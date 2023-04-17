Jokowi's Visit to Germany Aims to Boost Indonesia's Trade and Investment with Business Leaders and Chancellor

Jokowi's visit to Hannover, Germany.
Jokowi's visit to Hannover, Germany. /Dok. Setkab

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), together with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and a small delegation, have departed for Hannover, Germany to attend the Hannover Messe 2023. During a press release on Saturday, April 15, 2023, Jokowi announced that Indonesia is a partner country at the Hannover Messe 2023 with the theme "Making Indonesia 4.0".

Hannover Messe is the largest industrial exhibition in Europe, and Indonesia is the first ASEAN country to become an official partner country at the event. Jokowi is set to open the Hannover Messe.

"I will officially open Hannover Messe together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," he said.

In addition to attending Hannover Messe, Jokowi has a busy schedule in Germany that includes bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and meetings with several major German entrepreneurs.

Jokowi stated that Germany is an essential trading partner for Indonesia in Europe, highlighting that it is the largest trading partner among European countries and the fourth largest investor in the European region.

"Germany is an important trading and investment partner in Europe. It is the largest trading partner among European countries and the fourth largest investor in the European region," he said.

President Joko Widodo and his entourage departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport using the presidential aircraft GIA-1 at around 11:00 AM (Western Indonesia Time) and are expected to return to Indonesia on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Investment Minister/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, and President's Military Secretary Laksda TNI Hersan are accompanying Jokowi and Iriana on the flight to Germany.

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: DW presidenri.go.id

