Megawati Sukarnoputri Announces Ganjar Pranowo as PDIP's Presidential Candidate

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 21 April 2023, 16:34 WIB
Gubernur Jawa Tengah, Ganjar Pranowo jadi Capres PDIP dalam Pemilu 2024.
Gubernur Jawa Tengah, Ganjar Pranowo jadi Capres PDIP dalam Pemilu 2024. /Dok. Humas Pemprov Jateng

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - PDIP has officially declared their endorsement of Ganjar Pranowo as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. The announcement was made by the Chairwoman of PDIP, Megawati Sukarnoputri, at Batutulis Palace in Bogor.

"At 1.45 pm, with the utterance of Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, we have decided that Ganjar Pranowo, currently serving as the Governor of Central Java, will be appointed as a party cadre and official, to be promoted as the Indonesian presidential candidate from PDI Perjuangan," stated Megawati on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Ganjar Pranowo is considered a top contender for the presidency by PDIP based on various surveys conducted by institutions such as Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), Voxpopuli, Indikator, Political Communication Studies (CPCS), and Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC).

According to the LSI survey, which had 1.299 respondents and was conducted from March 31 to April 4, 2023, Ganjar Pranowo ranked first with 19.8 percent of the votes, followed by Prabowo Subianto with 19.3 percent, and Anies Baswedan with 18.4 percent.

Baca Juga: Megawati kepada Puan Maharani: Bentuk Tim untuk Memenangkan Pemilihan Presiden

Similarly, Voxpopuli's survey conducted from March 25 to 31, 2023, placed Prabowo Subianto at the top with 23.3 percent of the votes, followed closely by Ganjar Pranowo with 22.5 percent and Anies Baswedan with 18.2 percent.

The Indikator survey, which was conducted from April 8 to 13, 2023, identified Prabowo Subianto as the candidate with the most potential, with 22.2 percent of the votes. Ganjar Pranowo followed in second place with 19.8 percent, and Anies Baswedan ranked third with 15.9 percent.

The Center for Political Communication Studies (CPCS) conducted a survey from April 1 to 7, 2023. According to the survey, Prabowo Subianto is the strongest candidate, with 24.3 percent of the votes. Ganjar Pranowo comes in second with 23.7 percent, while Anies Baswedan ranks third with 21.7 percent.

In addition, Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) conducted a survey from April 11 to 14, 2023, which placed Ganjar Pranowo at the top with 26.8 percent of the votes. Prabowo Subianto followed closely in second place with 25.4 percent, while Anies Baswedan received 16.7 percent of the votes.

On April 21, 2023, Ganjar Pranowo was officially named the presidential candidate for the 2024 election by PDIP. The Governor of Central Java was nominated by PDIP Chairwoman Megawati Soekarno Putri at Batu Tulis Palace in Bogor.***

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lokasi 23 Rest Area yang Akan Gelar Sholat Ied Besok, untuk Pemudik di Hari-H Lebaran 2023

Lokasi 23 Rest Area yang Akan Gelar Sholat Ied Besok, untuk Pemudik di Hari-H Lebaran 2023

21 April 2023, 17:56 WIB
Kepada Pengelola Wisata, Menparekraf Tekankan Manajemen Keramaian Junjung Keselamatan

Kepada Pengelola Wisata, Menparekraf Tekankan Manajemen Keramaian Junjung Keselamatan

21 April 2023, 17:45 WIB
Pengamat Sebut Erick Thohir atau Sandiaga Uno Cocok Dampingi Ganjar Pranowo di Pilpres 2024

Pengamat Sebut Erick Thohir atau Sandiaga Uno Cocok Dampingi Ganjar Pranowo di Pilpres 2024

21 April 2023, 17:42 WIB
Elektabilitas Ridwan Kamil sebagai Cawapres Paling Tinggi, Kalahkan Sandiaga Uno dan Erick Thohir

Elektabilitas Ridwan Kamil sebagai Cawapres Paling Tinggi, Kalahkan Sandiaga Uno dan Erick Thohir

21 April 2023, 17:33 WIB
Menhub Beri Saran ke Pemudik agar Tidak Terjebak Macet Saat Lakukan Arus Balik Lebaran 2023

Menhub Beri Saran ke Pemudik agar Tidak Terjebak Macet Saat Lakukan Arus Balik Lebaran 2023

21 April 2023, 17:30 WIB
Sehari sebelum Lebaran, Posko THR Kemnaker Terima 2.283 Aduan

Sehari sebelum Lebaran, Posko THR Kemnaker Terima 2.283 Aduan

21 April 2023, 17:20 WIB
Polisi Bakal Periksa Intensif Kondisi Pemotor yang Kejang Usai Dianiaya Akibat Senggolan di Cimahi

Polisi Bakal Periksa Intensif Kondisi Pemotor yang Kejang Usai Dianiaya Akibat Senggolan di Cimahi

