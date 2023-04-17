Indonesian Armed Forces Soldier Shot and Killed in Rescue Mission for Susi Air Pilot

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 17 April 2023, 09:10 WIB
Head of the Information Center (Kapuspen) TNI Laksamana Muda (Laksda) Julius Widjojono in a press conference at Balai Wartawan Puspen TNI Markas Besar TNI, Cilangkap, Jakarta Timur on April 16, 2023.
Head of the Information Center (Kapuspen) TNI Laksamana Muda (Laksda) Julius Widjojono in a press conference at Balai Wartawan Puspen TNI Markas Besar TNI, Cilangkap, Jakarta Timur on April 16, 2023. /Antara/Tri Meilani Ameliya

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Susi Air pilot Capt. Philip Mark Mehrtens is currently being held hostage by an armed criminal group (KKB) led by Egianus Kogoya in the Nduga Regency of the Papua Mountains. TNI personnel from the Satgas Yonif R 321/GT who were tasked with rescuing the pilot were shot by the KKB, resulting in the death of one soldier who fell 15 meters into a ravine after being shot.

"On Saturday, April 15, a TNI soldier from the Satgas Yonif R 321/GT who was searching for Susi Air pilot in the Mugi-Mam area of Nduga Regency was indeed attacked and shot by a group of KKB," Kapendam XVII/Cenderawasih Colonel Herman Taryaman explained to journalists on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Herman stated that the TNI soldier who had fallen was Pratu Miftahul Arifin, who died after being shot and falling 15 meters into a ravine.

"The soldier who fell was Pratu Miftahul Arifin, who was shot and fell into a ravine approximately 15 meters deep and is known to have died,” Herman explained.

Baca Juga: Regent of Meranti Suspected of Mortgaging Public Office to Bank for Loan

Furthermore, Chief of TNI Public Affairs (Kapuspen) Laksda Julius Widjojono stated that adverse weather conditions were the primary obstacle in the rescue operation for Capt. Philip, whose location has been determined, and the search area has been narrowed down. The Susi Air pilot has been held hostage by the KKB since February 7, 2023.

"The most challenging aspect of this operation is the weather. However, the pilot's condition and whereabouts are known, and the operation is becoming more focused,” Julius said at TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Despite this, the rescue operation for Capt. Philip is still hindered by the unpredictable weather conditions in the Papua region, with communication channels through radio channels still being obstructed.

"So the weather is very unpredictable in Papua. Yesterday, we tried to communicate through radio channels, but it was still obstructed," Julius explained.***

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Antara

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Mahfud MD and Anies Baswedan: A Potentially Surprising Alliance for Indonesia’s 2024 Presidential Election

Mahfud MD and Anies Baswedan: A Potentially Surprising Alliance for Indonesia’s 2024 Presidential Election

17 April 2023, 10:32 WIB
Digadang Jadi Cawapres Anies Baswedan pada Pemilu 2024, Mahfud MD: dengan Saya Seperti Adik, Dinda dan Kanda

Digadang Jadi Cawapres Anies Baswedan pada Pemilu 2024, Mahfud MD: dengan Saya Seperti Adik, Dinda dan Kanda

17 April 2023, 10:15 WIB
Antusiasme Masyarakat Membeludak, KAI Pastikan Tidak Buka Tiket Tambahan pada Lebaran 2023

Antusiasme Masyarakat Membeludak, KAI Pastikan Tidak Buka Tiket Tambahan pada Lebaran 2023

17 April 2023, 09:50 WIB
Sultan Apresiasi Wacana Erick Thohir Terapkan Bunga KUR 0 Persen Bagi UMKM

Sultan Apresiasi Wacana Erick Thohir Terapkan Bunga KUR 0 Persen Bagi UMKM

17 April 2023, 09:41 WIB
Keluarga Bima Yudho 'Awbimax': Kami Sayangkan Respons Kurang Baik dari Pemda, Gubernur, hingga Bupati

Keluarga Bima Yudho 'Awbimax': Kami Sayangkan Respons Kurang Baik dari Pemda, Gubernur, hingga Bupati

17 April 2023, 09:39 WIB
Mengenal Dasasila Bandung, Hasil Konferensi Asia-Afrika 1955

Mengenal Dasasila Bandung, Hasil Konferensi Asia-Afrika 1955

17 April 2023, 09:35 WIB
Jokowi Resmikan Hunian Milenial Depok, Erick Thohir Kita Bangun di Berbagai Kota

Jokowi Resmikan Hunian Milenial Depok, Erick Thohir Kita Bangun di Berbagai Kota

17 April 2023, 09:13 WIB
Indonesian Armed Forces Soldier Shot and Killed in Rescue Mission for Susi Air Pilot

Indonesian Armed Forces Soldier Shot and Killed in Rescue Mission for Susi Air Pilot

