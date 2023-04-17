Indonesian Armed Forces Soldier Shot and Killed in Rescue Mission for Susi Air Pilot

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Susi Air pilot Capt. Philip Mark Mehrtens is currently being held hostage by an armed criminal group (KKB) led by Egianus Kogoya in the Nduga Regency of the Papua Mountains. TNI personnel from the Satgas Yonif R 321/GT who were tasked with rescuing the pilot were shot by the KKB, resulting in the death of one soldier who fell 15 meters into a ravine after being shot.

"On Saturday, April 15, a TNI soldier from the Satgas Yonif R 321/GT who was searching for Susi Air pilot in the Mugi-Mam area of Nduga Regency was indeed attacked and shot by a group of KKB," Kapendam XVII/Cenderawasih Colonel Herman Taryaman explained to journalists on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Herman stated that the TNI soldier who had fallen was Pratu Miftahul Arifin, who died after being shot and falling 15 meters into a ravine.

"The soldier who fell was Pratu Miftahul Arifin, who was shot and fell into a ravine approximately 15 meters deep and is known to have died,” Herman explained.

Baca Juga: Regent of Meranti Suspected of Mortgaging Public Office to Bank for Loan

Furthermore, Chief of TNI Public Affairs (Kapuspen) Laksda Julius Widjojono stated that adverse weather conditions were the primary obstacle in the rescue operation for Capt. Philip, whose location has been determined, and the search area has been narrowed down. The Susi Air pilot has been held hostage by the KKB since February 7, 2023.

"The most challenging aspect of this operation is the weather. However, the pilot's condition and whereabouts are known, and the operation is becoming more focused,” Julius said at TNI Headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Despite this, the rescue operation for Capt. Philip is still hindered by the unpredictable weather conditions in the Papua region, with communication channels through radio channels still being obstructed.

"So the weather is very unpredictable in Papua. Yesterday, we tried to communicate through radio channels, but it was still obstructed," Julius explained.***