21 April 2023, 17:09 WIB
Ganjar jadi Bakal Capres, Waketum PKB Berharap Prabowo dan Cak Imin Segera Umumkan Calon yang Diusung KKIR

Ganjar jadi Bakal Capres, Waketum PKB Berharap Prabowo dan Cak Imin Segera Umumkan Calon yang Diusung KKIR

21 April 2023, 17:06 WIB
Apa Kabar Koalisi Besar? PKB Beri Reaksi soal Pengesahan Ganjar Pranowo Jadi Capres PDIP

Apa Kabar Koalisi Besar? PKB Beri Reaksi soal Pengesahan Ganjar Pranowo Jadi Capres PDIP

21 April 2023, 17:01 WIB
Harapan Ganjar Pranowo Usai Ditunjuk Jadi Capres oleh Megawati

Harapan Ganjar Pranowo Usai Ditunjuk Jadi Capres oleh Megawati

21 April 2023, 16:43 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Daftar Lokasi Sholat Ied di Bekasi 21 April 2023, Ada Lapangan Sekolah Muhammadiyah
2

Link Nonton Boys Planet Episode 12 Subtitle Indonesia, Saksikan Final Top 9 Malam Ini
3

Disebut Maju Pilgub Jabar 2024, Dedi Mulyadi: Saya Hadir Bukan dari Baliho atau Spanduk
4

Moonbin ASTRO Meninggal Dunia, Polisi Ungkap Penyebabnya
5

Daftar Lokasi Sholat Ied di Kota Bogor dan Kabupaten Bogor pada 21 April 2023
6

Prediksi Skor Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen di Liga Europa: Head to Head hingga Starting Line Up
7

Ungkap Sebab Moonbin ASTRO Meninggal Dunia, Polisi Buka Kemungkinan Autopsi
8

Daftar Lengkap Lokasi Sholat Ied di Kabupaten Bekasi dan Karawang pada 21 April 2023
9

Daftar Lokasi Sholat Ied di Kabupaten Bandung pada 21 April 2023
10

Daftar Lokasi Sholat Ied di Kota Bandung pada 21 April 2023, Tersedia di 27 Titik

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Aceh

Top 3, Tempat Wisata di Samarinda Terbaru yang Lagi Hits dan Murah

Top 3, Tempat Wisata di Samarinda Terbaru yang Lagi Hits dan Murah

21 April 2023, 18:10 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Waktu Berbuka Puasa Kabupaten Sumedang Hari Ini, 21 April 2023 Lengkap dengan Doa Buka Shaum

Waktu Berbuka Puasa Kabupaten Sumedang Hari Ini, 21 April 2023 Lengkap dengan Doa Buka Shaum

21 April 2023, 18:10 WIB

Bandung Raya

AWAS, Penyakit Ini Berasal dari Jin Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar, Begini Cara Usirnya

AWAS, Penyakit Ini Berasal dari Jin Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar, Begini Cara Usirnya

21 April 2023, 18:10 WIB

Media Magelang

ARTI Kata Taqabbalallahu Minna Wa Minkum? Jawaban untuk Taqabbalallahu Minna Wa Minkum Sesuai Sunnah Apa?

ARTI Kata Taqabbalallahu Minna Wa Minkum? Jawaban untuk Taqabbalallahu Minna Wa Minkum Sesuai Sunnah Apa?

21 April 2023, 18:10 WIB

Tasikmalaya

8 Rekomendasi Seblak Terenak dan Favorit di Tasikmalaya, Cek Alamat dan Jam Bukanya!

8 Rekomendasi Seblak Terenak dan Favorit di Tasikmalaya, Cek Alamat dan Jam Bukanya!

21 April 2023, 18:07 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

UPDATE Harian GTA 5 Gun Van, Fitur Baru Game Grand Theft Auto V yang Bikin Main Tambah Seru

UPDATE Harian GTA 5 Gun Van, Fitur Baru Game Grand Theft Auto V yang Bikin Main Tambah Seru

21 April 2023, 18:06 WIB

Berita KBB

Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Ungkap Sebanyak 362ribu Pemudik Telah Berangkat dari Stasiun Pasar Senen Dan Gambir

Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Ungkap Sebanyak 362ribu Pemudik Telah Berangkat dari Stasiun Pasar Senen Dan Gambir

21 April 2023, 18:05 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Awu Bulan April 2023 Rute Denpasar ke Bima dan Waingapu Serta Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Awu Bulan April 2023 Rute Denpasar ke Bima dan Waingapu Serta Harga Tiket

21 April 2023, 18:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

10 SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Wonogiri yang Akan Meningkatkan Kemampuan Kreativtas Anak Anda!

10 SD Terbaik di Kabupaten Wonogiri yang Akan Meningkatkan Kemampuan Kreativtas Anak Anda!

21 April 2023, 18:05 WIB

Depok

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces, Aquarius, dan Capricorn Besok 22 April 2023: Pikiran Positif Datangkan Banyak Berkat