17 April 2023, 09:10 WIB
Kontroversi Laporan terhadap Awbimax, DPR: Ranah Polri, Kita Ingatkan Polda Lampung

Kontroversi Laporan terhadap Awbimax, DPR: Ranah Polri, Kita Ingatkan Polda Lampung

17 April 2023, 09:05 WIB
Sejarah Jalan Asia-Afrika Bandung Sebelum Diselenggarakannya Konferensi Internasional Tahun 1955

Sejarah Jalan Asia-Afrika Bandung Sebelum Diselenggarakannya Konferensi Internasional Tahun 1955

17 April 2023, 08:45 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 15 April 2023, Tangkap Hadiah Gratis dari Free Fire
2

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 16 April 2023, Reward Free Fire Gratis Buat Weekend Lebih Berwarna
3

Prediksi Skor Wolves vs Brentford di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Aston Villa vs Newcastle di Liga Inggris: Kabar Pemain, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
5

KPK OTT Wali Kota Bandung Yana Mulyana, Diduga Terlibat Suap Pengadaan Barang dan Jasa
6

Prediksi Skor Tottenham vs Bournemouth di Liga Inggris: Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
7

Mahfud MD Bakal Turun Tangan Jika Keluarga Bima ‘Awbimax’ Dapat Tekanan: Saya Tidak Boleh Diam
8

Prediksi Skor Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Valencia vs Sevilla di Liga Spanyol: Head to Head, Preview Tim dan Starting Line-up
10

Link Live Streaming Persija Jakarta vs PSS Sleman, Kick Off Pukul 20.30 WIB

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Gowapos

Jungkook BTS Dikabarkan Akan Segera Kembali ke Korea, Agar Dapat Mengantar Jhope ke Lokasi Pendaftaran Militer

Jungkook BTS Dikabarkan Akan Segera Kembali ke Korea, Agar Dapat Mengantar Jhope ke Lokasi Pendaftaran Militer

17 April 2023, 10:40 WIB

Potensi Badung

Sisihkan Beckham Putra, Kata Rio Fahmi Usai Dinobatkan Sebagai Pemain Muda Terbaik Liga 1 2022/2023

Sisihkan Beckham Putra, Kata Rio Fahmi Usai Dinobatkan Sebagai Pemain Muda Terbaik Liga 1 2022/2023

17 April 2023, 10:40 WIB

Berita DIY

Download Lagu MP Gratis Tanpa Aplikasi Stafaband, MP3 Juice, atau Gudang Lagu 123, Unduh Resmi di Sini

Download Lagu MP Gratis Tanpa Aplikasi Stafaband, MP3 Juice, atau Gudang Lagu 123, Unduh Resmi di Sini

17 April 2023, 10:40 WIB

Media Magelang

PROFIL dan Biodata Hud Filbert, Pemeran Steven di Sinetron Misteri Cinta, Umur, Asal, Profesi dan Instagram

PROFIL dan Biodata Hud Filbert, Pemeran Steven di Sinetron Misteri Cinta, Umur, Asal, Profesi dan Instagram

17 April 2023, 10:39 WIB

Kepri Post

Rekomendasi 16 SMK Negeri Terbaik di Bali, Tersebar di Gianyar hingga Denpasar

Rekomendasi 16 SMK Negeri Terbaik di Bali, Tersebar di Gianyar hingga Denpasar

17 April 2023, 10:39 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

GP Ansor Kabupaten Cirebon Buka 8 Posko Mudik

GP Ansor Kabupaten Cirebon Buka 8 Posko Mudik

17 April 2023, 10:39 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Rekomendasi 6 Spot Menarik dari Wisata Guci di Tegal, Keindahan Alam yang Bikin Kamu Gak Ingin Pulang

Rekomendasi 6 Spot Menarik dari Wisata Guci di Tegal, Keindahan Alam yang Bikin Kamu Gak Ingin Pulang

17 April 2023, 10:39 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Dokter Sebut Tembakau Alternatif Berbeda Dengan Rokok Konvensional

Dokter Sebut Tembakau Alternatif Berbeda Dengan Rokok Konvensional

17 April 2023, 10:39 WIB

Semarangku

Viral Menkeu Sri Mulyani Sidak Pelayanan Bea Cukai Bandara Usai Pulang dari Amerika Serikat

Viral Menkeu Sri Mulyani Sidak Pelayanan Bea Cukai Bandara Usai Pulang dari Amerika Serikat

