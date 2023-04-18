Indonesian Vice President Calls for Military and Police Action Against Separatist Armed Groups in Papua

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Vice President of Indonesia, Ma'ruf Amin, recently urged the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and National Police to take firm action against the armed criminal groups (KKB) in Papua who are seeking to secede from Indonesia. The statement was made by Vice President Spokesperson Masduki Baidlowi.

The Vice President referred to the recent death of a TNI soldier, Pratu Miftahul Arifin, during a mission to rescue a Susi Air pilot in Papua as one of the reasons why the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and National Police need to take resolute action against armed criminal groups (KKB) in the region who are seeking to secede from Indonesia.

"The Vice President has stressed the urgency of the situation and has called for the TNI and National Police to conduct accurate searches and pursuits of KKBs without harming innocent civilians," Masduki Baidlowi explained.

In addition, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is confident that the people of Papua strongly denounce the violent acts committed by KKBs, as these actions disrupt the peace and harmony of the people of Papua, particularly in the mountainous areas.

According to Masduki, the Vice President conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the TNI's bereaved family, who lost their lives while protecting the security and sovereignty of the state in Papua. The government strongly condemns the violent actions of KKBs, which have once again resulted in the loss of a TNI soldier's life during a humanitarian mission. Pratu Miftahul Arifin was killed while attempting to rescue Captain Philips, who was taken hostage by KKBs led by Egianus Kogoya.

Masduki also stated that the Vice President deeply feels the loss and that this is a difficult time for the family and fellow TNI soldiers who have been left behind. The spokesperson of the Vice President urged all TNI and National Police officials stationed in Papua to uphold the values of courage, dedication, and sacrifice in honor of the late Pratu Miftahul Arifin.

The spokesperson added that Pratu Miftahul Arifin's sacrifice and dedication can serve as an inspiration and motivation for all to continue their duty of promoting peace in Papua. The Indonesian government is committed to creating sustainable peace and putting an end to prolonged conflicts in the region.

"The Vice President encourages all security personnel serving in Papua to remain vigilant, resilient, and brave in the face of KKB violence. We must not let this incident instill fear in us," the spokesperson added.