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces, Aquarius, dan Capricorn Besok 22 April 2023: Pikiran Positif Datangkan Banyak Berkat

21 April 2023, 18:04 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Kapolres Grobogan Ajak Puluhan Anak Yatim Piatu Belanja Baju Baru untuk Idul Fitri

Kapolres Grobogan Ajak Puluhan Anak Yatim Piatu Belanja Baju Baru untuk Idul Fitri

21 April 2023, 18:03 WIB

Jurnal Palopo

Lebaran 22 April 2023, Ini Lokasi Tempat Shalat Idul Fitri di Kota Palu

Lebaran 22 April 2023, Ini Lokasi Tempat Shalat Idul Fitri di Kota Palu

21 April 2023, 18:02 WIB

Ponorogo News

RESMI - Indra Sjafri Tunjuk 20 Pemain Timnas U-22 Indonesia di SEA Games 2023

RESMI - Indra Sjafri Tunjuk 20 Pemain Timnas U-22 Indonesia di SEA Games 2023

21 April 2023, 18:02 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Hore, Minecraft Java Edition 2023 Tersedia Gratis di PC, Ini Link Download yang Legal

Hore, Minecraft Java Edition 2023 Tersedia Gratis di PC, Ini Link Download yang Legal

21 April 2023, 18:02 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

Tak Disangka, Wali Kota Cirebon Tiba-tiba Naik Motor Keliling Kota, Ini yang Dilakukan

Tak Disangka, Wali Kota Cirebon Tiba-tiba Naik Motor Keliling Kota, Ini yang Dilakukan

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Bakalan Seru! LE SSERAFIM Dikabarkan Akan Jadi Bintang Tamu di Variety Show Populer Knowing Bros

Bakalan Seru! LE SSERAFIM Dikabarkan Akan Jadi Bintang Tamu di Variety Show Populer Knowing Bros

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Sabtu 22 April 2023: RCTI, SCTV, Trans TV, Trans 7, GTV, MNCTV, ANTV,NET TV, Indosiar

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Sabtu 22 April 2023: RCTI, SCTV, Trans TV, Trans 7, GTV, MNCTV, ANTV,NET TV, Indosiar

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Top 3, Wisata Alam Magelang Paling Diburu Wisatawan, Pilihan Terbaik untuk Momen Libur Lebaran 2023

Top 3, Wisata Alam Magelang Paling Diburu Wisatawan, Pilihan Terbaik untuk Momen Libur Lebaran 2023

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

PRFM News

INFO ORANG HILANG: Ibu Hj Angkie Warga Burangrang Kota Bandung Belum Kembali ke Rumahnya Hingga Hari Ini

INFO ORANG HILANG: Ibu Hj Angkie Warga Burangrang Kota Bandung Belum Kembali ke Rumahnya Hingga Hari Ini

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Zona Banten

8 Fakta KH Ahmad Dahlan sang Pendiri Muhammadiyah, Ulama Besar yang Mengispirasi

8 Fakta KH Ahmad Dahlan sang Pendiri Muhammadiyah, Ulama Besar yang Mengispirasi

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Bisa Pilih Desain, Berikut 10 Twibbon Hari Raya Idul Fitri 2023 1444 Hijriah, Pasang di IG, Facebook, TikTok!

Bisa Pilih Desain, Berikut 10 Twibbon Hari Raya Idul Fitri 2023 1444 Hijriah, Pasang di IG, Facebook, TikTok!

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

LINK NONTON dan DOWNLOAD Tilik The Series Episode 5 Ada Disini

LINK NONTON dan DOWNLOAD Tilik The Series Episode 5 Ada Disini

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Simak! Rekomendasi Film Fantasi yang Seru dan Populer Pada Masanya, Dijamin Bikin Kamu Bernostalgia

Simak! Rekomendasi Film Fantasi yang Seru dan Populer Pada Masanya, Dijamin Bikin Kamu Bernostalgia

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Saung Dolken Bogor! Staycation di Sentul Bogor Dengan Nuansa Terpopuler Pendesaan, Ada Kolam Pemancingan

Saung Dolken Bogor! Staycation di Sentul Bogor Dengan Nuansa Terpopuler Pendesaan, Ada Kolam Pemancingan

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB

Semarangku

Link Baca Manga Boruto Chapter 80 yang Legal Malam Ini: Ini Bocoran Cerita Terbaru Antara Eida dan Kawaki

Link Baca Manga Boruto Chapter 80 yang Legal Malam Ini: Ini Bocoran Cerita Terbaru Antara Eida dan Kawaki

21 April 2023, 18:00 WIB
x