17 April 2023, 10:39 WIB

Depok

20 Link Twibbon Hari Raya Lebaran 2023 Terbaru, Cocok Diunggah ke Sosial Media

20 Link Twibbon Hari Raya Lebaran 2023 Terbaru, Cocok Diunggah ke Sosial Media

17 April 2023, 10:39 WIB

Realita Riau

Jadwal Siaran ANTV Senin 17 April 2023, Cinta Ramadhan, Suzanna dan Imlie

Jadwal Siaran ANTV Senin 17 April 2023, Cinta Ramadhan, Suzanna dan Imlie

17 April 2023, 10:38 WIB

Arah Kata

PT KAI Beri Sanksi Tegas ke Pelaku Kekerasan Seksual! Tak Bisa Naik Kereta Seumur Hidup

PT KAI Beri Sanksi Tegas ke Pelaku Kekerasan Seksual! Tak Bisa Naik Kereta Seumur Hidup

17 April 2023, 10:37 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Hal Tidak Masuk Akal di GTA San Andreas, Ada Fakta Soal Pom Bensin hingga Obor

Hal Tidak Masuk Akal di GTA San Andreas, Ada Fakta Soal Pom Bensin hingga Obor

17 April 2023, 10:37 WIB

Zona Priangan

Teror Kartel Narkoba Meksiko, Resor di Guanajuato Jadi Saksi Tewasnya 7 Korban Tak Berdosa!

Teror Kartel Narkoba Meksiko, Resor di Guanajuato Jadi Saksi Tewasnya 7 Korban Tak Berdosa!

17 April 2023, 10:37 WIB

Portal Sulut

Deretan Weton Wanita Ini Bisa Buat Suami Jadi Kaya dan Tajir, Pasanganmu Masuk?

Deretan Weton Wanita Ini Bisa Buat Suami Jadi Kaya dan Tajir, Pasanganmu Masuk?

17 April 2023, 10:37 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ide Ucapan Lebaran Aesthetic yang Belum Banyak Orang Pake, Buran Save Yaa...!

Ide Ucapan Lebaran Aesthetic yang Belum Banyak Orang Pake, Buran Save Yaa...!

17 April 2023, 10:37 WIB

Kabar Banten

Profil Arinal Djunaidi, Gubernur Lampung yang Ramai Dibicarakan di Medsos Usai Adanya Kritikan Tiktoker Bima

Profil Arinal Djunaidi, Gubernur Lampung yang Ramai Dibicarakan di Medsos Usai Adanya Kritikan Tiktoker Bima

17 April 2023, 10:37 WIB

Tasikmalaya

KUR BCA 2023: Modal Usaha yang Mudah Diajukan untuk Bisnis Retail!

KUR BCA 2023: Modal Usaha yang Mudah Diajukan untuk Bisnis Retail!

17 April 2023, 10:37 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Naskah Khutbah Idul Fitri 1444 H/2023 Singkat. Tetap Tingkatkan Iman dan Istiqomah Pasca Ramadhan Usai

Naskah Khutbah Idul Fitri 1444 H/2023 Singkat. Tetap Tingkatkan Iman dan Istiqomah Pasca Ramadhan Usai

17 April 2023, 10:36 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Banyuasin Dimana? Lagi, Stasiun Minyak Pertamina Meledak 16 April 2023, Ketiga Kalinya di Tahun 2023

Banyuasin Dimana? Lagi, Stasiun Minyak Pertamina Meledak 16 April 2023, Ketiga Kalinya di Tahun 2023

17 April 2023, 10:36 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Kultum Ramadhan Singkat Tentang Ikhlas, Lengkap dengan Dalilnya

Kultum Ramadhan Singkat Tentang Ikhlas, Lengkap dengan Dalilnya

17 April 2023, 10:36 WIB

Manadoku

Muhammadiyah Manado Siapkan 7 Lokasi Shalat Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah, Jumat 21 April 2023

Muhammadiyah Manado Siapkan 7 Lokasi Shalat Idul Fitri 1444 Hijriah, Jumat 21 April 2023

17 April 2023, 10:36 WIB

Depok

Terjadi Penembakan Massal Pesta Ultah di Alabama, Empat Remaja Tewas

Terjadi Penembakan Massal Pesta Ultah di Alabama, Empat Remaja Tewas

17 April 2023, 10:35 WIB

Berita DIY

Tanggal Lebaran Idul Fitri 2023 Apakah Beda? Ini Jadwal dari Muhammadiyah, NU, dan Sidang Isbat Kemenag

Tanggal Lebaran Idul Fitri 2023 Apakah Beda? Ini Jadwal dari Muhammadiyah, NU, dan Sidang Isbat Kemenag

17 April 2023, 10:35 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ancelotti Diperebutkan Timnas Brazil dan Chelsea! Ronaldo Minta Al Nassr Rekrut Pepe!

Ancelotti Diperebutkan Timnas Brazil dan Chelsea! Ronaldo Minta Al Nassr Rekrut Pepe!

17 April 2023, 10:35 WIB
x