Bandung Mayor Yana Mulyana Arrested on Corruption Charges

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested the Mayor of Bandung City, Yana Mulyana, in a sting operation on Friday, April 14, 2023. KPK Head of News, Ali Fikri, confirmed the arrest of the top Bandung official the following day.

"KPK conducted the sting operation from Friday afternoon until Friday night, and the mayor of Bandung was among those arrested," Ali Fikri stated, confirming the news on Saturday, 15 April 2023.

Ali Fikri explained that Yana Mulyana's arrest was connected to alleged corruption in the procurement of CCTV and internet network services.

"There is suspicion of bribery in the procurement of CCTV and internet network services," Ali Fikri elaborated.

Furthermore, he elaborated that Yana Mulyana and others apprehended in the KPK operation were taken to the Merah Putih Building in Jakarta for further investigation. He added that the KPK would announce the status of Yana Mulyana and the other individuals arrested within the next 24 hours.

"Further updates will be provided shortly," Ali Fikri said.

Yana Mulyana served as Bandung Mayor for the remaining term of 2018-2023, replacing Oded Muhammad Danial after previously being elected as Deputy Mayor in the 2018 mayoral election. He was inaugurated as the definitive Mayor of Bandung on April 18, 2022.

