15.9 percent.

The Center for Political Communication Studies (CPCS) conducted a survey from April 1 to 7, 2023. According to the survey, Prabowo Subianto is the strongest candidate, with 24.3 percent of the votes. Ganjar Pranowo comes in second with 23.7 percent, while Anies Baswedan ranks third with 21.7 percent.

In addition, Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) conducted a survey from April 11 to 14, 2023, which placed Ganjar Pranowo at the top with 26.8 percent of the votes. Prabowo Subianto followed closely in second place with 25.4 percent, while Anies Baswedan received 16.7 percent of the votes.

