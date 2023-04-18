The 68th Anniversary of Asian-African Conference in Bandung Celebrated with Flag-raising Ceremony

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 18 April 2023, 09:47 WIB
Museum Konferensi Asia Afrika di Bandung.
Museum Konferensi Asia Afrika di Bandung. /Antara/Bagus Ahmad Rizaldi

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a series of events to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the Asia-Africa Conference (AAC) on April 17–18, 2023. The AAC Museum at the Directorate of Public Diplomacy, located at the Merdeka Building Complex in Bandung, and the Savoy Homann Hotel hosted the event.

On April 17, 2023, the event began with an afternoon tea reception at the Savoy Homann Hotel. On April 18, 2023, the Flag Raising Ceremony of 109 flags of the participating countries in the Asian-African Conference and one flag of the United Nations was held at the Merdeka Building Complex in Bandung. The theme of the 68th anniversary of the AAC was "Road to 2025: Towards a Stronger Asia-Africa".

Diplomatic guests from Asian and African countries, officials from the West Java Provincial Government and Bandung City Government, as well as members of the TNI and Polri from West Java and Bandung City, attended the afternoon tea reception at the Savoy Homann Hotel. Witnesses of the 1955 AAC and their families were also invited. The Director of Public Diplomacy, Yusron B. Ambary, served as the host and keynote speaker, representing the Director-General of Information and Public Diplomacy. The guest of honor at the event was Y.M. Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colomabge, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia, accompanied by his wife.

In addition, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Wardiman Djojonegoro, who served as a Liaison Officer (LO) during the 1955 AAC, shared his experiences during the conference. The reception had an iftar concept, and cultural performances such as Angklung and Peacock Dance, which were performed during the 1955 AAC, were featured. Refreshments and dinner were also served, based on the types of snacks and meals served during the 1955 AAC.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the Flag Raising Ceremony of 109 flags of the participating countries in the Asian-African Conference and one flag of the United Nations took place, representing the 2015 Asian-African Summit. More than 400 members of the Scout Branch of Bandung City were involved in the flag-raising ceremony. The AAC Scouts' involvement was the second tradition of flag-raising at the AAC Museum after the pandemic. This year's 68th anniversary of the AAC was also the first time foreign representatives were present since the pandemic.

Ambassador Teuku Faizasyah, Director-General of Information and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, served as the ceremony's leader. The flag-raising ceremony was also attended by officials from the West Java Provincial Government and the Bandung City Government, as well as other officials from the West Java and Bandung City Governments.

Several diplomatic officials from foreign embassies in Indonesia, including the ambassadors of Sri Lanka, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, and Jordan, the deputy ambassador of Iraq, the counselor of the Saudi Arabian Embassy, the counselor of the Thai Embassy, and the second secretary of the Malaysian Embassy, were also present. Representatives from the Directorate-General of Information and Public Diplomacy, as well as the Directorate-General of Asia, the Pacific, and Africa from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also attended.

